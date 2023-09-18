Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan best build, Ascension materials, Traces, and Light Cone

Fu Xuan is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Preservation path coming to Honkai: Star Rail in Phase 2 of version 1.3.

While Fu Xuan is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on this Banner, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for her successfully, it's good to know the best Fu Xuan build, including her best Relics and best team. It's also handy to learn what her Eidolons are, and what Ascension materials and Trace materials are needed to level up Fu Xuan to her full potential.

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan's kit

Fu Xuan is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Preservation path and is best at providing damage mitigation shields and a little healing for your team.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Fu Xuan's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Image credit: HoYoverse

Element : Quantum.

: Quantum. Path : The Preservation.

: The Preservation. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Nova Burst (deals Quantum damage equal to 25% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to a single enemy).

: Nova Burst (deals Quantum damage equal to 25% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to a single enemy). Skill : Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts (Activates Matrix of Prescience, via which other team members Distribute 65% of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns - before this damage is mitigated by any Shields. While affected by Matrix of Prescience, all team members gain the Knowledge effect, increasing their respective Max HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's Max HP, and increases Crit Rate by 6%. When Fu Xuan is knocked down, the Matrix of Prescience is dispelled).

: Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts (Activates Matrix of Prescience, via which other team members Distribute 65% of the damage they receive to Fu Xuan for three turns - before this damage is mitigated by any Shields. While affected by Matrix of Prescience, all team members gain the Knowledge effect, increasing their respective Max HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's Max HP, and increases Crit Rate by 6%. When Fu Xuan is knocked down, the Matrix of Prescience is dispelled). Ultimate : Woes of Many Morphed to One (Deals Quantum damage equal to 60% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore effect granted by Fu Xuan's Talent).

: Woes of Many Morphed to One (Deals Quantum damage equal to 60% of Fu Xuan's Max HP to all enemies and obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore effect granted by Fu Xuan's Talent). Talent (passive ability) : Bleak Breeds Bliss (While Fu Xuan is still active in battle, Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance allies take 10% less damage. HP Restore is triggered for Fu Xuan when her HP falls to 50% or less of her Max HP. This effect restores her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing. This effect cannot be triggered if Fu Xuan receives a killing blow. This effect possesses one trigger count by default, and can have a maximum of two trigger counts).

: Bleak Breeds Bliss (While Fu Xuan is still active in battle, Misfortune Avoidance is applied to the entire team. While affected by Misfortune Avoidance allies take 10% less damage. HP Restore is triggered for Fu Xuan when her HP falls to 50% or less of her Max HP. This effect restores her HP by 80% of the amount of HP she is currently missing. This effect cannot be triggered if Fu Xuan receives a killing blow. This effect possesses one trigger count by default, and can have a maximum of two trigger counts). Technique (overworld ability) : Of Fortune Comes Fate (All team members receive a Barrier, lasting for 20 seconds. This Barrier can block all enemy attacks, and the team will not enter battle when attacked. When entering battle with the Barrier active, Fu Xuan automatically activates Matrix of Prescience at the start, which lasts for two turns).

: Of Fortune Comes Fate (All team members receive a Barrier, lasting for 20 seconds. This Barrier can block all enemy attacks, and the team will not enter battle when attacked. When entering battle with the Barrier active, Fu Xuan automatically activates Matrix of Prescience at the start, which lasts for two turns). Bonus Trace 1 : Taiyi, the Macrocosmic (When Matrix of Prescience is active, Fu Xuan regenerates 20 extra Energy when she uses her Skill).

: Taiyi, the Macrocosmic (When Matrix of Prescience is active, Fu Xuan regenerates 20 extra Energy when she uses her Skill). Bonus Trace 2 : Dunjia, the Metamystic (When Fu Xuan's Ultimate is used, she heals all other allies by an amount equal to 5% of her Max HP plus 133.).

