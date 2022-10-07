Disney Dreamlight Valley characters list, including all current and future characters

There are already lots of characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, even though the Disney-themed life sim is still in early access - and there's more to come!

Each character in Disney Dreamlight Valley, comes with their own quest, and can be assigned a 'hangout bonus' when you reach a friendship milestone with them, making them useful for farming resources beyond completing their personal quests.

We've got a list of all characters below, including all future characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley that are officially confirmed, and some speculation in the final section based off promotional material, in-game items, and leaks.

On this page:

All current Disney Dreamlight Valley characters and how to unlock them

There are 17 characters currently in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each associated with a different Realm. You need to explore some of these Realms to unlock their associated characters, whereas others are unlocked by progressing with the story, or through another character's quest line.

Everything the light touches is our kingdom... to farm in.

The list below details all characters currently in Disney Dreamlight Valley, how to unlock them, and what Realm they're associated with, in the same order as the Character Collection menu:

Character How to unlock Realm Merlin Automatically unlocked at the beginning The Sword and the Stone WALL-E Go to WALL-E Realm and complete 'The Shy Little Robot' quest WALL-E Maui Go to Moana Realm and complete the 'A Feast Worthy of a Demigod' quest Moana Moana Go to Moana Realm and complete the 'How Far You'll Go' quest Moana Remy Go to Ratatouille Realm and cook Ratatouille to complete the 'An Important Night at the Restaurant' quest Ratatouille Ariel Unlock Dazzle Beach, then complete 'The Mysterious Wreck' and 'The Lonely Island' quests The Little Mermaid Prince Eric Raise friendship with Ursula to Level 10, then complete the 'Poor Unfortunate Prince' quest The Little Mermaid Ursula Unlock Dazzle Beach, then complete the 'With Great Power' main quest The Little Mermaid Anna Go to Frozen Realm and complete the 'Welcoming Anna' quest Frozen Elsa Go to Frozen Realm and complete the 'Welcoming Elsa' quest Frozen Kristoff Unlock the Forest of Valor Frozen Mother Gothel Unlock the Glade of Trust, then complete 'The Curse' main quest Tangled Donald Duck Unlock the Forest of Valor, then complete the 'A House Fit For A Duck' quest Mickey and Friends Goofy Automatically unlocked at the beginning Mickey and Friends Mickey Mouse Automatically unlocked at the beginning Mickey and Friends Minnie Mouse Raise friendship with Mickey Mouse to Level 8, then complete the 'Memory Magnification' quest Mickey and Friends Scrooge McDuck Automatically unlocked at the beginning Mickey and Friends

All future Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

There are only three official future characters announced for Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Scar (The Lion King)

Buzz (Toy Story)

Woody (Toy Story)

While no exact date has been confirmed for any of them, on September 27th the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account announced that Scar, The Lion King Realm, and a main story continuation would be coming "in around 3 weeks", so expect Scar sometime close to the 18th October, barring any delays.

✨Patch Timing✨



The next bug fixes will be released as part of the first content update featuring Scar, this fall.



While we can't share exact timing yet, we are targeting a release in around 3 weeks.



Please note, this date is separate from the current Star Path end date. — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 27, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Woody and Buzz have a less solid release date, coming "late fall" according to the roadmap tweeted by the official account. So we wouldn't expect them until the end of November, or maybe even early December.

The roadmap also promises "more free updates to come in 2023" and no more 2022 information, so unless there's a surprise character addition at the end of the year, we'll have to wait until 2023 for more characters after Woody and Buzz.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available in early access, and we've got pages to help you make the most of your time in the village, including how to upgrade your house and get more storgae, Remy's recipe book locations, a 'With Great Power' walkthough, how to get clay and seaweed, and a complete recipe list, including how make ratatouille, bouillabaisse, and crudites.

Everything else we know about future characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As with any ongoing live service game, there has already been information leaked and sourced from the Disney Dreamlight Valley game files. So stop reading now if you don't want to be spoiled!

Thanks to user MeowtinDewReddit on Reddit who found names of characters in text files under the 'audio' section of the game's PC files, we know a lot of potential characters who could be coming, but not when.

Based off these text files, here's every character that could be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future:

Aladdin (Aladdin)

Genie (Aladdin)

Jafar (Aladdin)

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Alice (Alice in Wonderland)

Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland)

Mad Hatter (Alice in Wonderland)

Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland)

Beast (Beauty and the Beast)

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Cogsworth (Beauty and the Beast)

Gaston (Beauty and the Beast)

Lumiere (Beauty and the Beast)

Boo (Monsters, Inc.)

Mike (Monsters, Inc.)

Randall (Monsters, Inc.)

Sully (Monsters, Inc.)

Bo Peep (Toy Story)

Forky (Toy Story)

Rex (Toy Story)

Cinderella (Cinderella)

Fairy Godmother (Cinderella)

Prince Charming (Cinderella)

Elastigirl (The Incredibles)

Frozone (The Incredibles)

Mr Incredible (The Incredibles)

Syndrome (The Incredibles)

Eve (WALL-E)

Flounder (The Little Mermaid)

Kring Triton (The Little Mermaid)

Sebastian (The Little Mermaid)

Flynn (Rapunzel)

Rapunzel (Rapunzel)

Hades (Hercules)

Hercules (Hercules)

Megara (Hercules)

Phil (Hercules)

Namaari (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Raya (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Sisu (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Tuk Tuk (Raya and the Last Dragon)

Nala (The Lion King)

Pumba (The Lion King)

Rafiki (The Lion King)

Simba (The Lion King)

Timon (The Lion King)

Olaf (Frozen)

Ralph (Wreck-It Ralph)

Shank (Wreck-It Ralph)

Vanellope (Wreck-It Ralph)

Yesss (Wreck-It Ralph)

Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)

A lot of this information lines up with characters featured in clothing sets and furniture sets currently in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we're inclined to belive most of it is true. However, remember that none of this information has been officially announced, so anything could change!

There was also no mention of characters from Coco, Cars, and Up in the game's PC files, which are also included in clothing and furniture sets.

On the flip side, promotional material shows Belle and Stitch, so we're almost certain they'll be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, even if the above information doesn't turn out to be accurate.

For more handy information on Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can check out our pages on all recipes, how to upgrade your house, how to get clay, and how to get seaweed.