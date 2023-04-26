Honkai Star Rail Seele best build, Ascension materials, Traces, team, and Light Cone

Seele is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Hunt path who was added to Honkai: Star Rail during the very first event Banner phase of the 1.0 launch.

While Seele is currently featured as the boosted 5-Star character in her 'Butterfly on Swordtip' Banner in version 1.0, she will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it's good to know the best Seele build in Honkai: Star Rail, including her best Relics and best team. It's also handy to learn what her Eidolon perks are, and what Ascension materials and Trace materials are needed to level up Seele to her full potential.

Official Release Trailer - "Interstellar Journey" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Seele Traces, skills, star, Element, and Light Cone

Seele is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Hunt path, who are usually best used for single-target damage, but her ability to attack again after defeating an enemy is why Seele is actually good at multi-target damage as well.

Here's a summary of Seele's abilities and stats in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Quantum.

: Quantum. Path : The Hunt.

: The Hunt. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Banner : Butterfly on Swordtip.

: Butterfly on Swordtip. Normal Attack : Thwack (Deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of Seele's attack stat to a single enemy).

: Thwack (Deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of Seele's attack stat to a single enemy). Skill : Sheathed Blade (Increases Seele's Speed by 25% for two turns and deals Quantum damage equal to 110% of Seele's attack stat to a single enemy).

: Sheathed Blade (Increases Seele's Speed by 25% for two turns and deals Quantum damage equal to 110% of Seele's attack stat to a single enemy). Ultimate : Butterfly Flurry (Seele enters a buffed state and deals Quantum damage equal to 255% of her attack to a single enemy).

: Butterfly Flurry (Seele enters a buffed state and deals Quantum damage equal to 255% of her attack to a single enemy). Talent (passive ability) : Resurgence (Enters a buffed state upon defeating an enemy with basic attack, skill, or Ultimate, and receives an extra turn. While in a buffed state, the damage of Seele's attacks increases by 40% for one turn. Enemies defeated in the extra turn provided by Resurgence will not trigger another Resurgence).

: Resurgence (Enters a buffed state upon defeating an enemy with basic attack, skill, or Ultimate, and receives an extra turn. While in a buffed state, the damage of Seele's attacks increases by 40% for one turn. Enemies defeated in the extra turn provided by Resurgence will not trigger another Resurgence). Technique (overworld ability): Phantom Illusion (Seele gains Stealth for 20 seconds. While Stealth is active, Seele cannot be detected by enemies, and when entering battle by attacking enemies, Seele will immediately enter a buffed state).

Honkai Star Rail Seele Ascension materials

Void Cast Iron.

You need to use Seele Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness stats.

You'll need to get a lot of Thief's Instinct and Void Cast Iron materials for Seele to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail:

x15 Thief's Instinct

x15 Usurper's Scheme

x15 Conqueror's Will

x65 Void Cast Iron

For more details, here's what Seele Ascension materials you need for each Ascension level:

Seele Ascension level Seele Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Thief's Instinct 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Thief's Instinct 8,000 None Level 40 x3 Void Cast Iron, x6 Usurper's Scheme 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x7 Void Cast Iron, x9 Usurper's Scheme 40,000 None Level 60 x20 Void Cast Iron, x6 Conqueror's Will 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Void Cast Iron, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Honkai Star Rail Seele Trace materials

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Seele you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Seele, you'll need to use a lot of Arrow and Thief's Instinct materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, here's all of the Seele Trace Materials you need:

x11 Tracks of Destiny Item Tracks of Destiny

x12 Guardian Guardian's Lament

x18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

x42 Thief Thief's Instinct

x56 Usurper Usurper's Scheme

x58 Conqueror Conqueror's Will

x69 Arrow of the Demon Slayer Item Arrow of the Demon Slayer

x139 Arrow of the Starchaser Item Arrow of the Starchaser

3 million Credits

Honkai Star Rail Seele Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Seele from Warping on Banners, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Here are all of Seele's Eidolon level upgrades in Honkai: Star Rail:

Extirpating Slash (E1) : When dealing damage to an enemy whose HP percentage is 80% or lower, Crite rate increases by 15%.

: When dealing damage to an enemy whose HP percentage is 80% or lower, Crite rate increases by 15%. Dancing Butterfly (E2) : The speed Boost effect of Seele's Skill can stack up to two times.

: The speed Boost effect of Seele's Skill can stack up to two times. Dazzling Tumult (E3) : Increases the level of Seele's Skill and Talent Levels by two, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Seele's Skill and Talent Levels by two, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Flitting Phantasm (E4) : Seele regenerates 15 Energy when she defeats an enemy.

: Seele regenerates 15 Energy when she defeats an enemy. Piercing Shards (E5) : Increases the level of Seele's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Seele's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Shattering Shambles (E6): After Seele uses her Ultimate, inflict the target enemy with Butterfly Flurry for one turn. Enemies suffering from Butterfly Flurry take additional Quantum damage equal to 15% of Seele's Ultimate damage every time they are attacked. If the enemy is defeated by the Butterfly Flurry damage triggered by other allies' attacks, Seele's Talent will not be triggered. When Seele is knocked down, the Butterfly Flurry inflicted on the enemies will be removed.

