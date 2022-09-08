How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight ValleyWhy is there a rat in the kitchen?
Knowing how to make ratatouille will help you convince Remy to live in your village during the An Important Night At The Restaurant quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You’ll have to cook a number of dishes - with ratatouille being one of them - while exploring Remy’s realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with this quest serving as a good introduction into the game’s cooking mechanic.
Having not seen the film, I find it odd we’re focusing on cooking pasta and not how Remy’s presence is a complete disregard of good kitchen hygiene practices.
How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley
During the An Important Night at The Restaurant quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Remy will ask for your assistance in cooking a number of dishes - the last of which is ratatouille.
Matters are complicated, however, by how vague he is about the ingredients - saying it contains vegetables, spices and, for some reason, memories. (Very strange, but he’s also a rat chef so I’ll move past it.)
To make ratatouille, you will need:
- 1 Basil - On the second set of shelves you pass
- 1 Onion - On the same set of shelves as Basil
- 1 Tomato - On the final set of shelves
- 1 Eggplant - On the same set of shelves as Tomatoes and Zucchini
- 1 Zucchini - On the same set of shelves as Tomatoes and Eggplants
Once you’ve gathered all of these ingredients, return to the stove and toss them into the pot. You’ll be rewarded with a plate of ratatouille, which you then have to place in the hatch.
How to build Remy’s house in Disney Dreamlight Valley
After successfully making the ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Remy will agree to return to your village, but first you need to build his house.
This house will appear in your Furniture inventory and, as long as there aren’t any items in the way, you can place it whether you like. Once you’ve found the perfect spot, you’ll need 2,000 Gold to place Remy’s house.
After building his house, Remy will automatically arrive in the village and the An Important Night At The Restaurant quest will be complete!
If you’re just getting started in Disney Dreamlight Valley, remember to check out our page on the Royal Tool locations.
Good luck cooking with Remy!