Arm Wrestle Simulator codes December 2023

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes offer a variety of rewards including win boosts, stat boosts, luck boosts, and plenty of XP for the Roblox game, so they are essential if you want to get as beefy as possible.

When you start in Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox, you have next to no strength at all. You must pump iron and become as strong as possible in the gym before you can build up enough strength to take on opponents. And for that, you'll need all of these Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, which offer all sorts of benefits that will help you soar to full strength.

Below is a list of all active Arm Wrestle Simulator codes in Roblox, along with the details on how to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.

Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Here are all of the working Arm Wrestle Simulator codes as of 4th December 2023:

XMASUPDATESOON - win boost and 2000 season pass XP

- win boost and 2000 season pass XP 600mvisits - stat boost

- stat boost SEASON4 - XP and hidden surprise

- XP and hidden surprise rocket - strength stat and win boost

- strength stat and win boost CANDY - 20k candy

- 20k candy 5kreactions - strength stat boost

- strength stat boost 500MILLION - win boost

- win boost ITSHULKTIME - strength stat boost

- strength stat boost LIKES - luck and win boost

- luck and win boost bigupdatesoon - strength stat boost

- strength stat boost THANKSFOR400M - strength and win boost

- strength and win boost WEDNESDAY - strength and win boost

- strength and win boost FIXED - strength stat boost

- strength stat boost 200m - strength stat boost

- strength stat boost enchant - 3 rebirths

- 3 rebirths pinksandcastle - 1 spin

- 1 spin Leagues - win boost

- win boost noob - 1 spin

- 1 spin Secret - 1 sand egg

- 1 sand egg gullible - 1 win

- 1 win axel - 50 wins

- 50 wins Knighty - 4 wins

How to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kubo Games

To redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, you must enter the game then click on 'Store' on the left-hand side of the screen, above 'Pets'. In the bottom-right hand corner, click on the 'Codes' button, then enter any of the active codes above and click 'Verify' to receive your rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kubo Games

Where are new Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator codes released?

We'll ensure this list of active Arm Wrestle Simulator codes is kept up to date, so this page should be your first port of call. However, if you want to nab codes directly from the sources themselves, there are a few places to check out. The Kubo Games group on Roblox itself is one place you can obtain codes, alongside the Kubo Games Discord server. The developer also sometimes posts codes on their X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Expired Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

FORGIVEUS

SCARY

Greek

SORRYAGAIN

BOOST

release

Enjoy playing Arm Wrestle Simulator!

