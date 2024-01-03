Honkai Star Rail Black Swan materials, kit, and Eidolons

Black Swan is a 5-Star Wind character of The Nihility path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.0.

While Black Swan will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.0, she will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for her successfully, we've detailed reliable leaks of Black Swan's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Black Swan's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Black Swan's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 1.6 Trailer - "Crown of the Mundane and Divine" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Black Swan's kit

Black Swan is a 5-Star Wind character of The Nihility path who seems best at applying DOT (damage over time) effects, while also lowering the defence of enemies, and increasing the damage they receive.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Black Swan's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Wind.

: Wind. Path : The Nihility.

: The Nihility. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Percipience, Silent Dawn (deals Wind damage equal to 30% of Black Swan's attack to a single enemy, with a 50% base chance of inflicting one stack of Sacrament on the attacked enemy. If the hit enemy also has Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock applied to them, each of these DOT's will have a 50% base chance of additionally applying one stack of Sacrament on the target enemy).

: Percipience, Silent Dawn (deals Wind damage equal to 30% of Black Swan's attack to a single enemy, with a 50% base chance of inflicting one stack of Sacrament on the attacked enemy. If the hit enemy also has Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock applied to them, each of these DOT's will have a 50% base chance of additionally applying one stack of Sacrament on the target enemy). Skill : Decadence, False Twilight (Deals Wind damage equal to 45% of Black Swan's attack to a single enemy and any adjacent targets, with a 100% base chance to inflict one stack of Sacrament to the attacked enemies and a 100% base chance to lower the attacked enemies' Defence by 14.8%, lasting for three turns).

: Decadence, False Twilight (Deals Wind damage equal to 45% of Black Swan's attack to a single enemy and any adjacent targets, with a 100% base chance to inflict one stack of Sacrament to the attacked enemies and a 100% base chance to lower the attacked enemies' Defence by 14.8%, lasting for three turns). Image credit: HoYoverse Ultimate : Bliss of Otherworld's Embrace (Deals Wind damage equal to 72% of Black Swan's attack to all enemies, and inflicts Epiphany on them for two turns. Enemies affected by Epiphany take 15% more damage on their turn, and their Sacrament effect is regarded as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock effects. Additionally, when their Sacrament effect is triggered at the beginning of the next turn, the Sacrament stacks are not reset. This stack reservation effect can be triggered up to one time during the Epiphany duration, and its charges are replenished when Epiphany is applied again).

: Bliss of Otherworld's Embrace (Deals Wind damage equal to 72% of Black Swan's attack to all enemies, and inflicts Epiphany on them for two turns. Enemies affected by Epiphany take 15% more damage on their turn, and their Sacrament effect is regarded as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock effects. Additionally, when their Sacrament effect is triggered at the beginning of the next turn, the Sacrament stacks are not reset. This stack reservation effect can be triggered up to one time during the Epiphany duration, and its charges are replenished when Epiphany is applied again). Talent (passive ability) : Loom of Fate's Caprice (Every time an enemy target receives a DOT at the start of their turn, there is a 50% base chance that the enemy is inflicted with Sacrament. While afflicted with Sacrament, enemy targets receive Wind DOT equal to 96% of Black Swan's attack. Each stack of Sacrament increases this damage multiplier by 4.8%, then Sacrament resets to one stack. Sacrament can stack up to 99 times. Black Swan triggers additional effects based on the number of Sacrament stacks inflicted on the target, but only when Sacrament deals damage at the start of an enemy target's turn. The additional effects deal Wind DOT equal to 72% of Black Swan's attack to adjacent targets when they have three or more Sacrament stacks, with a 50% base chance of inflicting one stack of Sacrament on adjacent targets. Also, when they have seven or more Sacrament stacks, the current DOT dealt after this ignores 20% of the target's defence and adjacent targets' defence).

: Loom of Fate's Caprice (Every time an enemy target receives a DOT at the start of their turn, there is a 50% base chance that the enemy is inflicted with Sacrament. While afflicted with Sacrament, enemy targets receive Wind DOT equal to 96% of Black Swan's attack. Each stack of Sacrament increases this damage multiplier by 4.8%, then Sacrament resets to one stack. Sacrament can stack up to 99 times. Black Swan triggers additional effects based on the number of Sacrament stacks inflicted on the target, but only when Sacrament deals damage at the start of an enemy target's turn. The additional effects deal Wind DOT equal to 72% of Black Swan's attack to adjacent targets when they have three or more Sacrament stacks, with a 50% base chance of inflicting one stack of Sacrament on adjacent targets. Also, when they have seven or more Sacrament stacks, the current DOT dealt after this ignores 20% of the target's defence and adjacent targets' defence). Technique (overworld ability) : From Façade to Vérité (At the start of the next battle, there is a 150% base chance to inflict one stack of Sacrament to all enemies. One additional stack of Sacrament is applied to an enemy for each successful application of Sacrament, repeating until Sacrament fails to be inflicted. For each successive application of Sacrament, the base chance of success is equal to 50% of the base chance of the previous successful infliction of Sacrament on a target).

