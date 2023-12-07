Anime Champions Simulator codes December 2023

Anime Champions Simulator codes are an excellent source of resources for use within the fighting Roblox game, with rewards such as diamonds, ascension cards, raid chest keys, and more.

As you may expect from the name, Anime Champions Simulator doesn't focus on just one anime, instead incorporating a few different ones, such as One Piece, Naruto, and Demon Slayer. This Roblox game sets you loose in a world filled with characters from these shows and then some, and allows you to recruit them for your team.

Here are all of the active Anime Champions Simulator codes in Roblox and details on how to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes.

Roblox Anime Champions Simulator codes

Here are all of the working Anime Champions Simulator codes:

PatientZero - 2000 diamonds + items

- 2000 diamonds + items WinterIsComing - 1000 diamonds + items

- 1000 diamonds + items TYBurger - items

- items Scrappy - 1000 diamonds + items

- 1000 diamonds + items Tournaments - 2000 diamonds, raid chest key, boosts

- 2000 diamonds, raid chest key, boosts WOW100Mil - 2500 diamonds, 3 advanced ascension cards, 6 ascension cards, boosts, raid chest key

- 2500 diamonds, 3 advanced ascension cards, 6 ascension cards, boosts, raid chest key Gigantic - 2000 diamonds, raid chest key + items

- 2000 diamonds, raid chest key + items 100kFaves - 2500 diamonds, boosts

How to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Bura ACS

To redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes, you must first boot up the Roblox experience. On the left-hand side of the screen, there are a bunch of icons - click on the one in the top-left of the grid, with the trolley icon. This will take you to the shop. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the right-hand side, or scroll to the very bottom, and you'll find the section to enter and redeem codes. Type or paste in any of the active codes above and voila! Your rewards will be added to your account.

Where are new Anime Champions Simulator codes released?

Bookmark and return to this page regularly because we'll keep this up to date with any new Anime Champions Simulator codes that are released. However, if you want to get them directly from the source, your best bet is to follow two of the developers for Anime Champions Simulator, RealDaireb and Clock_Wisdom on X (formerly known as Twitter). You should also pay attention to the #announcements channel in the official Anime Champions Simulator Discord server.

Expired Anime Champions Simulator codes

GiveMeLuck

TurkeyDay

ExtraDaily

EightLegs

TurnDown4What

ACSFoodEvent

SevenUp

Delayed

Hope you enjoy playing Anime Champions Simulator!

Looking for help with your next Roblox adventure too? Don't forget to also check out a few of our other guides: King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, ASTD codes and Peroxide codes.