Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list, best recipes for 3 star, 4 star, 5 star objectives and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list, best recipes for 3 star, 4 star, 5 star objectives and moreEvery recipe, their ingredients and the best ones to make for money making, energy and objectives.
Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes are your ticket to more profits and a nearly endless supply of energy.
Gameloft’s farm-sim includes over 150 unique recipes, many of which you can make early in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help boost your valley investment activities.
They are also subject to a number of quest objectives - tasking you with finding 3-star, 4-star and 5-star recipes. We explain some of the cheapest and easiest recipes for these purposes - so you can resume your adventure swiftly.
On this page:
How to unlock recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Unlocking recipes happens by accident in most cases. You can sometimes dig up new recipe books.
If you enter the homes of Valley residents, you’ll occasionally find a telltale sparkle hidden in the corner or stuffed in the refrigerator that may be a recipe book as well.
However, the best way to unlock recipes is just by cooking them.
You can experiment with ingredients and successfully cook a new dish without knowing the recipe first.
Most ingredients, such as vegetables, fruits, and fish, come from the wild, but once you invite Remy to the valley and progress his quests - which require making ratatouille and bouillabaisse along the way - you can unlock other key items, including eggs, cheese, peanuts, and milk.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizer recipes list
Appetizers are your ticket to easy money and energy early in Dreamlight Valley. Most of them, even 4-star recipes and higher, use ingredients that are comparatively easy to source.
If you need easy and cheap recipes, this is the section for you.
|Recipe
|Quality Rating
|Ingredients
|Base Energy
|Base Sell Price
|Arendellion Pickled Herring
|5 Stars
|Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, any Herb
|2102
|556
|Bell Pepper Puffs
|3 Stars
|Bell Pepper, Egg, Cheese
|1272
|606
|Cheese Platter
|1 Star
|Cheese
|482
|216
|Chili Pepper Puffs
|3 Stars
|Chili Pepper, Egg, Cheese
|1382
|669
|Crackers
|1 Star
|Wheat
|80
|2
|Creamy Soup
|4 Stars
|Potato, any Vegetable, any Herb, Milk
|1138
|576
|Crudites
|1 Star
|Carrot or Cucumber, or Bell Pepper (just one, not all three)
|83
|26
|Eggplant Puffs
|3 Stars
|Eggplant, Cheese, Eggs
|1941
|991
|French Fries
|2 Stars
|Potato, Canola
|342
|304
|Gaspacho
|4 Stars
|Cucumber, Tomato, any Herb, Cucumber
|821
|556
|Green Salad
|2 Stars
|Lettuce, any Vegetable
|180
|20
|Grilled Vegetables
|1 Star
|Seaweed or Corn
|83
|9
|Grilled Veggie Platter
|3 Stars
|3 of any Vegetable
|161
|33
|Hard-Boiled Eggs
|1 Star
|Egg
|578
|264
|Large Seafood Platter
|5 Stars
|Lemon, 4 Shellfish
|1810
|340
|Marinated Herring
|2 Stars
|Herring, Onion
|723
|305
|Okra Soup
|1 Star
|Okra
|99
|136
|Onion Puffs
|3 Stars
|Onion, Egg, Cheese
|1392
|798
|Oyster Platter
|2 Stars
|Lemon, Oyster
|1155
|367
|Pickled Herring
|4 Stars
|Onion, any Herb, Herring, Lemon
|1742
|431
|Potato Leek Soup
|5 Stars
|Milk, Onion, Garlic, Potato, Leek
|1984
|1400
|Potato Puffs
|3 Stars
|Potato, Cheese, Egg
|1333
|736
|Pottage
|3 Stars
|Potato, any non-potato Vegetable, any Herb
|461
|215
|Pumpkin Puffs
|3 Stars
|Pumpkin, Egg, Cheese
|1466
|1400
|Pumpkin Soup
|4 Stars
|Pumpkin, any non-pumpkin Vegetable, Ginger, Milk
|1431
|1500
|Puree
|1 Star
|Potato
|230
|151
|Roasted Asparagus
|2 Stars
|Canola, Asparagus
|221
|313
|Salad
|1 Star
|Lettuce
|139
|9
|Sauteed Mushroom
|2 Stars
|Mushroom, Butter
|712
|286
|Seafood Appetizer
|1 Star
|Any Shellfish
|242
|54
|Seafood Platter
|2 Stars
|2 of any Shellfish
|458
|116
|Souffle
|4 Stars
|Cheese, Egg, Milk, Butter
|2386
|1200
|Tomato Soup
|1 Star
|Tomato
|83
|26
|Vegetable Soup
|2 Stars
|2 of any Vegetable
|120
|20
|Zucchini Puffs
|3 Stars
|Zucchini, Egg, Cheese
|1216
|632
Disney Dreamlight Valley Entree recipes list
Dreamlight Valley features more than 80 entree recipes. These typically involve, and rarer, ingredients than your appetizer recipes.
