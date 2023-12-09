If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GTA 6 "took my life", says Florida Joker

"You got to give me like a mil or two."

A Spanish language news broadcast in GTA 6 trailer with a mugshot of a man with face tattoos and purple hair, dressed in orange prison uniform
Image credit: Rockstar
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Lawrence "Florida Joker" Sullivan is demanding $2 million from Rockstar Games for allegedly using his likeness in GTA 6 without consent.

Sullivan – a former tattoo model who went viral in 2017 when his mugshot showed off his resemblance to the Joker – was quick to jump on social media to discuss his uncanny similarites to a character that pops up in the GTA 6 teaser.

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.Watch on YouTube

Last Tuesday, Sullivan responded to the trailer on TikTok and said he thought a character had been "inspired by [him]", and invited Rockstar to get in touch to "talk". It wasn't clear, though, if he was calling out the company for using his likeness without his permission or if he was extending a call for a deeper collaboration.

There's no such uncertainty now, however, as Sullivan's demands are unambiguous.

@lawrence.sullivan0 #gta6 #gta6new #gtaonline #gta6joker #florida #maimijoker #gta6 #floridajoker #miami #305 #727 #gta6trailer #thejoker #facetattoos #jokersmile #dc #fyp #joker ♬ original sound - Lawrence Sullivan

"Everybody is saying that I'm hallucinating," Sullivan said in a new TikTok posted yesterday. "That I'm not the Joker from GTA 6. Y'all out your goddamned nuggets. That's me. That's me.

"We got to talk, GTA. We gotta talk. Or not, you got to give me like a mil[lion] or two," Sullivan added.

"Florida Joker ain't having that. Y'all took my likeness, Y'all took my life."

As yet, there's no update from either Rockstar or Sullivan that confirms either party has reached out, or if a compromise has been made.

GTA 6 is already breaking records despite being at least a year away from release.

The first trailer for the game, which Rockstar released ahead of schedule after it leaked on Monday, now holds the record for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours which isn't a music video, according to Guinness World Records.

This also makes it the most viewed video game reveal on YouTube, according to the organisation, reaching 90,421,491 views in just 24 hours.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Grand Theft Auto 6

PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Related topics
Action Adventure Legal Open World PS5 Rockstar Games Shooter Shooter: Third Person Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments