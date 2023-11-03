Honkai Star Rail 1.5 release date, 1.5 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.5 release date and 1.5 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled The Crepuscule Zone.

It includes new Trailblazer Continuation and Companion Missions, and we're getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honaki: Star Rail 1.5 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star.

Below, you can find out the exact 1.5 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 1.5 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will release on Wednesday 15th November. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 1.5 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 14th November at 10pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 14th November, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 14th November, 10pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 14th November, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 14th November, 9pm (CT) West Coast US :Tuesday 14th November, 7pm (PT)

:Tuesday 14th November, 7pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 15th November, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 15th November, 2pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 15th November, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 15th November, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 15th November, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday 15th November, 4am (CET) UK: Wednesday 15th November, 3am (GMT)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 1.5 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in version 1.5: Huohuo, Argenti, and Hanya, with the 5-Star Silver Wolf returning.

Phase 1 of the 1.5 Banner schedule begins with Huohuo, a new 5-Star Wind attacker of The Abundance path in her Bloom in Gloom Banner. Huohuo's Phase 1 Banner should run from Wednesday 15th November until 6th December.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Huohuo's Banner are:

Dan Heng (Wind, The Hunt)

Arlan (Lightning, The Destruction)

Serval (Lightning, The Erudition)

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 1.5 we then have Argenti, a new 5-Star Physical attacker of The Erudition Path, featured in his Thorns of Scented Crown Banner. Silver Wolf's Contract Zero Banner runs alongside Argenti in Phase 2, and Silver Wolf is a Quantum attacker of The Nihility path.

New Physical attacker of The Harmony path, the 4-Star Hanya, will also be featured on Argenti's and Silver Wolf's Banners during Phase 2. These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 6th December until Tuesday 26th December.

All of the boosted 4-Star characters on Argenti's and Silver Wolf's Banners are:

Hanya (Physical, The Harmony)

Lynx (Quantum, The Abundance)

Asta (Fire, The Harmony)

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can Warp on during 1.5 are:

Huohuo (Bloom in Gloom Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Wind character of The Abundance path.

: New 5-Star Wind character of The Abundance path. Argenti (Thorns of Scented Crown Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Physical character of The Erudition path.

: New 5-Star Physical character of The Erudition path. Silver Wolf (Contract Zero Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Nihility path.

: Returning 5-Star Quantum character of The Nihility path. Hanya (Thorns of Scented Crown and Contract Zero Banners - Phase 2): New 4-Star Physical character of The Harmony path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Huohuo's signature weapon 'Night of Fright' of The Abundance path will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.5. Argenti's signature 'An Instance Before A Gaze' of The Erudition path will then run alongside his Banner in Phase 2.

The Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Banner features a rerun of Silver Wolf's 5-Star 'Incessant Rain' Light Cone during Phase 2 of version 1.5.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 events

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update includes:

Trailblaze Continuation Mission

Argenti Companion Mission

Simulated Universe World 8

New Xianzhou Luofu area - Fyxestroll Garden

Two new Cavern Relic sets

Two new Planar Ornament sets

New Stagnant Shadow - Shape of Perdition

Planar Fissure event (Planar Ornaments double drops)

Garden of Plenty event (Golden and Crimson Calyx double drops)

New character voice lines for character ascension

Guest Book to check who has visited the Astral Express

Forgotten Hall update (including new rechallenge and saved combat lineup features)

Gift of Odyssey check-in event

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this lineup of permanent content, login events, and double drop periods, we're getting three limited-time events during the 1.5 update to Honkai Star Rail.

Here's everything we know about these time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 1.5:

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted

Told across five chapters, this spooky event is part of the 'A Foxian Tale of the Haunted' Trailblaze Continuation Mission and involves investigating the mysteries and urban legends of the new Fyxestroll Garden area on the Xianzhou Luofu by assembling a ghost-hunting squad!

During the event, you also get to take charge of Guinafen's social media in a management mini-game that unlocks more stories and events as you complete its challenges.

Complete enough limited-time missions, and you can get the 'Hey, Over Here' Nihility path Light Cone as a reward. Other rewards include Self Modelling Resin, Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and Relic materials.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Boulder Town Super League

This combat challenge event returns to the underground of Belobog, pitting you against waves of enemies in the Fight Club. Choose your buffs wisely to achieve victory and earn rewards like Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Relic materials, and weapon upgrade materials.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Stellar Shadowseeker

March 7th needs the Trailblazer's help to restore her damaged photos by returning to where she took the picture and retaking the exact same image. You can earn rewards like Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and character and weapon ascension materials for taking part.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 1.5!