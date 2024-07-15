Roblox Locked codes July 2024
How to redeem Locked codes in Roblox.
Inspired by the popular anime Blue Lock, Locked is a Roblox football game where you’ll aim to be the best football player around (and even make it into the game’s Hall of Fame). In this game, you’ll play matches against other players, complete tasks to earn Yen, and spend it all on rerolling every aspect of your character from height to abilities.
To get your optimal build in Locked, you’ll need to do quite a bit of rerolling, so it’s in your best interest to stock up on Yen as quickly as possible. Luckily, you can redeem Locked codes for thousands and thousands of free Yen. Developer Zhoulle usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Locked code right here.
All working Roblox Locked codes
- TY30KLIKES: 75,000 yen
- 100KMEMBERS: 100,000 yen
- 40MILVISITS: 100,000 yen
- FREERELEASE: 100,000 yen
- MOREBALANCING: 100,000 yen
- NAGIMOVIE: 100,000 yen
- PLANETHOTLINE: 100,000 yen
All expired Locked codes
- HEIGHTSTAMINA
- SWORDSCREW
- FACEREVAMP
- 10KGROUPMEMBERS
- QUALITYOFLIFEUPDATE.1
- WATCHTOWER
- 50KFAVOURITES
- 10V10TOURNAMENTBUG
- 25MILVISITS
- GGRIPTIDE
- GODSPEED
- 25KLIKES
- FROZENTIMER
- SECONDCHANCE
- 70KMEMBERS
- TOURNAMENT
- TOURNAMENTBUGFIXES
- NEWCOMMANDS
- SLOTS
- PUPPETEER
- 20MVISITS
- DELAYEDUPDATE1.5
- DAILYQUESTBUG2
- SLOTMONEY
- MONSTER
- MATCHNAMESHUTDOWN
- 20KLIKES
- WEAPOBBUGFIX
- SHUTDOWN6
- LOCKEDTINE
- UPDATE1Yen
- DELAY
- DELAYNUMBER2
- VISITS10MIL
- THANKYOUFOR50KMEMBERS
- HALFUPDATE
- BALANCE1
- THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES
- AFKAREA
- QUICKFIXED
- THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS
- LOCKEDMAS
- COMMONUNIQUES
- THANKYOU2MILVISITS
- DOUBLEMFBUG
- FIELDMAP
- HAPPYNEWYEARSAND20KMEMBERS
- LIKES5K WAVE3
- TRAILER
- UPDATE1.5
- EASTER2024
- LOCKEDNEWS
- RELEASE
How do I redeem codes in Locked?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Locked? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Locked in Roblox.
- Click the game’s 'Menu' button in the bottom left corner of your screen or hit M.
- Type your code into the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit Enter.
Looking for more anime Roblox codes? Head to our codes guides for other popular games like Second Piece, Grimoires Era, Anime Last Stand, Peroxide, and Fruit Battlegrounds.