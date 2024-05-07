Honkai Star Rail Firefly materials, kit, and Eidolons

Firefly is a 5-Star Fire character of The Destruction path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.3.

While Firefly will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.3, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Firefly's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Firefly's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Firefly's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Firefly kit

Firefly is a 5-Star Fire character of The Destruction path who mostly scales off attack and HP, with some additional Break Effect scaling. She can implant a Fire Weakness, heal herself, dispel debuffs on herself, and even fly for a short time in the overworld after using her Technique.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Firefly's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Fire.

: Fire. Path : The Destruction.

: The Destruction. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Normal Basic Attack : Order: Flare Propulsion - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Firefly's attack to a single enemy.

: Order: Flare Propulsion - Deals Fire damage equal to 50% of Firefly's attack to a single enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack : Firefly Type-IV: Pyrogenic Decimation - Restores HP by an amount equal to 20% of Firefly's maximum HP, and deals Fire damage equal to 150% of Firefly's attack to a single target enemy.

: Firefly Type-IV: Pyrogenic Decimation - Restores HP by an amount equal to 20% of Firefly's maximum HP, and deals Fire damage equal to 150% of Firefly's attack to a single target enemy. Normal Skill : Order: Aerial Bombardment - Counsumes Firefly's HP equal to 50% of her maximum HP and regenerates a fixed amount of Energy equal to 50% of Firefly's maximum Energy. Also deals Fire damage equal to 125% of Firefly's attack to a single enemy, and if Firefly's current HP is not sufficient enough then her HP is reduced to one point instead.

: Order: Aerial Bombardment - Counsumes Firefly's HP equal to 50% of her maximum HP and regenerates a fixed amount of Energy equal to 50% of Firefly's maximum Energy. Also deals Fire damage equal to 125% of Firefly's attack to a single enemy, and if Firefly's current HP is not sufficient enough then her HP is reduced to one point instead. Image credit: HoYoverse Enhanced Skill : Firefly Type-IV: Deathstar Overload - Firefly restores HP by an amount equal to 35% of her maximum HP, and applies Fire Weakness to a single target enemy if they don't already have one, which lasts for two turns. Firefly also deals Fire damage to adjacent targets equal to 0.5 x Firefly's Break Effect + 240% of Firefly's attack. This Break Effect calculation is capped at 360%.

: Firefly Type-IV: Deathstar Overload - Firefly restores HP by an amount equal to 35% of her maximum HP, and applies Fire Weakness to a single target enemy if they don't already have one, which lasts for two turns. Firefly also deals Fire damage to adjacent targets equal to 0.5 x Firefly's Break Effect + 240% of Firefly's attack. This Break Effect calculation is capped at 360%. Ultimate : Firefly Type-IV: Complete Combustion - Firefly enters the Complete Combustion state and advances her turn by 100%, activating the enhanced versions of her Basic and Skill attacks. While Complete Combustion is active, Firefly's Speed increases by 25, and when using her Basic and Skill attacks, Firefly's Weakness Break efficiency is increased by 50% and increases the damage Weakness Broken enemy targets receive by 7.2%, lasting until the current attack ends. A countdown timer for Complete Combustion appears in the Action Order, and when the countdown turn starts, Firefly exits the Complete Combustion state. This countdown has a fixed Speed of 90, and Firefly can't use her Ultimate again while in the Complete Combustion state.

: Firefly Type-IV: Complete Combustion - Firefly enters the Complete Combustion state and advances her turn by 100%, activating the enhanced versions of her Basic and Skill attacks. While Complete Combustion is active, Firefly's Speed increases by 25, and when using her Basic and Skill attacks, Firefly's Weakness Break efficiency is increased by 50% and increases the damage Weakness Broken enemy targets receive by 7.2%, lasting until the current attack ends. A countdown timer for Complete Combustion appears in the Action Order, and when the countdown turn starts, Firefly exits the Complete Combustion state. This countdown has a fixed Speed of 90, and Firefly can't use her Ultimate again while in the Complete Combustion state. Talent (passive ability) : Chrysalid Pyronexus - The less HP Firefly has, the less damage she takes. So when her HP is 20% or lower, Firefly's Damage Reduction reaches its maximum effect, reducing damage received up to a maximum of 20%. While the Complete Combustion state is active, Firefly's Damage Reduction remains at its maximum effect, and her Effect Resistance increases by an additional 10%. If Firefly's Energy is lower than 50% when the battle starts, she regenerates Energy to 50%, and once Energy is regenerated to its maximum, all debuffs on Firefly are automatically dispelled.

