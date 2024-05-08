Honkai Star Rail Jade materials, kit, and Eidolons

Jade is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Erudition path likely coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.3.

While Jade will likely be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in version 2.3, she will eventually return to Honkai: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you get her, we've detailed reliable leaks of Jade's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Jade's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Jade's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Jade kit

Jade is a 5-Star Quantum character of The Erudition path who scales off attack and deals AOE (area of effect) and follow-up Quantum damage, while also implanting additional Quantum damage in allies' attacks by using her Skill on them.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honyehunterworld that could change upon her official release, here's a summary of Jade's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Quantum.

: Quantum. Path : The Erudition.

: The Erudition. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Lash of Riches - Deals Quantum damage equal to 45% of Jade's attack to a single enemy and Quantum damage equal to 15% of Jade's attack to adjacent enemies.

: Lash of Riches - Deals Quantum damage equal to 45% of Jade's attack to a single enemy and Quantum damage equal to 15% of Jade's attack to adjacent enemies. Image credit: HoYoverse Skill : Acquisition Surety - Makes a single target ally a Debt Collector, increasing their Speed by 30, lasting for three turns. When an ally with Debt Collector attacks, they deal one instance of additional Quantum damage equal to 10% of Jade's attack to each enemy hit, and consumes the Debt Collector's HP by an amount equal to 5% of their maximum HP. If their current HP is insufficient for this, they are reduced to one HP instead. Keep in mind that if Jade becomes a Debt Collector, she can't gain the Speed boost effect, and her attacks don't consume HP. Additionally, when a Debt Collector exists on the field, Jade can't use her Skill, and at the start of Jade's turns, the Debt Collector duration reduces by one.

: Acquisition Surety - Makes a single target ally a Debt Collector, increasing their Speed by 30, lasting for three turns. When an ally with Debt Collector attacks, they deal one instance of additional Quantum damage equal to 10% of Jade's attack to each enemy hit, and consumes the Debt Collector's HP by an amount equal to 5% of their maximum HP. If their current HP is insufficient for this, they are reduced to one HP instead. Keep in mind that if Jade becomes a Debt Collector, she can't gain the Speed boost effect, and her attacks don't consume HP. Additionally, when a Debt Collector exists on the field, Jade can't use her Skill, and at the start of Jade's turns, the Debt Collector duration reduces by one. Ultimate : Vow of the Deep - Deals Quantum damage equal to 120% of Jade's attack to all enemies, and enhances her Talent's follow-up attack damage multiplier by 40%. This enhancing effect can activate two times.

: Vow of the Deep - Deals Quantum damage equal to 120% of Jade's attack to all enemies, and enhances her Talent's follow-up attack damage multiplier by 40%. This enhancing effect can activate two times. Talent (passive ability) : Fang of Flare Flaying - Jade gains one charge for each enemy target attacked after Jade or a Debt Collector attacks. When her charge reaches eight stacks, Jade consumes all eight charges to launch a follow-up attack one time, dealing Quantum damage equal to 60% of Jade's attack to all enemies. However, this follow-up attack does not generate charges. Additionally, Jade immediately gains five stacks of Pawned Asset when launching her Talent's follow-up attack, with each stack of Pawned Asset increasing her Crit Damage by 1.2%. This effect can stack up to 50 times.

: Fang of Flare Flaying - Jade gains one charge for each enemy target attacked after Jade or a Debt Collector attacks. When her charge reaches eight stacks, Jade consumes all eight charges to launch a follow-up attack one time, dealing Quantum damage equal to 60% of Jade's attack to all enemies. However, this follow-up attack does not generate charges. Additionally, Jade immediately gains five stacks of Pawned Asset when launching her Talent's follow-up attack, with each stack of Pawned Asset increasing her Crit Damage by 1.2%. This effect can stack up to 50 times. Technique (overworld ability) : Jade inflicts Blind Fealty for 10 seconds to enemies within a set area. Enemies inflicted with Blind Fealty won't actively attack allies, and when entering battle, all enemies with Blind Fealty enter combat simultaneously. Additionally, Jade deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of her attack to all enemies, and immediately gains 15 stacks of Pawned Asset.

: Jade inflicts Blind Fealty for 10 seconds to enemies within a set area. Enemies inflicted with Blind Fealty won't actively attack allies, and when entering battle, all enemies with Blind Fealty enter combat simultaneously. Additionally, Jade deals Quantum damage equal to 50% of her attack to all enemies, and immediately gains 15 stacks of Pawned Asset. Bonus Trace 1 : Reverse Repo - When enemy targets enter combat, Jade gains one stack of Pawned Asset, and when a Debt Collector ally's turn starts, Jade additionally gains three stacks of Pawned Asset.

: Reverse Repo - When enemy targets enter combat, Jade gains one stack of Pawned Asset, and when a Debt Collector ally's turn starts, Jade additionally gains three stacks of Pawned Asset. Bonus Trace 2 : Collateral Ticket - When the battle starts, Jade's action is advanced forward by 50%.

: Collateral Ticket - When the battle starts, Jade's action is advanced forward by 50%. Bonus Trace 3: Asset Forfeiture - Each stack of Pawned Asset increases Jade's attack by an additional 0.5%.

Honkai Star Rail Jade Ascension materials

Dream Flamer. | Image credit: HoYoverse

You need to use Jade Ascension materials to upgrade stats like her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Dream Flamer and other Dream-based materials for Jade to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Jade Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Dream Collection Component

x15 Dream Flow Valve

x15 Dream Making Engine

x65 Dream Flamer

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Jade Ascension materials you need per level:

Jade Ascension level Jade Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Dream Collection Component 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Dream Collection Component 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Dream Flow Valve, x3 Dream Flamer 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Dream Flow Valve, x7 Dream Flamer 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Dream Making Engine, x20 Dream Flamer 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x9 Dream Making Engine, x35 Dream Flamer 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Jade's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Jade Trace materials

Rough Sketch. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Jade you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Jade it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Rough Sketch and Dream-based materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Jade Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 New Echo of War boss drop

x18 Rough Sketch

x41 Dream Collection Component

x56 Dream Flow Valve

x58 Dream Making Engine

x69 Dynamic Outlining

x139 Exquisite Colored Draft

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Jade's materials could change upon her official release.

Honkai Star Rail Jade Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Jade from Warping on her Banner, you will receive her Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

With beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, here are all of Jade's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

Altruism? Nevertheless Tradable (E1) : The follow-up attack damage from Jade's Talent increases by 20%, and every time Jade gets charges, she gains one additional charge.

: The follow-up attack damage from Jade's Talent increases by 20%, and every time Jade gets charges, she gains one additional charge. Morality? Herein Authenticated (E2) : When Jade has 15 stacks of Pawned Asset, her Crit Rate increases by 18%.

: When Jade has 15 stacks of Pawned Asset, her Crit Rate increases by 18%. Honesty? Soon Mortgaged (E3) : Increases the level of Jade's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Jade's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Sincerity? Put Option Only (E4) : When using her Ultimate, the damage Jade deals ignores 12% of enemy targets' defence, lasting for three turns.

: When using her Ultimate, the damage Jade deals ignores 12% of enemy targets' defence, lasting for three turns. Hope? Hitherto Forfeited (E5) : Increases the level of Jade's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Jade's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of her Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. Equity? Pending Sponsorship (E6): When there are Debt Collector allies on the field, Jade's Quantum Resistance Penetration increases by 20%, and Jade also gains the Debt Collector state.

Good luck levelling up Jade in Honkai Star Rail!