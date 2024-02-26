Monsters, Inc's Sulley and Mike join Disney Dreamlight Valley this week

Disney Dreamlight Valley's first major content update of 2024 arrives this Wednesday, 28th February, introducing Monsters, Inc.'s Sully and Mike Wazowski to the village - and ahead of its arrival, developer Gameloft has detailed everything this week's free patch will bring.

Mike and Sulley arrive as part of what Gameloft is officially calling the Laugh Floor Update, and both make their Dreamlight Valley debut via a new playable Realm - giving players the chance to experience a day-in-the-life at Monsters, Inc. before the duo become available as villagers - each with their own friendship quests and associated rewards.

Other features coming in this week's Laugh Floor Update, as detailed in Gameloft's newly shared patch notes, include more avatar customisation options - ranging from new skin tones and special eye contacts to new ear styles - plus an expansion to Scrooge McDuck's shop, meaning players will see more items to spend their in-game gold on each day.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time – Expansion Pass Announcement Trailer Disney Dreamlight Valley's paid A Rift in Time expansion arrived in December.

Additionally, Gameloft is giving all players two free items via their in-game mailbox come the update's arrival: a placeable version of the Disney theme parks' iconic The Partners statue - depicting Walt Disney holding the hand of Mickey Mouse - and the Dreamlight Armour outfit.

Alongside the free content additions, quality of life changes, and bug fixes detailed in Gameloft's patch notes, the Laugh Floor update introduces the Lovely Monsters Star Path seasonal progression track (and its associated rewards) for purchase with premium currency, plus various new items available in the Premium Shop.

The Laugh Floor is Disney Dreamlight Valley's first major content update since the village life sim's 1.0 release in December, which launched alongside the massive A Rift in Time paid expansion. As teased as the time, 2024 will introduce a "vibrant new villager" (almost certainly Daisy Duck) to the base game in early spring, a new Realm seemingly themed around Mulan in late spring, and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog this summer.