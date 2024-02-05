Grimoires Era codes for February 2024
Grimoires Era is an open-world anime-inspired fighting game in Roblox. In it, you’ll run around a map completing quests, taking on foes (and eventually your fellow players), and level up your character.
You’ll grow stronger on your own as you complete quests, but if you’re interested in taking your character’s build to the next level, you can improve your abilities by rolling in the game’s gacha system. Luckily, if you don't feel like scrounging around for spins, you can grab a few free ones via the game’s code system. Developers normally post these codes online, but we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Grimoires Era codes so you can get back to fighting and getting stronger as soon as possible.
All working Grimoires Era codes
- GHOKSZIN: 6 Grimoire Spins
- MEDTW: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
- GUIZERAYT: 5 Grimoire Spins
- GGGAMES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN: 30 minutes of double XP
- 15KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 20KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 25KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 30KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 3MVISITS: 30 minutes of double XP
- 4MVISITS: 10 minutes of double luck
- 50KDISCORD: 30 minutes of double yen
- INEGAMES: 20 Grimoire Spins
All expired Grimoires Era codes
- 10KLIKES
- 1MVISITS
- 2MVISITS
- 4KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- 6KPLAYERS
- 500KVISITS
- 10KPLAYERS
- RESET900KVISITS
- 10KDISCORD
- 300KVISITS
- 200KVISITS
- 4KPLAYERS
- RESETSTATS2
- RELEASE
- 3KPLAYERS
- 1KPLAYERS
- 100KVISITS
- 1KLIKES
- 2KLIKES
- 5KPLAYERS
- 2KPLAYERS
- RESETSTATS
How do I redeem codes in Grimoires Era?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Grimoires Era? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Grimoires Era in Roblox.
- Hit “Play” on the main menu.
- If you haven’t already, decline or accept the tutorial.
- Click the “Menu” button on the left side of your screen.
- Click the question mark icon button that pops up.
- Enter your code in the field that appears and hit “Enter.”
