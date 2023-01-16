Disney Dreamlight Valley critters' favourite foods, schedules, and how to feed animals

Animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley offer rewards for feeding them their favourite foods, and can even be recruited as a critter companion to follow you around the valley.

There have been some quality of life updates to make feeding animals easier in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but there's still a lot of information to take in regarding the times they appear as part of their set schedules, and what food they like.

To help you clear Dreamlight Duties, recruit critter companions, and earn rewards, we've detailed how to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and all the favourite foods and schedules for every critter, which include squirrels, rabbits, turtles, raccoons, crocodiles, sunbirds, foxes, and ravens.

On this page:

How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you ever get a quest or Dreamlight Duty to feed an animal, it can be a little confusing to know what to do at first, as each animal type has different foods they prefer, and differing ways to approach them.

There are eight animal (critter) types currently in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Squirrels

Rabbits

Turtles

Raccoons

Crocodiles

Sunbirds

Foxes

Ravens

There could possibly be more animals added to the game in future updates, as ravens were patched in after the game's initial early access release.

For now, if you're ever asked to feed an animal, you should approach one of the eight critter types listed above, who will be running about the different biomes in the valley.

To actually feed one of the animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you should carefully approach an animal and then press the button prompt that appears below it when you're close enough. This will open your inventory, and you can then select what food you wish to give it.

You can now feed critters multiple times a day, but this seems to more of a failsafe for if you accidentally feed an animal a food that they don't like, rather than an easy way to farm rewards.

Some animals are also more skittish than others. Squirrels are the easiest to approach, while a critter like a crocodile will almost always run away if you start running towards it.

You can get one of the following rewards for feeding animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Crystals

Dream Shards

Memory Pieces

Motifs

Night Shards

Seeds

With big thanks to LadyAerlynn on the DreamlightValley subreddit for filling in some the blanks with critter schedules and foods, we've got all the details you need to know about every critter type and colour below...

Disney Dreamlight Valley squirrels favourite food, location, and schedule

There are five squirrel colours to collect, with the white squirrel being the hardest to find. They're very easy to approach, so you shouldn't have any problems getting the prompt to feed them, unless you run into a bug or glitch.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all squirrels in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Squirrel Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Black Squirrel Plaza Fruit Peanuts Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Classic Squirrel Plaza Fruit Peanuts Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Gray Squirrel Plaza Fruit Peanuts Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Red Squirrel Plaza Fruit Peanuts Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) White Squirrel Plaza Fruit Peanuts Sunday (12am - 6am)

Disney Dreamlight Valley rabbits favourite food, location, and schedule

There are five rabbit colours to collect, with the calico rabbit being the hardest to find. It takes a little time to successfully approach a rabbit, as it will run away from you the first two times you get close to one. Approaching a rabbit for the third time will then get it to sit down so you can feed it.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all rabbits in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Rabbit Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Black Rabbit Peaceful Meadow Vegetables Carrots Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Brown Rabbit Peaceful Meadow Vegetables Carrots Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Calico Rabbit Peaceful Meadow Vegetables Carrots Thursday (8am - 2pm) Classic Rabbit Peaceful Meadow Vegetables Carrots Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) White Rabbit Peaceful Meadow Vegetables Carrots Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 6am)

Disney Dreamlight Valley turtles favourite food, location, and schedule

There are five turtle colours to collect, with the black sea turtle being the hardest to find. It takes a little time to successfully approach a turtle, as you need to wait until it comes out of its shell. Once it does, you'll get the prompt to interact with it.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all turtles in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Turtle Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Black Sea Turtle Dazzle Beach Seafood Seaweed Monday (10am - 4pm) Brown Sea Turtle Dazzle Beach Seafood Seaweed Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Classic Sea Turtle Dazzle Beach Seafood Seaweed Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Purple Sea Turtle Dazzle Beach Seafood Seaweed Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) White Sea Turtle Dazzle Beach Seafood Seaweed Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am)

