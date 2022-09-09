How to upgrade your house and get more storage in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Learning how to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the first tasks we'd recommend you undertake.

Not only does it give your rundown abode a much-needed facelift, but it's also a way of getting more storage - which will become more useful the more items you gather.

It'll take you around an hour's playtime in Disney Dreamlight Valley to unlock your first house expansion, with more requiring additional cash.

How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must progress along Scrooge's questline.

Scrooge is one of the first characters you'll encounter, located just south of the Plaza, and will introduce you to the ability to sell items through Goofy. Later, he'll also help you learn how to craft items, and eventually, help expand your house.

There are three quests in total to complete before you upgrade your house. These are:

Making Cents of Things

Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-Opening

Dreamlight Valley Economy 101

The screens above will show you the steps required for each quest. Most are straightforward - the only ones we struggled with are collecting the Dandelion and Purple Rising Penstemon (we found both in the Meadow - use your Collections to see what they look like) and the Gems, which require you to use your Pickaxe to mine the coal deposits against cliff walls for a low chance of one dropping.

Finding Gems is also a good way to make money - useful for the upcoming house upgrades...

How to purchase more house storage in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have completed Dreamlight Valley Economy 101, Scrooge will explain he has added an elevator to your house to access room improvements.

You can find this elevator to the side - and interacting will allow you to increase the size of your rooms and add more floors.

For storage, you'll want to interact with the roadworks sign outside. It's here that you can improve your house in general - with the first stage upgrading costing 2,000 Coins to give the house a much needed coat of paint, then the second 20,000 Coins for further upgrades, and so on. Each will also give you an additional line of storage.

However, if this is too much work to begin with, there are some additional faster ways to get storage upgrades...

Other ways to get storage in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Whether you've taken the above steps, or simply need more storage beyond that, there are a few additional methods to take advantage of:

Upgrade your personal inventory. This is probably the most useful in the long-run - allowing you to ferry more items from your adventures back to your house storage. You can do this within the inventory menu by selecting the option at the bottom, then expanding your backpack.

Crafting a chest. As you progress the Scrooge questline you'll unlock the ability to craft items. Once you do, you can craft a Chest with 25 Softwood and 25 Stone - two common resources you'll find on the ground and by breaking apart rocks with your Pickaxe respectively. Using this will get you an additional two lines of storage.

Use the floor of your home. If you don't mind the clutter, you can simply dump any items on the floor of your home - an Animal Crossing staple. The larger your home, the more you can store on the ground - a double benefit of a house upgrade!

You are, of course, also encouraged to sell things to Goofy's stall to make some money along the way.

Hope the above methods help with your item storage woes!