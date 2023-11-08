GTA 6: Everything we know so far

After waiting a while for any news, GTA 6 is expected to be the next big instalment for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Series. The last big edition in this franchise was GTA 5, which gave us three memorable protagonists and one wild story, which was released 10 years ago!

Rockstar has recently announced that the first trailer for GTA 6 will be released in early December to coincide with the twenty-fifth anniversary of Rockstar Games, which makes now the perfect time to look at all of our knowledge on this upcoming instalment.

So, while we wait for more official announcements, here's everything we know so far about GTA 6.

On this page:

Estimated GTA 6 Release Date

Although Rockstar officially confirmed development of GTA 6 in early 2022 we're still yet to get a concrete release date.

On Wednesday 8th November, however, Rockstar did announce that the first trailer for GTA 6 will be released in early December. While the exact release date for said trailer is unknown at the time of writing, we will update this page when it's been announced.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

Thank you,

Sam Houser



Thank you,

The existence of this trailer, along with its December 2023 release, was suggested by the November 2023 Bloomberg report and last year a credible report from Bloomburg revealed some things that GTA 6 could include.

Even though development apparently started in 2014 (just a year after GTA 5) and, in a February 2022 blog post, Rockstar confirmed the next instalment in the GTA series was in "active development," news of a firm GTA 6 release date is still a long way off and under speculation among fans across the world.

According to a Bloomberg report published in July 2022, industry analysts anticipate GTA 6's launch in Take-Two's 2024 fiscal year, which will run between April 2023 to March 2024. Developers are, however, "skeptical" of this time frame and people interviewed for this report explained that "they didn't know of any firm release date and that they expect the game to be at least two years away."

This isn't surprising news given how little we've heard about GTA 6, along with Rockstar's focus on other projects, such as porting GTA 5 to next gen consoles and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and how the pandemic most certainly impacted development.

Also, with the recent November 2023 Bloomberg report suggesting that there could be a big GTA 6 announcement in December 2023 that includes the trailer, alongside the lack of other news on the game, it seems likely that the release date may still be a way off.

Rockstar has also invested time in reinventing its work culture in response to the controversies it has faced in the past years, including reports comparing the company to a frat house and the public outcry when Dan Houser said his team worked "100-hour weeks" to finish Red Dead Redemption 2. These positive changes include hiring additional producers to help manage workloads and, according to the July 2022 Bloomberg report, a promise from management that, when it comes to GTA 6, "excessive overtime won't be required."

It's worth remembering that Rockstar has made a habit out of delaying their games multiple times after they've set a release date, so, even when we've got a date, hold some doubt in your heart.

You should also be on your guard for fake GTA 6 release dates news, especially since it's in development. Many moons ago, back in the year of 2018, a trickster hacked GTA Online to tease a fake GTA 6 release date! It's an event which demonstrates exactly how hyped this game is, so, when you hear of a release date, make sure it's definitely the official one from Rockstar.

Everything we know about GTA 6, including reported location, storyline and characters

As mentioned above, Rockstar has been quite quiet when it comes to GTA 6. At the time of writing, the most recent news came in the form of a single paragraph at the end of a Grand Theft Auto Community Update in February 2022. Here they confirmed that the next GTA game was in "active development" and that they'll share more when they're ready.

Also, in late 2022 Rockstar acknowledged a massive GTA 6 leak after hackers got their hands on early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto instalment. Though the hack was unfortunate, Rockstar's response to it assured fans that GTA 6 was still being made.

Thankfully, the Bloomberg report published in July 2022 has brought us some GTA 6 insight which you can find below:

GTA 6 will have a playable female protagonist - According to the report, she will be Latina and "one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde." A playable female protagonist is a first for the Grand Theft Auto series.

- According to the report, she will be Latina and "one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde." A playable female protagonist is a first for the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA 6 will be set in a modern day Vice City - a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding locations - GTA fans have, of course, visited Vice City before in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Since this game was set in 1986, it will be interesting to see how the city has grown and whether some old haunts remain standing. Many GTA fans have actually long suspected Vice City would be the setting for GTA 6 thanks to a specific DLC racing track in GTA 5.

- GTA fans have, of course, visited Vice City before in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Since this game was set in 1986, it will be interesting to see how the city has grown and whether some old haunts remain standing. Many GTA fans have actually long suspected Vice City would be the setting for GTA 6 thanks to a specific DLC racing track in GTA 5. Rockstar plans to "continually update the game over time, adding new missions and cities on a regular basis" - Given how GTA 6 was originally meant to span "large swaths of North and South America" but had to be scaled down during development, you have to wonder exactly how large the map will eventually become after the game is released.

- Given how GTA 6 was originally meant to span "large swaths of North and South America" but had to be scaled down during development, you have to wonder exactly how large the map will eventually become after the game is released. GTA 6 will have a different comedic tone when compared to past games - The Bloomberg report's sources claim this is due to the developer's desire to avoid jokes which "punch down" to marginalised groups. The report also commented on how a number of Rockstar employees believe it's hard to continue GTA's reputation of satirising modern day America, because "it's already a satire of itself."

- The Bloomberg report's sources claim this is due to the developer's desire to avoid jokes which "punch down" to marginalised groups. The report also commented on how a number of Rockstar employees believe it's hard to continue GTA's reputation of satirising modern day America, because "it's already a satire of itself." Changes to the work culture at Rockstar have affected GTA 6's development - After facing public backlash in 2018 over the crush Red Dead Redemption 2 developers faced, Rockstar has implemented a number of changes to their work culture. This includes a "flexitime policy, which allows employees to take time off for every additional hour they work, and, according to the Bloomberg report, "management has promised that excessive overtime won't be required" when it comes to GTA 6. Morale at the company is apparently higher, even though the game is taking longer to develop, but, hopefully, the greater amount of care given to the game and, more importantly, its creators will result in a grand GTA 6.

Also, according to u/Tobbelobben30 on Reddit, Take-Two has patented a new locomotion system to make 'highly dynamic and realistic animations'. However, nothing official has been said by Rockstar so again, this is a rumour that holds weight, but is yet to be confirmed.

On a lighter note, fans have gotten so desperate for any details on GTA 6 that they turned to the in-game moon! In short, a theory is that the Rockstar Newswire image showcasing 'Red Happy Moon' t-shirts in September 2023 was a subtle teaser that more is on its away about GTA 6. The two characters wearing the shirts are standing in front of the iconic Vinewood sign, but only the 'VI' part is visible - which is six in roman numerals, leading many fans to believe that this is Rockstar's way of telling us there's more coming soon.

Happy Moon Festival!



Elsewhere in the world of wanting GTA 6 to happen faster, Gamescom Opening Night Live August 2023 had a stage invader that stood next to Geoff Keighly and said 'I want to play GTA 6' before being removed from the stage.

Besides the rumours and few official announcements from Rockstar, we still know very little about GTA 6. Hopefully, if the November 2023 Bloomberg report is accurate, we may have more to share soon!