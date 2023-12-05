You can now remove villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is perfect for kicking out anyone you dislike. (Like Mickey and his soulless eyes.)

This feature grants you more control over your villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Though there is one important rule you need to know when it comes to a villager’s presence in your village…

Below you’ll learn how to remove villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with how to add villagers if you change your mind.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to remove villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley To remove a villager from your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to open the map. There, on the left-hand side, you’ll find a small icon and its associated button for which platform you’re playing on, which you now need to press. Doing so will open a list detailing all the villagers currently in your valley. Now all you need to do is select the villager you wish to remove! Left: Where to find the book icon on the map. | Right: Villager's selected for removal. Image credit: GameLoft/Eurogamer It’s important to note that villagers won’t disappear from your valley instantly. Instead, you’ll have to reload the valley itself either by entering or exiting a building or by turning the game on and off. Despite being removed, the villager’s house will not disappear. Maui has left, but his cave remains. | Image credit: GameLoft/Eurogamer Finally, there is an important caveat to remember when removing villagers - if a villager is required for a quest, then they will appear in your valley no matter what. This includes any related Story Quests and Friendship Quests, including ones you’ve started, are unlocked or the villager appears in. If the Friendship Quest is locked for the villager, they will leave the valley unless they appear in another quest. Maui left our villager, because the only quest he was connected with is locked. | Image credit: GameLoft/Eurogamer If you’ve purchased the Rift in Time DLC, you can also use this feature to move villagers between the main valley and Eternity Isle. Even if you haven’t, removing and re-adding can cause villagers to stand outside their houses, which is very useful if you can’t find someone.