In return, these complex creations restore more energy and frequently sell for a substantial number of Star Coins.
Make sure to weigh up ingredient costs and rarities compared to sell prices or how much energy a meal restores. A high-quality meal doesn’t always equate to a high-value meal.
|Recipe
|Quality Rating
|Ingredients
|Base Energy
|Base Sell Price
|Apple Cider Glazed Salmon
|3 Stars
|Apple, Salmon, Sugarcane
|1572
|271
|Baked Carp
|2 Stars
|Butter, Carp
|1894
|767
|Basil Omelet
|4 Stars
|Egg, Cheese, Milk, Basil
|2035
|982
|Bouillabaise
|5 Stars
|Shrimp, Tomato, any Vegetable, 2 Seafood (can be same or different type)
|2114
|671
|Carp Salad
|3 Stars
|Lemon, Lettuce, Carp
|2310
|617
|Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod
|3 Stars
|Wheat, Cheese, Cod
|840
|303
|Chowder
|4 Stars
|Milk, Potato, any Vegetable, any Shellfish
|1186
|613
|Creamy Garlic Scallops
|4 Stars
|Lemon, Butter, Scallops, Garlic
|1844
|499
|Crispy Baked Cod
|2 Stars
|Cod, Wheat
|337
|47
|Fish Creole
|5 Stars
|Tomato, Rice, Garlic, any Fish, any Vegetable
|822
|280
|Fish ‘n’ Chips
|4 Stars
|Potato, Fish, Wheat, Garlic
|697
|392
|Fish Pasta
|4 Stars
|Garlic, Wheat, Milk, Fish
|1282
|475
|Fish Pie
|3 Stars
|Fish, Wheat, Butter
|867
|303
|Fish Risotto
|3 Stars
|Rice, Butter, Fish
|939
|386
|Fish Salad
|3 Stars
|Fish, Lettuce, Lemon
|1140
|92
|Fish Sandwich
|2 Stars
|Fish, Wheat
|337
|34
|Fish Soup
|3 Stars
|Milk, Fish, Vegetable
|978
|368
|Fish Steak
|3 Stars
|Tomato, Basil, Fish
|337
|100
|Fish Tacos
|4 Stars
|Cheese, Corn, Chili Pepper, Fish
|1171
|448
|Fish Sushi
|3 Stars
|Fugu, Seaweed, Rice
|3261
|1300
|Greek Pizza
|5 Stars
|Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Wheat, any Herb
|1152
|630
|Grilled Fish
|1 Star
|Fish
|290
|30
|Grilled Fish Entree
|2 Stars
|Fish, any Vegetable
|340
|42
|Gumbo
|5 Stars
|Shrimp, Onion, Chili Pepper, Okra, Tomato
|2226
|1000
|Hearty Salad
|3 Stars
|2 Vegetable, Lettuce
|224
|33
|Hors d’Ouvres
|1 Star
|Any Herb
|202
|24
|Kappa Maki
|3 Stars
|Rice, Cucumber, Seaweed
|462
|335
|Kronk’s Spinach Puffs
|3 Stars
|Canola, Spinach, Cheese
|750
|461
|Lancetfish Paella
|5 Stars
|Tomato, Rice, Shrimp, Lancetfish, Seafood
|4550
|1700
|Leek Soup
|1 Star
|Leek
|414
|370
|Lemon Garlic Swordfish
|3 Stars
|Swordfish, Lemon, Garlic
|3713
|1100
|Lobster Roll
|5 Stars
|Wheat, Lemon, Garlic, Lobster, Butter
|4928
|1900
|Maguro Sushi
|4 Stars
|Tuna, Seaweed, Rice, Ginger
|1206
|413
|Maki
|3 Stars
|Seaweed, Rice, Fish
|471
|148
|Margherita Pizza
|4 Stars
|Cheese, Wheat, Tomato, any Herb
|818
|336
|Mediterranean Salad
|5 Stars
|Any Herb, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
|976
|605
|Mushroom Pizza
|4 Stars
|Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese
|837
|351
|Mushu’s Congee
|5 Stars
|Rice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic, Mushroom
|1658
|753
|Omelet
|3 Stars
|Eggs, Cheese, Milk
|1751
|882
|Pan-Fried Angler Fish