: Dunjia, the Metamystic (When Fu Xuan's Ultimate is used, she heals all other allies by an amount equal to 5% of her Max HP plus 133.). Bonus Trace 3: Liuren, the Sexagenary (If a target enemy applies Crowd Control debuffs to allies while the Matrix of Prescience is active, all allies resist all Crowd Control debuffs applied by the enemy target during the current action. This effect can only be triggered once. When Matrix of Prescience is activated again, the number of times this effect can be triggered will reset).

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Ascension materials

Artifex's Module. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Fu Xuan Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Nail of the Ape and Artifex's Module based materials for Fu Xuan to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Fu Xuan Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Artifex's Module

x15 Artifex's Cogwheel

x15 Artifex's Gyreheart

x65 Nail of the Ape

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Fu Xuan Ascension materials you need per level:

Fu Xuan Ascension level Fu Xuan Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Artifex's Module 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Artifex's Module 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Artifex's Gyreheart, x3 Nail of the Ape 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Artifex's Gyreheart, x7 Nail of the Ape 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Artifex's Cogwheel, x20 Nail of the Ape 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Nail of the Ape, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Fu Xuan's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Trace materials

Safeguard of Amber. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Fu Xuan you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Fu Xuan it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Safeguard of Amber and Artifex's Module based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Fu Xuan Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Endurance of Bronze

x41 Artifex's Module

x56 Artifex's Gyreheart

x58 Artifex's Cogwheel

x69 Oath of Steel

x139 Safeguard of Amber

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Fu Xuan's materials could change upon her official release.

Version 1.3 is here! Make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want Imbibitor Lunae or Fu Xuan - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadows, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Fu Xuan from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Fu Xuan's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Dominus Pacis (E1) : The Knowledge effect increases Crit damage by 30%.

: The Knowledge effect increases Crit damage by 30%. Optimus Felix (E2) : If any team member is struck by a killing blow while Matrix of Prescience is active, then all allies who were struck by a killing blow during this action will not be knocked down, and 70% of their Max HP is immediately restored. This effect can trigger one time per battle.

: If any team member is struck by a killing blow while Matrix of Prescience is active, then all allies who were struck by a killing blow during this action will not be knocked down, and 70% of their Max HP is immediately restored. This effect can trigger one time per battle. Apex Nexus (E3) : Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Fortuna Stellaris (E4) : Fu Xuan regenerates 5 Energy when other allies under Matrix of Prescience are attacked.

: Fu Xuan regenerates 5 Energy when other allies under Matrix of Prescience are attacked. Arbiter Primus (E5) : Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Fu Xuan's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Omnia Vita (E6): Once Matrix of Prescience is activated, it keeps a tally of the total HP lost by all team members in the current battle. Fu Xuan's Ultimate damage increases by 200% of this tally of HP loss. This tally is also capped at 120% of Fu Xuan's Max HP and the tally value will reset and re-accumulate after Fu Xuan's Ultimate is used.

How to play Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

Your goal with Fu Xuan is to use her Skill every three turns so she is consistently taking the majority of your team's damage received. This means you have to build a lot of HP on her, not defence like other Preservation characters.

Think of Fu Xuan as a sort of tank character who scales off HP. So the more health she has, the more damage she can tank for the rest of your team.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep Fu Xuan alive so she can tank for longer, her Talent triggers a healing effect when Fu Xuan falls under 50% HP. This only has one stack active by default, so when Fu Xuan falls below 50% HP for the first time, this stack will disappear. However, you can gain more healing stacks by using Fu Xuan's Ultimate.

Fu Xuan can hold a maximum of two of these healing stacks. So you should try and only use Fu Xuan's Ultimate when she is at one or zero healing stacks, unless you really need the Quantum damage from the Ultimate.

Best Fu Xuan team comp in Honkai Star Rail

Silver Wolf.

Fu Xuan fits into almost any team in Honkai: Star Rail, making her an excellent flex character for your Memory of Chaos and Simulated Universe teams.

That said, Fu Xuan can be particularly good in mono Quantum teams with Silver Wolf, Seele, and Qingque. In the future, having a Harmony character in place of Qingque or Seele would be the ideal setup, but having four Quantum characters to guarantee Silver Wolf's Quantum weakness implant is a huge advantage.

