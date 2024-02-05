Grimoires Era codes for February 2024

Grimoires Era is an open-world anime-inspired fighting game in Roblox. In it, you’ll run around a map completing quests, taking on foes (and eventually your fellow players), and level up your character.

You’ll grow stronger on your own as you complete quests, but if you’re interested in taking your character’s build to the next level, you can improve your abilities by rolling in the game’s gacha system. Luckily, if you don't feel like scrounging around for spins, you can grab a few free ones via the game’s code system. Developers normally post these codes online, but we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Grimoires Era codes so you can get back to fighting and getting stronger as soon as possible.

All working Grimoires Era codes

GHOKSZIN : 6 Grimoire Spins

: 6 Grimoire Spins MEDTW : 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins

: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins GUIZERAYT : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins GGGAMES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins SORRY4SHUTDOWN : 30 minutes of double XP

: 30 minutes of double XP 15KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 20KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 25KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 30KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 3MVISITS : 30 minutes of double XP

: 30 minutes of double XP 4MVISITS : 10 minutes of double luck

: 10 minutes of double luck 50KDISCORD : 30 minutes of double yen

: 30 minutes of double yen INEGAMES: 20 Grimoire Spins

All expired Grimoires Era codes

10KLIKES

1MVISITS

2MVISITS

4KLIKES

5KLIKES

6KPLAYERS

500KVISITS

10KPLAYERS

RESET900KVISITS

10KDISCORD

300KVISITS

200KVISITS

4KPLAYERS

RESETSTATS2

RELEASE

3KPLAYERS

1KPLAYERS

100KVISITS

1KLIKES

2KLIKES

5KPLAYERS

2KPLAYERS

RESETSTATS

How do I redeem codes in Grimoires Era?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Grimoires Era? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Grimoires Era in Roblox. Hit “Play” on the main menu. If you haven’t already, decline or accept the tutorial. Click the “Menu” button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Game Funzy Click the question mark icon button that pops up. Enter your code in the field that appears and hit “Enter.” Image credit: Game Funzy

