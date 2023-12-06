The Sands in the Hourglass quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the main story quests in the A Rift in Time DLC. As you work your way through (reluctantly) helping Jafar save Eternity Isle, you will get the Hourglass Royal tool which helps you manipulate time and objects across the Island.

The A Rift in Time DLC for Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you a brand new map that's just waiting for you to explore it. However, at the very beginning, a broken bridge and a few pesky tasks stand in your way. The Sands in the Hourglass is the last quest you need to complete before you can access the first area of all the DLC Biomes.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Sands in the Hourglass quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Sands in the Hourglass walkthrough

To complete the Sands in the Hourglass quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to find your way to the Secluded Beach in Ancient's Landing and restore the broken parts of the Statue of Time there. However, it's not as simple as it first sounds.

Remember, you must complete the Flying Nuisance quest first.

Here's a quick list of tasks you need to complete for this quest, feel free to use the links to skip ahead to the part you need:

Reach the Secluded Beach

To reach the Secluded Beach in Ancient's Landing you need to face the Broken Bridge in The Courtyard and then head to the right. You should come to another stone archway that's blocked by by Swirling Sands. Clear this by equipping your Hourglass then stand close enough to the Sands so they're highlighted. Once highlighted, use your prompted control to clear them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once clear, follow the path and you'll come out at the Secluded Beach. When you're here, look to your right and interact with the Hologram Station to speak to Jafar again. He'll tell you about the Statue of Time and how it's broken - it's now your job to fix it.

Find the missing parts in Secluded Beach

Luckily, the missing parts you're looking for are both hidden in Secluded Beach. To find the missing parts in Secluded Beach you need to use your Hourglass to track down and reveal the hidden 'treasure'.

To do this, equip your Hourglass again and then press the prompted command (for Xbox, this is 'X') to wave the tool around. At the top of the Hourglass, just above your head, you should see a small line appear with some sparkles coming out of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

The sparkles act as a kind of arrow as they will point in the direction of any nearby hidden treasure. Keep repeating the step to bring up the sparkles and walk in the direction they're telling you to go. Once you're very close to any hidden 'treasure', the line and sparkles will become a bright gold colour.

When you find the 'treasure' you will need to quickly tap the prompted command (on Xbox, this is 'A') to reveal and collect it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

You need to find two parts in Secluded Beach, you will then need to venture further out to get Ancient Plates.

Find the Ancient Plates in Ancient's Landing.

You need to find three Ancient Plates in Ancient's Landing now. You need to search for them and reveal their locations in the same way you did at the Secluded Beach.

It's not clear if the Anicent Plates are random spawns, but here's where we found all Ancient Plates:

In The Courtyard to the left of the gate leading to The Docks when facing the gate.

By the stone bench next to the Well in the upper level of The Docks.

By the stack of crates on the shore near EVE's ship.

Take your finds back to Jafar at the Secluded Beach. He will then give you a set of instructions on how to repair the Statue. Enter your inventory, select the instruction book and select 'Use'. Your next task is to use the Timebending Table.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Use the Timebending Table.

The Timebending Table is to the right of Jafar's Hologram Station in the Secluded Beach to repair the Statue's Arms.

Interact with the Timebending Table like you would with a Crafting Table, then select the 'Quest' section that appears in the Table menu. In here, select the 'Statue's Arms' option and confirm you want to make them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

When you've made them, head over to the Statue of Time in the middle of the Secluded Beach and use the prompted command to interact with it to repair its arms. Once you do this, go back to the Broken Bridge in The Courtyard.

Use Mist to repair the Broken Bridge.

When you reach the broken bridge, speak to Jafar using the Hologram Station to the right of it. You'll learn that the Hourglass can now use Mist Magic (which is very similar to Dreamlight). Mist can be used to fix anomalies across Eternity Isle and it can also be used to make your Hourglass more powerful via a Timebending Table.

However, right now, you need to collect 2,000 Mist to repair the broken bridge. You can check how much Mist you currently have by entering your Dreamlight Menu and flicking to either the 'Eternity Isle' tab or the 'Mist Duties' tab.

On either of these menus, you should see your Mist count at the very top of the tasks:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

All of the tasks listed in these two menus will reward you with Mist upon completion. You can also gather Mist on Eternity Isle by helping Villagers and clearing Shards of Fate.

When you have 2,000 Mist, interact with the broken bridge in The Courtyard to fix it. This will open the way to both the Glittering Dunes and Wild Tangle biomes. Doing so also marks the end of this quest!