|4 Stars
|Anglerfish, Zucchini, Potato, Tomato
|4194
|2500
|Pan-Seared Bass and Vegetables
|3 Stars
|2 Vegetables, Bass
|394
|57
|Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables
|3 Stars
|2 Vegetables, Tilapia
|2194
|862
|Pasta
|2 Stars
|Tomato, Wheat
|30
|117
|Peanut Butter Sandwich
|2 Stars
|Wheat, Peanuts
|592
|262
|Pizza
|3 Stars
|Tomato, Wheat, Cheese
|607
|284
|Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon
|4 Stars
|Sturgeon, Basil, Butter, Lemon
|4961
|2200
|Porridge
|2 Stars
|Wheat, Milk
|668
|301
|Porridge with Fruit
|3 Stars
|Wheat, Milk, any Fruit
|1155
|353
|Ranch Salad
|5 Stars
|Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Onion, Tomato
|714
|396
|Ratatouille
|5 Stars
|Tomato, Eggplant, Onion, Zucchini, any Herb
|1572
|914
|Sake Maki
|3 Stars
|Salmon, Rice, Seaweed
|1101
|323
|Sake Sushi
|2 Stars
|Salmon, Rice
|1000
|274
|Savory Fish
|2 Stars
|Lemon, Fish
|985
|74
|Scrambled Egg
|2 Eggs
|Egg, Cheese
|1070
|520
|Seafood Pasta
|3 Stars
|Seafood, Milk, Wheat
|921
|387
|Seafood Pie
|3 Stars
|Butter, Wheat, Shellfish
|813
|331
|Seafood Salad
|2 Stars
|Shellfish, Lettuce
|349
|68
|Seafood Soup
|3 Stars
|Shellfish, 2 Vegetables
|340
|85
|Seared Rainbow Trout
|3 Stars
|Rainbow Trout, Onion, Tomato
|889
|338
|Simple Fried Perch
|3 Stars
|Perch, Butter, Wheat
|1317
|380
|Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish
|2 Stars
|Peanuts, Anglerfish
|3960
|2200
|Sole Meuniere
|4 Stars
|Wheat, Butter, Lemon, Sole
|2337
|637
|Spaghetti Arabbiata
|3 Stars
|Chili Pepper, Wheat, Tomato
|373
|141
|Spicy Baked Bream
|3 Stars
|Chili Pepper, Bream, Butter
|3155
|1200
|Steamed Fugu
|3 Stars
|Fugu, Ginger, Garlic
|3668
|1400
|Sushi
|2 Stars
|Rice, Fish
|405
|111
|Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak
|3 Stars
|Sugarcane, Lemon, Kingfish
|2292
|702
|Tamagoyaki
|2 Stars
|Sugarcane, Egg
|689
|310
|Tasty Salad
|4 Stars
|Any Herb, any Vegetable, Zucchini, Lettuce
|650
|292
|Tasty Veggies
|2 Stars
|Any Vegetable, any Herb
|246
|36
|Tekka Maki
|4 Stars
|Seaweed, Rice, Soya, Tuna
|984
|366
|Teriyaki Salmon
|5 Stars
|Soya, Rice, Ginger, Salmon, Sugarcane
|1726
|637
|Tuna Burger
|5 Stars
|Vegetable, Tuna, Wheat, Onion, Lemon
|1922
|491
|Vegetarian Pizza
|5 Stars
|Tomato, Cheese, Wheat, 2 Vegetable
|754
|350
|Vegetarian Stew
|3 Stars
|Onion, Carrot, Tomato
|617
|475
|Vegetarian Taco
|4 Stars
|Corn, Vegetable, Cheese, Chili Pepper
|925
|423
|Veggie Casserole
|4 Stars
|Cheese, any Herb, 2 Vegetable
|821
|324
|Veggie Pasta
|3 Stars
|Tomato, Wheat, Vegetable
|158
|43
|Veggie Pie
|3 Starrs
|Butter, Wheat, Vegetable
|634
|279
|Veggie Skewers
|4 Stars
|Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Onion
|767
|247
|Walleye en Papillote
|4 Stars
|Walleye, Vegetable, Basil, Oregano
|3689
|1700
Disney Dreamlight Valley Dessert recipes list
Desserts in Dreamlight Valley tend to restore more energy, though often sell for very little.