: From Façade to Vérité (At the start of the next battle, there is a 150% base chance to inflict one stack of Sacrament to all enemies. One additional stack of Sacrament is applied to an enemy for each successful application of Sacrament, repeating until Sacrament fails to be inflicted. For each successive application of Sacrament, the base chance of success is equal to 50% of the base chance of the previous successful infliction of Sacrament on a target). Bonus Trace 1 : Viscera's Disquiet (After using her Skill to hit a single target enemy that has Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock, there is a 65% base chance to additionally inflicting one stack of Sacrament for each type of DOT on an enemy).

: Viscera's Disquiet (After using her Skill to hit a single target enemy that has Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock, there is a 65% base chance to additionally inflicting one stack of Sacrament for each type of DOT on an enemy). Bonus Trace 2 : Goblet's Dredges (Every time an enemy target receives a DOT during a single attack of allies, there is a 65% base chance for it to be inflicted with one stack of Sacrament, stacking up to three times during one single attack).

: Goblet's Dredges (Every time an enemy target receives a DOT during a single attack of allies, there is a 65% base chance for it to be inflicted with one stack of Sacrament, stacking up to three times during one single attack). Bonus Trace 3: Candleflame's Portent (Increases Black Swan's damage dealt by 60% of her Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum damage increase of 72%).

Honkai Star Rail Black Swan Ascension materials

Ascendant Debris. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Black Swan Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Ascendant Debris and Core-based materials for Black Swan to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Black Swan Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Extinguished Core

x15 Glimmering Core

x15 Squirming Core

x65 Ascendant Debris

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Black Swan Ascension materials you need per level:

Black Swan Ascension level Black Swan Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Extinguished Core 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Extinguished Core 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Glimmering Core, x3 Ascendant Debris 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Glimmering Core, x7 Ascendant Debris 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Squirming Core, x20 Ascendant Debris 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Squirming Core, x35 Ascendant Debris 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Black Swan's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Black Swan Trace materials

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Black Swan you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

Extinguished Core. | Image credit: HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Black Swan it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Fiery Spirit and Core-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

The Fiery Spirit-based materials unfortunately can't be pre-farmed, as they won't be available until 2.0 releases.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Black Swan Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

x18 Fiery Spirit

x41 Extinguished Core

x56 Glimmering Core

x58 Squirming Core

x69 Starfire Essence

x139 Heaven Incinerator

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Black Swan's materials could change upon her official release.

Version 2.0 with Black Swan and Sparkle is nearly here! Meanwhile during version 1.6, Ruan Mei and Dr Ratio make their debut, so make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want them or future characters - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail Black Swan Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Black Swan from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from Project Yatta, here are all of Black Swan's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Seven Pillars of Wisdom (E1) : While Black Swan is active in battle, enemies afflicted with Wind Shear, Bleeding, Burning, and Shocked states respectively have their Wind, Physical, Fire, and Lightning Resistance reduced by 25%.

: While Black Swan is active in battle, enemies afflicted with Wind Shear, Bleeding, Burning, and Shocked states respectively have their Wind, Physical, Fire, and Lightning Resistance reduced by 25%. Weep Not For Me, My Lamb (E2) : When an enemy under the Sacrament effect is downed, there is a 100% base chance of inflicting five stacks of Sacrament on adjacent targets.

: When an enemy under the Sacrament effect is downed, there is a 100% base chance of inflicting five stacks of Sacrament on adjacent targets. As Above, So Below (E3) : Increases the level of Black Swan's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Black Swan's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. In Tears We Gift (E4) : While in the Epiphany state, enemy targets' Effect Resistance reduces by 10%, and Black Swan regenerates eight Energy at the start of the target's turn, or when the afflicted enemy is defeated. This Energy Regeneration effect can only trigger one time while Epiphany lasts. The trigger count refreshes after the enemy is inflicted with Epiphany again.

: While in the Epiphany state, enemy targets' Effect Resistance reduces by 10%, and Black Swan regenerates eight Energy at the start of the target's turn, or when the afflicted enemy is defeated. This Energy Regeneration effect can only trigger one time while Epiphany lasts. The trigger count refreshes after the enemy is inflicted with Epiphany again. Linnutee Flyway (E5) : Increases the level of Black Swan's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Black Swan's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Pantheon Merciful, Masses Pitiful (E6): When Black Swan's teammates attack enemy targets, Black Swan has a 65% base chance of inflicting Sacrament on each enemy hit. Additionally, every time Black Swan inflicts Sacrament on an enemy, there is a 50% fixed chance to additionally increase the Sacrament stack afflicted this time by one.

Good luck levelling up Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail!