GTA 6 reveal trailer brilliantly recreated in real life

Lucia for yourself.

Live action Lucia in fan made GTA 6 trailer
Image credit: Andrew Levitt/YouTube
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
There's a little game coming out next year you may have heard of. It's called GTA 6, and it's the next entry in Rockstar's prolific, rather chaotic and often debauched Grand Theft Auto series.

Last year, the studio finally released its first GTA 6 trailer, which soon broke YouTube records and became the most viewed video in 24 hours (that wasn't a music video), hitting an astonishing 90m in its first day.

But, since that trailer, which you can see below, we haven't had any more official updates on the game's status. So, fans have turned to new ways to get their GTA 6 fix away from Rockstar by recreating the trailer as a live-action video. And, it's pretty good.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 1.Watch on YouTube

This live-action take on GTA 6 comes from Andrew Levitt's YouTube channel, and it is a remarkably accurate take on Rockstar's original trailer.

Outside of the more scenic shots, Levitt's video uses real-world footage (including the likes of Florida Joker) and actors in various roles, which has then been cut together to recreate GTA 6's announcement trailer. Also, look out for the bananas...

You can check out the trailer remake for yourself below:

Cover image for YouTube videoGTA VI Trailer In Real Life
GTA 6 Trailer In Real Life.Watch on YouTube

In a separate video documenting the work Levitt and his fellow YouTube collaborators put in, the creator said they travelled to Miami to "track down every location from the trailer and capture the exact same scenes in real life".

Levitt noted there are 46 individual shots in Rockstar's video that the team needed to recreate (although, as mentioned above, some of these shots could use footage already available online, as this was Rockstar's inspiration).

You can see Levitt's 'making of' video below:

Cover image for YouTube videoI Recreated the GTA VI Trailer in Real Life
Recreating GTA 6 trailer in real life.Watch on YouTube

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to launch in 2025 on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Rockstar is yet to give a timeframe for a PC release. For more on the game, here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

