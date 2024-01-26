Honkai Star Rail 2.0 release date, 2.0 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled If One Dreams At Midnight.

It's the big Penacony update, so we're getting lots of new story content, areas to explore, puzzles to solve, and new enemies to tackle! We're also getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star.

Below, you can find out the exact 2.0 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 2.0 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 1.6 Trailer - "Crown of the Mundane and Divine" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Be sure to also check out our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get free Stellar Jade that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will release on Tuesday 6th February, a day earlier than its usual Wednesday release date. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 2.0 actually releases in the United States on Monday 5th February at 10pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Monday 5th February, 10pm (ET)

: Monday 5th February, 10pm (ET) Central US : Monday 5th February, 9pm (CT)

: Monday 5th February, 9pm (CT) West Coast US : Monday 5th February, 7pm (PT)

: Monday 5th February, 7pm (PT) Australia : Tuesday 6th February, 2pm (AET)

: Tuesday 6th February, 2pm (AET) Japan : Tuesday 6th February, 12pm (JST)

: Tuesday 6th February, 12pm (JST) Europe : Tuesday 6th February, 4am (CET)

: Tuesday 6th February, 4am (CET) UK: Tuesday 6th February, 3am (GMT)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 2.0 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Version 2.0 Music Video — "WHITE NIGHT" | Honkai: Star Rail Here's the trailer for Penacony - debuting a new song!

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in the version 2.0 Banners: Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha, with 5-Stars Imbibitor Lunae and Jing Yuan returning.

Phase 1 of the 2.0 Banner schedule begins with Black Swan and Imbibitor Lunae, with 4-Star Misha debuting on both their Banners. Black Swan is a new 5-Star Wind attacker of The Nihility path on her Ripples in Reflection Banner, Imbibitor Lunae is a returning 5-Star Imaginary attacker of the Destruction path on his Epochal Spectrum Banner, and Misha is a new 4-Star Ice attacker of the Destruction path who is boosted on both their Banners.

These version 2.0 Phase 1 Banners start on Tuesday 6th February and should end on Wednesday 28th February.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 2.0 we then have Sparkle and Jing Yuan. Sparkle is a new 5-Star Quantum attacker of The Harmony path on her Sparkling Splendor Banner, and Jing Yuan is a returning 5-Star Lightning attacker of The Erudition path on his Swirl of Heavenly Spear Banner.

These version 2.0 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 28th February to Tuesday 19th March.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Warp on during 2.0 are:

Black Swan (Ripples in Reflection Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Wind character of The Nihility path.

: New 5-Star Wind character of The Nihility path. Imbibitor Lunae (Epochal Spectrum Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path.

: Returning 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path. Misha (Ripples in Reflection and Epochal Spectrum Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Ice character of The Destruction path.

: New 4-Star Ice character of The Destruction path. Sparkle (Sparkling Splendor Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path.

: New 5-Star Quantum character of The Harmony path. Jing Yuan (Swirl of Heavenly Spear Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Lightning character of The Erudition path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Black Swan's signature weapon Reforged Remembrance of The Nihility path will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 2.0. Sparkle's signature Earthly Escapade of The Harmony path will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Banner features a rerun of Imbibitor Lunae's 5-Star Brighter Than the Sun Destruction path Light Cone during Phase 1 of 2.0, and Jing Yuan's 5-Star Before Dawn Erudition path Light Cone during Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Version 2.0 with Black Swan and Sparkle is nearly here! Meanwhile during version 1.6, Ruan Mei and Dr Ratio make their debut, so make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want them or future characters - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 events

The huge Penacony Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 update includes:

New Penacony area.

Trailblazer Mission.

Black Swan and Sparkle Companion Mission.

New Light Cones in the Light Cone Manifest Store.

Clockie Statue reward system.

Free 4-Star character selector - Claimable in the Hanu's Prison Break event.

Gift of Odyssey check-in event - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

Gift of Stellarium - 10 Special Star Rail Passes.

Two new Relic sets - Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters and Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations.

New boss - Sam.

Lots of new enemies (including Lordly Trashcans).

Dreamwalking - New Puzzle and traversal mechanic.

Lots of new puzzle types.

Fate's Atlas feature - A timeline of all story and important side quest content.

Dreamtour Handbook feature - Record your Penacony journey and customise with stickers.

Two more Support Companions to select in Trailblazer profile.

New character and light cone materials.

New foods, drinks, and recipes.

Relic level-up option to select a specific material instead of just rarity.

Relic discard tags, improvements to salvaging, and quick Relic recommendation equip feature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Although not related to version 2.0, we thought you'd like to know that there are also plans to release an animated short of new Penacony mascot character Clockie, another animated short starring Sushang and Guinaifen, and concerts being held sometime in the middle of 2024.

Image credit: HoYoverse

If you're lucky enough to live in one of the selected cities, you can also take part in offline Honkai: Star Rail carnival events.

In addition to this lineup of permanent content and login events, we're getting four limited-time events during the 2.0 update to Honkai Star Rail. Here's a quick summary of these time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

Hanu's Prison Break

For this event you head to the Dreamscape Sales Store and touch a special dream bubble to break you and your cellmates out of a prison by controlling the prison landscape. This involves taking part in a pinball puzzle and perspective puzzle in the mirror maze. Then, you take control of a mini Hanu to explore the area and break locks, and finally use the new Dreamwalker ability to rescue cellmates and participate in a final battle.

Image credit: HoYoverse

You can claim a free 4-Star character after meeting the requirements in Hanu's Prison Break event: Guinaifen, Sampo, Asta, or Yukong.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Dreamcatcher Bulletin

Dreamcatcher Bulletin is a combat and exploration event where you have to complete specific missions from the mysterious Dreamcatcher Bulletin newspaper that arrives in the Trailblazer's mailbox. This will take you around Penacony, so you can get more familiar with it.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Dreamjolt TV

Penacony's Television channels have been hijacked by Dreamjolt TV, so the program director pleads with the Trailblazer to participate in combat challenges to defeat Dreamjolt TV and retrieve the signal from them.

The Dreamjolt TV enemies all have different mutation mechanics, so you have to think about your team compositions carefully.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Penacony Food Fest

Penacony Food Fest is an easy way to get Stellar Jade, as all you have to do is hand over some ingredients to get rewards at the Clock Diner. If you're familiar with Liben's Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact, you know how easy and helpful this event is.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 2.0!