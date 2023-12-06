If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes December 2023

How to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes in Roblox.

Two yellow characters having an arm wrestle, with one muscly character beating the other and making them cry.
Image credit: Kubo Games
Ford James avatar
Guide by Ford James Contributor
Published on

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes offer a variety of rewards including win boosts, stat boosts, luck boosts, and plenty of XP for the Roblox game, so they are essential if you want to get as beefy as possible.

When you start in Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox, you have next to no strength at all. You must pump iron and become as strong as possible in the gym before you can build up enough strength to take on opponents. And for that, you'll need all of these Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, which offer all sorts of benefits that will help you soar to full strength.

Below is a list of all active Arm Wrestle Simulator codes in Roblox, along with the details on how to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.

Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Here are all of the working Arm Wrestle Simulator codes as of 4th December 2023:

  • XMASUPDATESOON - win boost and 2000 season pass XP
  • 600mvisits - stat boost
  • SEASON4 - XP and hidden surprise
  • rocket - strength stat and win boost
  • CANDY - 20k candy
  • 5kreactions - strength stat boost
  • 500MILLION - win boost
  • ITSHULKTIME - strength stat boost
  • LIKES - luck and win boost
  • bigupdatesoon - strength stat boost
  • THANKSFOR400M - strength and win boost
  • WEDNESDAY - strength and win boost
  • FIXED - strength stat boost
  • 200m - strength stat boost
  • enchant - 3 rebirths
  • pinksandcastle - 1 spin
  • Leagues - win boost
  • noob - 1 spin
  • Secret - 1 sand egg
  • gullible - 1 win
  • axel - 50 wins
  • Knighty - 4 wins

How to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

An arrow pointing at the store option in Arm Wrestle Simulator.
The store page on Arm Wrestle Simulator, with a red arrow pointing at the codes option.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Kubo Games

To redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, you must enter the game then click on 'Store' on the left-hand side of the screen, above 'Pets'. In the bottom-right hand corner, click on the 'Codes' button, then enter any of the active codes above and click 'Verify' to receive your rewards.

The screen to verify codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Kubo Games

Where are new Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator codes released?

We'll ensure this list of active Arm Wrestle Simulator codes is kept up to date, so this page should be your first port of call. However, if you want to nab codes directly from the sources themselves, there are a few places to check out. The Kubo Games group on Roblox itself is one place you can obtain codes, alongside the Kubo Games Discord server. The developer also sometimes posts codes on their X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Expired Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

  • FORGIVEUS
  • SCARY
  • Greek
  • SORRYAGAIN
  • BOOST
  • release

Enjoy playing Arm Wrestle Simulator!

Looking for help with your next Roblox adventure too? Don't forget to also check out a few of our other guides: King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, ASTD codes and Peroxide codes.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Roblox

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Arcade iOS Mac PC Platformer PS4 PS5 Roblox Corporation
See 3 more RPG Simulation Xbox One
About the Author
Ford James avatar

Ford James

Contributor

Ford is a freelance contributor to Eurogamer, with other bylines on Polygon, GamesRadar+, PCGamesN, GameSpot, and more.

Comments