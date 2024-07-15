Roblox Locked codes July 2024

Inspired by the popular anime Blue Lock, Locked is a Roblox football game where you’ll aim to be the best football player around (and even make it into the game’s Hall of Fame). In this game, you’ll play matches against other players, complete tasks to earn Yen, and spend it all on rerolling every aspect of your character from height to abilities.

To get your optimal build in Locked, you’ll need to do quite a bit of rerolling, so it’s in your best interest to stock up on Yen as quickly as possible. Luckily, you can redeem Locked codes for thousands and thousands of free Yen. Developer Zhoulle usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Locked code right here.

All working Roblox Locked codes

TY30KLIKES : 75,000 yen

: 75,000 yen 100KMEMBERS : 100,000 yen

: 100,000 yen 40MILVISITS : 100,000 yen

: 100,000 yen FREERELEASE : 100,000 yen

: 100,000 yen MOREBALANCING : 100,000 yen

: 100,000 yen NAGIMOVIE : 100,000 yen

: 100,000 yen PLANETHOTLINE: 100,000 yen

All expired Locked codes

HEIGHTSTAMINA

SWORDSCREW

FACEREVAMP

10KGROUPMEMBERS

QUALITYOFLIFEUPDATE.1

WATCHTOWER

50KFAVOURITES

10V10TOURNAMENTBUG

25MILVISITS

GGRIPTIDE

GODSPEED

25KLIKES

FROZENTIMER

SECONDCHANCE

70KMEMBERS

TOURNAMENT

TOURNAMENTBUGFIXES

NEWCOMMANDS

SLOTS

PUPPETEER

20MVISITS

DELAYEDUPDATE1.5

DAILYQUESTBUG2

SLOTMONEY

MONSTER

MATCHNAMESHUTDOWN

20KLIKES

WEAPOBBUGFIX

SHUTDOWN6

LOCKEDTINE

UPDATE1Yen

DELAY

DELAYNUMBER2

VISITS10MIL

THANKYOUFOR50KMEMBERS

HALFUPDATE

BALANCE1

THANKYOUFOR10KLIKES

AFKAREA

QUICKFIXED

THANKYOUFOR7KLIKES30KMEMBERS

LOCKEDMAS

COMMONUNIQUES

THANKYOU2MILVISITS

DOUBLEMFBUG

FIELDMAP

HAPPYNEWYEARSAND20KMEMBERS

LIKES5K WAVE3

TRAILER

UPDATE1.5

EASTER2024

LOCKEDNEWS

RELEASE

How do I redeem codes in Locked?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Locked? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Locked in Roblox. Click the game’s 'Menu' button in the bottom left corner of your screen or hit M. Image credit: Eurogamer/Zhoulle Type your code into the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit Enter. Image credit: Eurogamer/Zhoulle