Disney Dreamlight Valley raccoons favourite food, location, and schedule

There are five raccoon colours to collect, with the blue raccoon being the hardest to find. Be careful when approaching one, as when you get close enough and it looks at you, you should only walk towards a raccoon when it has its head down. When you get close enough, the prompt to feed it will appear.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all raccoons in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

raccoon Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Black raccoon Forest of Valor Apples, berries, cocoa beans, and coconuts Blueberries Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Blue raccoon Forest of Valor Apples, berries, cocoa beans, and coconuts Blueberries Wednesday (4pm - 10pm) Classic raccoon Forest of Valor Apples, berries, cocoa beans, and coconuts Blueberries Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Red raccoon Forest of Valor Apples, berries, cocoa beans, and coconuts Blueberries Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) White raccoon Forest of Valor Apples, berries, cocoa beans, and coconuts Blueberries Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm)

Disney Dreamlight Valley crocodiles favourite food, location, and schedule

There are six crocodile colours to collect, with the pink and white crocodiles being the hardest to find. Be careful when approaching one, as when you get close enough and it looks at you, you should only walk towards a crocodile when it has its head down. Exactly like approaching a raccoon. When you get close enough, the prompt to feed it will appear.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all crocodiles in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Crocodile Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Blue Crocodile Glade of Trust Cod, Herring, Squid, Tuna Lobster Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Classic Crocodile Glade of Trust Cod, Herring, Squid, Tuna Lobster Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Golden Crocodile Glade of Trust Cod, Herring, Squid, Tuna Lobster Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Pink Crocodile Glade of Trust Cod, Herring, Squid, Tuna Lobster Saturday (6am - 12pm) Red Crocodile Glade of Trust Cod, Herring, Squid, Tuna Lobster Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) White Crocodile Glade of Trust Cod, Herring, Squid, Tuna Lobster Sunday (6pm - 12am)

Disney Dreamlight Valley sunbirds favourite food, location, and schedule

There are five sunbird colours to collect, with the orchid sunbird being the hardest to find. Just like squirrels, sunbirds are easy to approach. All you have to do is walk up to them and you'll get the prompt to feed one.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all sunbirds in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Sunbird Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Emerald Sunbird Sunlit Plateau Flowers Green and yellow flowers Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Golden Sunbird Sunlit Plateau Flowers Orange and purple flowers Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Orchid Sunbird Sunlit Plateau Flowers Pink and purple flowers Friday (9am - 3pm) Red Sunbird Sunlit Plateau Flowers Blue and red flowers Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Turquoise Sunbird Sunlit Plateau Flowers Green and pink flowers Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm)

Disney Dreamlight Valley foxes favourite food, location, and schedule

There are five fox colours to collect, with the red fox being the hardest to find. Just like rabbits, it takes a little time to successfully approach a fox, as it will run away from you the first two times you get close to one. Approaching a fox for the third time will then get it to sit down so you can feed it.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Fox Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Black Fox Frosted Heights Bass, Crab, Salmon, Tilapia White Sturgeon Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Blue Fox Frosted Heights Bass, Crab, Salmon, Tilapia White Sturgeon Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Classic Fox Frosted Heights Bass, Crab, Salmon, Tilapia White Sturgeon Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Red Fox Frosted Heights Bass, Crab, Salmon, Tilapia White Sturgeon Saturday (2am - 8am) White Fox Frosted Heights Bass, Crab, Salmon, Tilapia White Sturgeon Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am)

Disney Dreamlight Valley ravens favourite food, location, and schedule

There are five raven colours to collect, with the brown raven being the hardest to find. Ravens will circle above you when you get close enough to one, but just like turtles, all you have to do is wait for them to get closer to the ground, then you can approach one and the prompt to feed it will appear.

Here's the favourite foods, locations, and schedules for all ravens in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Raven Colour Location Food Liked Favourite Food Schedule Blue Raven Forgotten Lands 3-Star meals 5-Star meals Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) Brown Raven Forgotten Lands 3-Star meals 5-Star meals Tuesday (6pm - 12am) Classic Raven Forgotten Lands 3-Star meals 5-Star meals Monday, Thursday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am) Red Raven Forgotten Lands 3-Star meals 5-Star meals Monday, Wednesday, Friday (all day)

Sunday (12am - 12pm) White Raven Forgotten Lands 3-Star meals 5-Star meals Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday (all day)

Sunday (12pm - 12am)

