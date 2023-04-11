Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter eggs and recipes for the Eggstravaganza event

The Eggstravangza Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley has begun and brings with it a plethora of eggs-quisite furniture to craft, recipes to make, missions to undertake, and Eggs to find across your home.

This is a limited-time event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and there's a lot to learn about what you can do in this short space of time. We highly recommend crafting extra storage or expanding your inventory capacity as there is a lot to pick up as you wander around your Biomes.

With so much to find in a short space of time, we're here to show you how to start the Eggstravaganza Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, how to get all of the Egg types, how to make all the recipes, craft the furniture and the event end date. Phew, there's a lot to go over, so let's get egg-sploring!

On this page:

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Pride of the Valley Update Trailer

How to start the Eggstravaganza Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The start the Egg-stravangza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to speak to Wall-E. There are no friendship requirements for starting this event, so don't worry. However, if you don't have Wall-E then you do need to get them before you can start this event.

When you find Wall-E, you should see that there are two extra (and new) conversation options at the top of the options list.

We chose the Daily Task, it was faster to complete.

One of these is a Daily Task and the other is a Weekly Task. The daily one changes each day, and of course, the weekly one changes each week the event runs. Once you complete one, you need to wait the allotted time frame for another mission to appear.

Pick whatever mission you want to do, and once you complete that mission the Eggs will start to appear around your Valley. Once the Eggs start to spawn the Eggstravaganza Event will begin.

How to get Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wild Spring Eggs can be found anywhere outside in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In a similar way that Herbs spring up in the different Biome, Wild Spring Eggs will spawn anywhere in any of the Biomes you currently have unlocked.

We haven't found any eggs inside character houses yet, so we're assuming that they only spawn in outside areas.

How to get Egg-cellent Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Egg-cellent Fruit grows on bushes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The bushes themselves are similar in style to Blueberry and Raspberry bushes but, of course, instead of fruit they spawn big Eggs.

We found our Egg-cellent Fruit bushes in Peaceful Meadow, Glade of Trust, and the Forest of Valor.

How to get Spring V-egg-tables in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now, out of the three Eggstravaganza Egg types, this one is the more complicated to get. To get V-egg-tables in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to craft and plant V-egg-table Seeds.

To make a V-egg-table seed, you need to have:

x1 Egg-cellent Fruit

x1 Wild Spring Egg

x20 Dreamlight

The above recipe makes one seed, you will need to collect more Eggs and Dreamlight if you want more.

Then, all you have to do is plant the seeds like you would with normal ones. The seeds take roughly 30 minutes in real time to mature, and you will need to water them halfway through this as they dry out.

How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now as well as Eggs popping up around your Valley, there are a few new food recipes to discover. The first one is Spring Mimosa Eggs, which require four ingredients. This is a four star recipe that provides 1,095 Energy and can be sold for 298 Coins.

Spring Mimosa Eggs Recipe:

x1 Basil (can be found in Peaceful Meadow)

x1 Egg-cellent Fruit

x1 Wild Spring Egg

x1 Spring V-egg-table

How to make Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The next recipe is for a Spring Egg Bowl. This is a five star recipe that provides 1,942 Energy and can be sold for 370 Coins.

Spring Egg Bowl Recipe:

x1 Sugarcane (can be bought from Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach)

x1 Cocoa Bean (can be found in Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau)

x1 Egg-cellent Fruit

x1 Wild Spring Egg

x1 Spring V-egg-table

How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spring Chocolate is another recipe added for the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It is a three star recipe that can provide 1,392 Energy and can be sold for 254 Coins.

Spring Chocolate Recipe

x1 Cocoa Bean (can be found in Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau)

x1 Sugarcane (can be bought from Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach)

x1 Spring V-egg-table

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Pride of the Valley update is here! Nala and Simba can now be added to your valley. If you're still catching up on the storyline, make sure you check out our guides on The Great Blizzard quest for unlocking Olaf, how to get Mirabel and Stitch. For more help, check out our recipe list, how to upgrade your house, change your house colour, critters' favourite foods and redemption codes. Finally, don't forget to visit our future and current character list to see who might be visiting the valley next!

All new Eggstravaganza items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are also several new furniture items added as part of the Eggstravaganza Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here's a break down of all of them and the materials you need to craft them at a workbench.

Furniture Name Materials Needed Sunny Side Up Arch 25 Wild Spring Egg

25 Egg-cellent Fruit

25 Spring V-egg-table

10 Iron Ingot Spring Egg Bounty 15 Wild Spring Egg

15 Egg-cellent Fruit

15 Spring V-egg-table

50 Stone 'Don't Put 'Em All In One Basket' Basket 10 Wild Spring Egg

10 Egg-cellent Fruit

5 Spring V-egg-table

20 Fiber Over Easy Chair 5 Wild Spring Egg

5 Egg-cellent Fruit

Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza Event end date

The Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is due to end on Saturday, 29th April.

That's everything you need to know yolks! The eggstraordinary world of Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty to offer outside this event, and we have guides to show you how to get Nala and how to get Simba, two of the newest additions to your home.