Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tool locations, including Pickaxe, Shovel, Watering Can and Fishing Rod

Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Tools is one of your first quests in the life-sim adventure game.

Finding these Royal Tools - the Pickaxe, Shovel, Watering Can and Fishing Rod - allows you to uncover more items and explore further out into the world.

It's one of Disney Dreamlight Valley's opening quest and, despite them being found in the very opening areas of the game, are easy to pass by if you aren't looking close enough - which is where this Royal Tools locations explainer can hopefully help.

On this page:

Where to find the Royal Pickaxe location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Royal Pickaxe can be found south-east of the Plaza, surrounded by rock.

The map location is here:

You'll want to find this item first, as it allows you to then progress south into the Meadow - which is blocked off by walls of rock - to find another tool, the Fishing Rod. More on that in a moment!

Where to find the Shovel location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Shovel can be found in the east of the Plaza, next to the dilapidated Chez Remy building.

The map location is here:

Enjoy the new-found ability to dig! We certainly have.

Where to find the Watering Can location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Watering Can is arguably the hardest to find - as it's tucked to the side of your house in the west side of the Plaza.

Clear the debris at the side of your house, and you'll find it next to the fence.

The map location is here:

Fourth and finally, is the Fishing Rod...

Where to find the Fishing Rod location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Fishing Rod requires a number of steps. First, you need to find the Royal Pickaxe - see the above section for the location - which then allows you to break open the rocks south of the Plaza to reach the Meadow.

Progressing south into the Meadow requires the Royal Pickaxe.

After that, you'll want to head to the south-west of the Meadow, next to one of the pools of water, where the Fishing Rod will be found on the ground.

The map location is here:

We're not done yet! Next, you have to visit Goofy, which can be found in the south of the Meadow, at the following location:

Enter, and speak to Goofy. Hand over the Broken Fishing Rod, and you'll get a mended one in return.

You can now speak to Goofy again to get his stall up and running - allowing you to purchase and sell items - or simply proceed to the north of the Plaza and speak to Merlin by the Dream Castle gates.

Chat to Merlin again to complete the quest.

Well done! Time to put those tools to good use - there's a lot of cleaning up to do...