How to play Seele in Honkai Star Rail

Even though Seele is of The Hunt Path, which specialises in single-target damage, she actually unlocks her full potential when there are multiple enemies, due to her incredibly useful passive Talent.

When Seele kills an enemy with any of her moves, her Talent gives her an attack buff and another turn. This extra turn means Seele can actually kill two enemies in a row. Or, kill one, and then attack an elite enemy with her increased attack stats. As this extra turn can happen when she kills an enemy with her Ultimate, Seele can actually get four turns in a row!

You can achieve four turns with Seele because Ultimates are treated as separate from normal attacks, but Seele's Talent still counts Ultimates when granting an extra turn from killing an enemy.

The maximum is four in a row because Seele can't get an additional turn when killing during the extra turn. However, if there are waves of enemies and Seele is first in your character rotation, she will get another basic turn after killing the last enemy of the previous wave.

An ideal attack pattern for Seele is:

Use Ultimate to kill an enemy Attack with extra turn Basic or Skill attack kills an enemy Attack with extra turn

This gives Seele the most Energy for charging her Ultimate again, but alternatively, you can kill with a Basic or Skill attack, hit with the extra turn, then kill with Seele's Ultimate and get another turn that way.

As she's of the Quantum Element, Seele is ideally used when up against enemies weak to Quantum. Her single target damage is strong - especially if building around crit and attack - but if there are waves of enemies Seele can kill in one hit, then she's actually a great character to have in place of an AOE damage specialist, regardless of Elemental weakness.

For an increase in attack right at the start of a battle, use Seele's Technique before engaging with an enemy.

Best Seele team comp in Honkai Star Rail

There isn't one team you should always run with Seele because different Elements and Path abilities are required to clear harder content. Sometimes you'll need a character who can dispel buffs, sometimes you'll need a shielder, and sometimes you just need somebody of a different Element to deal with enemies Seele can't kill quickly enough.

Bronya is the best team mate to pair with Seele if you want more turns.

That said, in a lot of scenarios, Bronya is the best team mate to pair with Seele. Her Ultimate buffs attack and Crit damage, and her Skill allows Bronya to advance the turn of another character, making her an amazing support for Seele. With Bronya, you can technically get eight turns for Seele before it cycles back to an enemy's turn.

Some other great supports for Seele will either shield her, heal her, or provide debuffs on enemies. Your goal with a Seele team should be to keep her alive while buffing her / debuffing the enemies, so she can continue to output huge damage numbers across her multiple turns. Picking a support with an Element that enemies are weak should factor into your own best team comp unless Seele is strong against all enemies.

Asta will increase Seele's speed and attack, Pela reduces enemies' defence and can dispel debuffs, Welt lowers the speed of enemies, Gepard and March 7th can freeze enemies and provide shields for the team, and Tingyun regenerates Energy and can buff Seele's attacks.

If you need a healer, Bailu is ideal as she can revive one ally per battle, but Natasha will do perfectly fine, especially if you need a Basic attacker in between heals to build Skill Points with.

Best Seele Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Part of the Genius of Brilliant Stars Relic set.

Depending on the situation, we recommend either the Genius of Brilliant Stars, or the Musketeer of Wild Wheat Relic sets for Seele in your ordinary Relic slots.

The 2-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars increases Quantum damage by 10%, while the 4-Piece ignores 25% of an enemy's defence if they're weak to Quantum.

The Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is very easy to get at the start of the game and can still be used in later content, with the 2-piece increasing attack by 10% and the 4-piece increasing speed by 6% and Basic attack damage by 10%.

For your other 2-piece, we suggest using the Inert Salsotto if you want to increase Seele's Ultimate damage, or the Celestial Differentiator if you want to increase Basic and Skill attack damage.

However keep in mind that to take advantage of these perks Seele needs to have a Crit rate of 50% for the Inert Salsotto, and a Crit rate of at least 80% for the Celestial Differentiator.

Best Seele Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

As it's her signature, the 5-Star In The Night Light Cone is Seele's best weapon in Honaki: Star Rail.

In The Night increases Seele's Crit Rate, but the real appeal is that for every 10 points over 100 to Seele's Speed stat, her Basic attack, Skill and Ultimate damage will increase, stacking up to eight times.

For other 5-Stars, we recommend the Sleep Like the Dead or Cruising in the Stellar Sea to increase Seele's Crit rate. As for 4-Star options, Only Silence Remains is also good for Crit rate and attack stats.

Best Seele build in Honkai Star Rail

Keeping in mind that the best team comps in Star Rail are very situational, if you want to take advantage of her huge damage potential while keeping her alive, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Seele build in Honkai Star Rail:

Seele Best Light Cone : 5-Star In The Night.

: 5-Star In The Night. Seele Best Relics : 4-Piece Genius of Brilliant Stars and 2-Piece Celestial Differentiator.

: 4-Piece Genius of Brilliant Stars and 2-Piece Celestial Differentiator. Seele Best team comp: Bronya, Bailu, and Tingyun.

It's entirely up to you whether you want to spend your Stellar Jade to Warp on Seele's Banner, but she is a very useful Quantum character to have in your team for both single-target and multi-target damage for those weak against Quantum.

Good luck levelling up Seele in Honkai: Star Rail!