You generally don't want to pair Fu Xuan with healers or shielders, but if you do, it can make your teams very hard to kill.

Putting Gepard, Luocha, or the fire Trailblazer on a team with Fu Xuan in the Simulated Universe where turn count doesn't matter can see you through some very tough content.

Best Fu Xuan Relics in Honkai Star Rail

We recommend the 2-piece Longevous Disciple and 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud as the best Relics for Fu Xuan in Star Rail. Longevous Disciple increases Fu Xuan's Max HP by 12% and Passerby of Wandering Cloud increases her Outgoing Healing by 10% - which is almost the perfect amount for the way Fu Xuan is built.

Longevous Disciple. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You might want to swap the 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud with the 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace if you're in need of extra Speed instead of healing. When in doubt, we recommend looking at the substats of your Relics and pick your second 2-piece by what Relics have the better substats.

For Planar Ornaments, we recommend Fleet of the Ageless if you can reach its 120 Speed requirement, as it will increase Fu Xuan's Max HP by 12%, or the Broken Keel set if you can reach its 30% Effect Resistance requirement, as it increases the Crit Damage of all allies by 10%.

However, if you need more Energy Regeneration for your build then the Sprightly Vonwacq set can substitute - but we generally recommend picking Fleet of the Ageless or Broken Keel over Sprightly Vonwacq in most situations.

For your main and substats, prioritise building Fu Xuan's HP. Speed boots can help with meeting the Fleet of the Ageless requirements and for speed-focused builds, however. Try and avoid attack and defense buffs for Fu Xuan, as Effect Resistance and Energy Regeneration are far more helpful.

Best Fu Xuan Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

As it's her signature, the 5-Star She Already Shut Her Eyes Light Cone is Fu Xuan's best weapon in Honaki: Star Rail.

At Rank 90 (Superimposition 1), She Already Shut Her Eyes increases Fu Xuan's Max HP by 24% and Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%, and when Fu Xuan's HP is reduced, all allies' damage dealt increases by 9%, for two turns. Additionally, at the start of every wave, with She Already Shut Her Eyes equipped, Fu Xuan restores HP to all allies by an amount equal to 80% of her respective lost HP.

Image credit: HoYoverse

For other 5-Star options, try and stay away from Preservation Light Cones that prioritise defence, as unlike most Preservation characters, Fu Xuan scales off HP. Texture of Memories is good 5-Star options, as it helps further reduce the damage Fu Xuan takes in place of her allies, and gives a big boost to her health stat.

Gepard's Moment of Victory can work if its just the health stats you want from it, but we recommend spending your Herta Bonds on Texture of Memories instead.

As for 4-Star free-to-play options, Day One of My New Life can help with reducing the damage your team takes, and the 3-Star Defense is actually pretty good if you need some extra healing on Fu Xuan to keep her alive.

Best Fu Xuan build in Honkai Star Rail

Keeping in mind that the best team comps in Star Rail are very situational - especially so for Fu Xuan - if you want to take advantage of her tank and healing capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Fu Xuan build in Honkai Star Rail:

Fu Xuan Best Light Cone : 5-Star She Already Shut Her Eyes.

: 5-Star She Already Shut Her Eyes. Fu Xuan Best Relics : 2-piece Longevous Disciple and 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud.

: 2-piece Longevous Disciple and 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud. Fu Xuan Best Planar Ornaments : Broken Keel.

: Broken Keel. Fu Xuan Best team comp: Silver Wolf, Seele, Qingque.

Remember, Fu Xuan is an excellent tank to include in many teams in place of other Preservation and Abundance characters! This best team just includes the extra perk of guaranteeing Silver Wolf's Quantum weakness implant.

Image credit: HoYoverse

It's entirely up to you whether you want to spend your Stellar Jade to Warp on Fu Xuan's Banner, but she seems to be an excellent pick for keeping your team alive, as she's a Preservation character with Abundance and Harmony capabilities as well.

Good luck levelling up Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail!