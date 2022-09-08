Knowing how to make ratatouille will help you convince Remy to live in your village during the An Important Night At The Restaurant quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

You’ll have to cook a number of dishes - with ratatouille being one of them - while exploring Remy’s realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with this quest serving as a good introduction into the game’s cooking mechanic.

Having not seen the film, I find it odd we’re focusing on cooking pasta and not how Remy’s presence is a complete disregard of good kitchen hygiene practices.

How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley During the An Important Night at The Restaurant quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Remy will ask for your assistance in cooking a number of dishes - the last of which is ratatouille. Matters are complicated, however, by how vague he is about the ingredients - saying it contains vegetables, spices and, for some reason, memories. (Very strange, but he’s also a rat chef so I’ll move past it.) To make ratatouille, you will need: 1 Basil - On the second set of shelves you pass

- On the second set of shelves you pass 1 Onion - On the same set of shelves as Basil

- On the same set of shelves as Basil 1 Tomato - On the final set of shelves

- On the final set of shelves 1 Eggplant - On the same set of shelves as Tomatoes and Zucchini

- On the same set of shelves as Tomatoes and Zucchini 1 Zucchini - On the same set of shelves as Tomatoes and Eggplants Once you’ve gathered all of these ingredients, return to the stove and toss them into the pot. You’ll be rewarded with a plate of ratatouille, which you then have to place in the hatch.