Honkai Star Rail Argenti materials, kit, and Eidolons

Argenti is a 5-Star Physical character of The Erudition path coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 1.5.

While Argenti is featured as the boosted 5-Star character on his Thorns of Scented Crown Banner in version 1.5, he will eventually return to Honaki: Star Rail at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you Warp for him successfully, we've detailed leaks of Argenti's Ascension materials and Trace materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Argenti's kit and Eidolons.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Argenti's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

Honkai Star Rail Argenti's kit

Argenti is a 5-Star Physical character of The Erudition path best at providing AOE Physical damage with his two Ultimate types.

All of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Traces.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from Project Yatta that could change upon his official release, here's a summary of Argenti's kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Element : Physical.

: Physical. Path : The Erudition.

: The Erudition. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Basic Attack : Fleeting Fragrance (deals Wind damage equal to 50% of Argenti's attack to a single enemy).

: Fleeting Fragrance (deals Wind damage equal to 50% of Argenti's attack to a single enemy). Skill : Justice, Hereby Blooms (Deals Physical damage equal to 60% of Argenti's attack to all enemies).

: Justice, Hereby Blooms (Deals Physical damage equal to 60% of Argenti's attack to all enemies). Ultimate 1 : For In This Garden Supreme Beauty Bestows (Consumes 90 Energy and deals Physical damage equal to 96% of Argenti's attack to all enemies).

: For In This Garden Supreme Beauty Bestows (Consumes 90 Energy and deals Physical damage equal to 96% of Argenti's attack to all enemies). Ultimate 2 : Merit Bestowed in "My" Garden (Consumes 180 Energy and deals Physical damage equal to 168% of Argenti's attack to all enemies, and further deals damage for six extra times, with each time dealing Physical damage equal to 56% of Argenti's attack to a random enemy).

: Merit Bestowed in "My" Garden (Consumes 180 Energy and deals Physical damage equal to 168% of Argenti's attack to all enemies, and further deals damage for six extra times, with each time dealing Physical damage equal to 56% of Argenti's attack to a random enemy). Talent (passive ability) : Sublime Object (When Argenti uses his Basic attack, Skill, or Ultimate, every enemy hit regenerates Argenti's Energy by three, and grants him a stack of Ascend. This increases his Crit Rate by 1%, and can can stack up to 10 times).

: Sublime Object (When Argenti uses his Basic attack, Skill, or Ultimate, every enemy hit regenerates Argenti's Energy by three, and grants him a stack of Ascend. This increases his Crit Rate by 1%, and can can stack up to 10 times). Technique (overworld ability) : Manifesto of Purest Virtue (Enemies in a set area are inflicted with Daze for 10 seconds, with Dazed enemies unable to attack your team. When entering combat against a Dazed enemy, Argenti deals Physical damage to all enemies equal to 80% of his attack, and Argenti regenerates 15 energy).

: Manifesto of Purest Virtue (Enemies in a set area are inflicted with Daze for 10 seconds, with Dazed enemies unable to attack your team. When entering combat against a Dazed enemy, Argenti deals Physical damage to all enemies equal to 80% of his attack, and Argenti regenerates 15 energy). Bonus Trace 1 : Piety (At the start of the turn, Argenti immediately gains one stack of Ascend).

: Piety (At the start of the turn, Argenti immediately gains one stack of Ascend). Bonus Trace 2 : Generosity (When enemy targets enter battle, Argenti immediately regenerates two Energy).

: Generosity (When enemy targets enter battle, Argenti immediately regenerates two Energy). Bonus Trace 3: Courage (Deals 15% more damage to enemies whose HP is at 50% or less).

Honkai Star Rail Argenti Ascension materials

You need to use Argenti Ascension materials to upgrade stats like his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, it looks like you need to get a lot of Netherworld Pass and Core-based materials for Argenti to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, the Argenti Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail are:

x15 Extinguished Core

x15 Glimmering Core

x15 Squirming Core

x65 Netherworld Pass

308,000 Credits

For more details, here's what Argenti Ascension materials you need per level:

Argenti Ascension level Argenti Ascension materials Credit cost Reward Level 20 x5 Extinguished Core 4,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 30 x10 Extinguished Core 8,000 None Level 40 x6 Squirming Core, x3 Netherworld Pass 16,000 x1 regular Star Rail Pass Level 50 x9 Squirming Core, x7 Netherworld Pass 40,000 None Level 60 x6 Glimmering Core, x20 Netherworld Pass 80,000 x1 regular Star Pass Level 70 x35 Netherworld Pass, x9 Conqueror's Will 160,000 None

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Argenti's official release.

Honkai Star Rail Argenti Trace materials

Key of Wisdom.

Just like Ascension, to get the most out of using Argenti you will have to level-up his attacks and passive abilities by using Trace materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing the information, for Argenti it looks like you'll need to use a lot of Key and Core-based materials to fully upgrade his capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of his abilities, the Argenti Trace Materials you need are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x18 Key of Inspiration

x41 Extinguished Core

x56 Glimmering Core

x58 Squirming Core

x69 Key of Knowledge

x139 Key of Wisdom

3 million Credits

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Argenti's materials could change upon his official release.

Honkai Star Rail Argenti Eidolons

By getting duplicates of Argenti from Warping on Banners, you will receive his Eidolon. This material allows you to unlock Eidolon levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

With beta information sourced from Project Yatta, here are all of Argenti's Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail:

A Lacuna in Kingdom of Aesthetics (E1) : Each stack of Ascend increases Crit Damage by an additional 4%.

: Each stack of Ascend increases Crit Damage by an additional 4%. Agate's Humility (E2) : When the number of enemies on the field equals three or more and Argenti uses his Ultimate, his attack increases by 40% for one turn.

: When the number of enemies on the field equals three or more and Argenti uses his Ultimate, his attack increases by 40% for one turn. Thorny Road's Glory (E3) : Increases the level of Argenti's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases the level of Argenti's Skill and Talent by two, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. Trumpet's Dedication (E4) : Argenti gains two stacks of Ascend at the start of battle, and increases the maximum stack limit of his Talent's effect by two.

: Argenti gains two stacks of Ascend at the start of battle, and increases the maximum stack limit of his Talent's effect by two. Snow, From Somewhere in Cosmos (E5) : Increases the level of Argenti's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10.

: Increases the level of Argenti's Ultimate by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15, and increases the level of his Basic Attack by one, with a maximum upgrade level of 10. "Your" Resplendence (E6): Argenti ignores 30% of the enemy target's Defense when using his Ultimate.

Good luck levelling up Argenti in Honkai Star Rail!