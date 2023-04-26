Honkai Star Rail next Banner and current Banner, list of all Banners in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Banners are what you can spend your Star Pass currency on to Warp for characters and Light Cone weapons.

Currently, it looks like every character event Banner will run for three weeks, making way for the next Banner. These event Banners have a single 5-Star character with boosted pull odds, and three boosted 4-Stars.

There is also a Light Cone weapon Banner that looks like it will change its featured 5-Star and 4-Star pulls every three weeks as well, and two permanent Banners available with their own unique character and Light Cone pools.

We’ve detailed what the next and current Banners are in Honkai: Star Rail below, along with a list of all Banners that have ran in the game since its 1.0 launch.

Honaki Star Rail next Banner event characters

For these temporary event character Banners, you have to use Special Star Passes to Warp on them, and it looks like this Banner will be changing every three weeks.

The next Banner in Phase 2 of version 1.0 features new 5-Star character Jing Yuan in his Swirl of Heavenly Spear Banner.

Jing Yuan is a 5-Star character who attacks with the Lightning Element, and follows The Erudition path, which means he is best used for AOE (area of effect) multi-target damage.

We don't know who the 4-star boosted characters are for the Phase 2 Banner just yet, but we'll update this page when they're announced.

Honkai Star Rail next Brilliant Fixation Banner Light Cones

Brilliant Fixation is a permanent weapon Banner with boosted 5-Star and 4-Star weapons that looks like it will change its weapon pool every three weeks, at the same time new event character Banners are added. Just like these character Banners, you must use Special Warp Passes to Warp on Brilliant Fixation.

For the next Light Cone weapon Banner in Phase 2 of Brilliant Fixation in version 1.0, we're getting a new 5-Star 'Before dawn' Erudition Path Lightcone, Jing Yuan's signature weapon.

Even if a Light Cone has a picture of a specific character on it, you can still use that weapon on anybody to boost their stats. However, only characters who are on the same path as the Light Cone can benefit from its unique abilities.

We don't know what the boosted 4-Star weapons for the next Light Cone Banner are just yet, but we'll update this page when details are made official.

Honkai Star Rail current character event Banner

The current version 1.0 Phase 1 character Banner in Star Rail ends Wednesday, 17th May. You can check exactly how long a Banner has left in your own server time by checking the top left-hand corner of an event Banner.

The current Banner in Honkai: Star Rail features new character Seele on her Butterfly on Swordtip Banner. Seele is a 5-Star character who attacks with the Quantum Element, and follows The Hunt path, which means she is effective against single-target damage. Seele can also handle multi-target encounters well due to her Talent giving her an extra turn.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters featured on Seele's current Banner are:

Pela (Ice, The Nihility Path)

Hook (Fire, The Destruction Path)

Natasha (Physical, The Abundance Path)

Honkai Star Rail current Brilliant Fixation Banner

The current Brilliant Fixation Banner runs until Wednesday, 17th May.

The 5-Star weapon on this Light Cone Banner is the 'In The Night' Hunt Path weapon, Seele's signature weapon.

Here are all the 4-Star boosted Light Cones on the current weapon Banner in Honkai: Star Rail:

Post-Op Conversation (Abundance)

Good Night and Sleep Well (Nihility)

The Moles Welcome You (Destruction)

Keep in mind that even if a Light Cone has a picture of a specific character on it, you can still use that weapon on anybody to increase their stats. However, only characters who are on the same path as the Light Cone can benefit from its unique abilities.

Honkai Star Rail Departure Warp Banner

You can spend your regular Star Passes on the permanent Departure Warp Banner. However, if you've Warped 50 times on it, Departure Warp will no longer be available.

It's worth using your regular Star Rail Passes on the Departure Banner, as there's a 20% discount for a set of 10 Warps, so you get ten for the price of eight, and you are guaranteed a 5-Star character within these 50 total pulls.

There are seven 5-Star characters you can get from the Departure Warp Banner in Honkai: Star Rail:

Bailu

Bronya

Clara

Gepard

Himeko

Welt

Yanqing

Here's the 4-Star characters available in the Departure Warp Banner pool:

Arlan

Asta

Dan Heng

Herta

Hook

March 7th

Natasha

Pela

Qingque

Sampo

Serval

Sushang

Tingyun

Honkai Star Rail Regular Stellar Warp Banner

All 5-Star characters and Light Cones not included in event character Banners are available in Stellar Warp, a permanent Banner.

For every 10 Warps you make with regular Star Passes on Stellar Warp you are guaranteed at least one 4-Star character or Light Cone weapon.

When you make a total of 300 Warps on the regular Banner, you get to choose from any of the 5-Stars included on it.

Here are all the 5-Star characters you can get from the Regular Stellar Warp Banner:

Bailu

Bronya

Clara

Gepard

Himeko

Welt

Yanqing

There are a lot more 4-Star items than 5-Stars in the Banner, so here's every 4-Star character you can get from Stellar Warp:

Arlan

Asta

Dan Heng

Herta

Hook

March 7th

Natasha

Pela

Qingque

Sampo

Serval

Sushang

Tingyun

List of all Banners in Honkai Star Rail

As Star Rail has just launched, there's only one character event Banner we have confirmed so far. When more get added, or official details are made available, we'll add to the table below so you can see the entire history of its limited-time Banners.

For future reference, keep in mind that each Banner rerun is different. It will have the same 5-Star, but a different pool of boosted 4-Star characters.

The table below shows the entire history of all character Banners in Honkai: Star Rail, including who the boosted 4-Star characters were, and what dates they ran.

Banner name 5-Star character 4-Star characters Banner dates Butterfly on Swordtip Seele Hook, Natasha, Pela 26th April, 2023 to 17th May, 2023 Swirl of Heavenly Spear Jing Yuan TBC TBC

Good luck Warping on Banners in Honkai: Star Rail!