: Chrysalid Pyronexus - The less HP Firefly has, the less damage she takes. So when her HP is 20% or lower, Firefly's Damage Reduction reaches its maximum effect, reducing damage received up to a maximum of 20%. While the Complete Combustion state is active, Firefly's Damage Reduction remains at its maximum effect, and her Effect Resistance increases by an additional 10%. If Firefly's Energy is lower than 50% when the battle starts, she regenerates Energy to 50%, and once Energy is regenerated to its maximum, all debuffs on Firefly are automatically dispelled. Technique (overworld ability) : Order: Meteoric Incineration - Firefly Leaps into the air and moves without restrictions for five seconds, but this can be ended early by launching a Plunging Attack. When the duration ends, Firefly descends and immediately attacks all enemies within a set area. In battle, at the start of each eave, Fire Weakness is applied to all enemies without one, lasting for two turns, and Firefly deals Fire damage equal to 200% of her attack to all enemies once the Fire Weakness is implanted.

: Order: Meteoric Incineration - Firefly Leaps into the air and moves without restrictions for five seconds, but this can be ended early by launching a Plunging Attack. When the duration ends, Firefly descends and immediately attacks all enemies within a set area. In battle, at the start of each eave, Fire Weakness is applied to all enemies without one, lasting for two turns, and Firefly deals Fire damage equal to 200% of her attack to all enemies once the Fire Weakness is implanted. Bonus Trace 1 : Module α: Antilag Outburst - While in the Complete Combustion state, attacking enemies without Fire Weakness can also reduce Toughness by an amount equal to 55% of the original ability's Toughness Reduction.

: Module α: Antilag Outburst - While in the Complete Combustion state, attacking enemies without Fire Weakness can also reduce Toughness by an amount equal to 55% of the original ability's Toughness Reduction. Bonus Trace 2 : Module β: Autoreactive Armor - For every 100 of Firefly's attack that exceeds 2400, her Break Effect is increased by 6%, up to a maximum increase of 60%.

: Module β: Autoreactive Armor - For every 100 of Firefly's attack that exceeds 2400, her Break Effect is increased by 6%, up to a maximum increase of 60%. Bonus Trace 3: Module γ: Core Overload - If Firefly is in the Complete Combustion state with a Break Effect that is 250%/360% or higher, additionally ignores 30%/40% of the target's defence when attacking.

Honkai Star Rail Firefly Ascension materials

Raging Heart.

You need to use Firefly Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Raging Heart and Tatters-based materials for Firefly to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Firefly Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Tatters of Thought

x15 Fragments of Impression

x15 Shards of Desires

x65 Raging Heart

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Firefly Ascension materials you need per level:

Firefly Ascension level Firefly Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Tatters of Thought 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Tatters of Thought 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Fragments of Impression, x3 Raging Heart 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Fragments of Impression, x7 Raging Heart 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Shards of Desires, x20 Raging Heart 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Shards of Desires, x35 Raging Heart 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Firefly's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Firefly Trace materials

Borisin Teeth.

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Firefly you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Firefly it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Borisin Teeth and Tatters-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Firefly Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 New Echo of War boss drop

x18 Borisin Teeth

x41 Tatters of Thought

x56 Fragments of Impression

x58 Shards of Desires

x69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

x139 Moon Madness Fang

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Firefly's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Firefly Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Firefly from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Firefly's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

In Reddened Chrysalis, I Once Rest (E1) : When using Firefly's Enhanced Skill, she ignores 15% of the target's defence, and the Enhanced Skill doesn't consume Skill Points.

: When using Firefly's Enhanced Skill, she ignores 15% of the target's defence, and the Enhanced Skill doesn't consume Skill Points. From Shattered Sky, I Free Fall (E2) : When using Firefly's Enhanced Basic or Skill in the Complete Combustion state to defeat an enemy target, or cause them to be Weakness Broken, Firefly immediately gains an extra turn. This effect can trigger again after one turn.

: When using Firefly's Enhanced Basic or Skill in the Complete Combustion state to defeat an enemy target, or cause them to be Weakness Broken, Firefly immediately gains an extra turn. This effect can trigger again after one turn. Amidst Silenced Stars, I Deep Sleep (E3) : Increases the level of Firefly's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Firefly's Skill by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Upon Lighted Firefly, I Soon Gaze (E4) : While in the Complete Combustion state Firefly is immune to Crowd Control debuffs, but this effect can only trigger two times during each Complete Combustion.

: While in the Complete Combustion state Firefly is immune to Crowd Control debuffs, but this effect can only trigger two times during each Complete Combustion. From Undreamt Night, I Thence Shine (E5) : Increases the level of Firefly's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Firefly's Ultimate and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. In Finalized Morrow, I Full Bloom (E6): While in the Complete Combustion state, Firefly's Fire Resistance Penetration increases by 12%. Additionally, when using her Enhanced Basic and Skill, Firefly's Weakness Break efficiency is increased by 50%.

Good luck levelling up Firefly in Honkai Star Rail!