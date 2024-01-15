T-Pain collaborating with Rockstar on GTA 6, now can't roleplay on GTA server

Faheem Rashad Najm, aka T-Pain, is working on GTA 6 with Rockstar.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, known for his penchant for auto-tune and singing about apple-bottom jeans and those boots with the fur along with Flo Rida, confirmed the news during a livestream.

However, this news arrived not because T-Pain was announcing his collaboration with Rockstar specifically, but because he was lamenting on an unexpected consequence of his new gig: the fact he can no longer roleplay on NoPixel, a GTA roleplay server.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailerWatch on YouTube

T-Pain explained his absence from the server when a fan noticed he was no longer a part of it. "I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA 6, and they told me I couldn't do RP anymore because it kind of goes against... they had this whole speech, like, 'What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that.' And I'm like, 'Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Alright, that's fine.'"

T-Pain continued in a bemused but amused way: "Then I started working on the game with them and then they teamed up with the people that, kind of like, make the RP shit, and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, what? What the fuck?

"Wait... Y'all tell me I can't do this shit and then you team up with the people that enable the RP? Anyways, whatever."

The singer is, of course, referring to Rockstar ultimately hiring the team behind popular GTA 5 FiveM and RDR2 RedM multiplayer mods, Cfx.re. Yes, the same team that was banned from playing their game all the way back in 2015.

Seems like T-Pain is confirmed to have a part in GTA 6! pic.twitter.com/ZtolDo02Nk — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) January 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, there you have it, we have our first confirmed GTA 6 collaboration.

Rockstar officially unveiled its next series instalment last month (a little ahead of schedule thanks to leaks) with a colourful trailer introducing us to Lucia and her partner in crime Jason. GTA 6 is scheduled to launch in 2025 on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Rockstar is yet to give a timeframe for a PC release.