Finding Duneboppers in Disney Dreamlight Valley is not as easy as it sounds, although there is a clue in where to find them in their name. You need to have the A Rift in Time DLC installed to be able to find this specific fish on Eternity Isle.

However, before you start throwing your fishing line around on Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to put some work in to unlock a specific section in one of the island's biomes.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get a Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get a Dunebopper in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to unlock The Oasis area in Glittering Dunes on Eternity Isle from the A Rift in Time DLC. In The Oasis you need to use your fishing rod and fish in areas where there are blue ripples to catch a Dunebopper.

There's a small pool of water in the Oasis, so you don't have to look too far. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

To unlock the Glittering Dunes biome you need to complete the following Eternity Isle story quests:

Once you've completed the quests above, you will have access to The Plains part of Glittering Dunes. From here, you can use your hard earned Eternity Isle magic to unlock the path to The Oasis.

It's important to remember that you can only catch Duneboppers as part of the A Rift in Time DLC island Eternity Isle for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This fish cannot be found anywhere else currently.

That's it for now! If you're looking for some Eternity Isle recipes, check out our A Rift in Time recipe list that houses every single one from the DLC. If you're looking for adventure check out our Directive Danger walkthrough instead.