They also require rare ingredients found later in the game, so don’t expect to fill out this section of your collection right away.
|Recipe
|Quality Rating
|Ingredients
|Base Energy
|Base Sell Price
|Apple Pie
|3 Star
|Apple, Butter, Wheat
|1137
|303
|Apple Sorbet
|3 Stars
|Apple, Sugarcane, Slush Ice
|1077
|271
|Aurora’s Cake
|5 Stars
|Raspberry, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane, Miilk
|2030
|786
|Banana Ice Cream
|4 Stars
|Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk, Banana
|1884
|641
|Banana Pie
|3 Stars
|Butter, Wheat, Banana
|1227
|308
|Banana Split
|5 Stars
|Banana, Milk, Slush Ice, any Sweet, Sugarcane
|2074
|714
|Beignets
|4 Stars
|Egg, Wheat, Canola, Sugarcane
|912
|524
|Berry Salad
|3 Stars
|Gooseberry, Raspberry, Blueberry
|2210
|139
|Birthday Cake
|5 Stars
|Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane, Butter
|2310
|749
|Biscuits
|3 Stars
|Butter, Wheat, Sugarcane
|679
|294
|Blueberry Pie
|3 Stars
|Butter, Wheat, Blueberry
|1227
|308
|Candy
|1 Star
|Any Sweet
|123
|22
|Caramel Apple
|2 Stars
|Apple, Sugarcane
|638
|56
|Carrot Cake
|4 Stars
|Carrot, Sugarcane, Wheat, Egg
|908
|427
|Cheesecake
|4 Stars
|Fruit, Cheese, Wheat, any Fruit
|1161
|332
|Cherry Pie
|3 Stars
|Cherry, Wheat, Butter
|1497
|326
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|4 Stars
|Cocoa Bean, Butter, Wheat, Sugarcane
|1569
|373
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|4 Stars
|Milk, Cocoa Bean, Slush Ice, Sugarcane
|2074
|655
|Chocolate Waffles
|4 Stars
|Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
|2223
|735
|Coconut Cake
|4 Stars
|Coconut, Eggs, Wheat, Sugarcane
|1750
|424
|Coconut Ice Cream
|4 Stars
|Coconut, Sugarcane, Milk, Slush Ice
|2169
|661
|Crepe
|4 Stars
|Egg, Sugarcane, Wheat, Milk
|1624
|768
|Fruit Salad
|1 Star
|Any Fruit
|450
|25
|Fruit Sorbet
|2 Stars
|Any Fruit, Slush Ice
|857
|222
|Gray Stuff
|3 Stars
|Milk, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane
|1046
|175
|Ice Cream
|3 Stars
|Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice
|1.158
|558
|Jam Waffles
|4 Stars
|Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
|1843
|709
|Lemon Sorbet
|2 Stars
|Lemon, Slush Ice
|1112
|237
|Meringue Pie
|4 Stars
|Lemon, Butter, Wheat, Egg
|2014
|667
|Mint Candy
|2 Stars
|Mint, Sugarcane
|391
|128
|Mint Chocolate
|4 Stars
|Mint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Butter
|1827
|490
|Mint Sorbet
|2 Stars
|Mint, Slush Ice
|695
|299
|My Hero Cookie
|3 Stars
|Any Sweet, Wheat, Butter
|679
|294
|Pastry Cream and Fruits
|5 Stars
|3 Fruit, Milk, Sugarcane
|2332
|497
|Pawpsicle
|3 Stars
|Any Fruit, Slush Ice, Sugarcane
|987
|265
|Peanut Butter Waffles
|4 Stars
|Peanut, Milk, Wheat, Egg
|1938
|978
|Plain Snow Cones
|1 Star
|Slush Ice
|410
|180
|Red Fruit Pie
|3 Stars
|Raspberry or Gooseberry, Butter, Wheat
|1047
|297
|Red Fruit Sorbet
|4 Stars
|Raspberry, Gooseberry, Slush Ice, Sugarcane
|2179
|359
|Shake
|1 Star
|Milk
|142
|82
|Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie
|3 Stars
|Wheat, Butter, Gooseberry
|1677
|338
|Sour Snow Cones
|3 Stars
|Lemon, Sugarcane, Slush Ice
|1257
|282
|Sweet Slush
|2 Stars
|Sugarcane, Slush Ice
|510
|219
|Tropical Pop
|4 Stars
|Any Fruit, Coconut, Slush Ice, Sugarcane
|1989
|347
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|4 Stars
|Vanilla, Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice
|1475
|688
|Waffles
|4 Stars
|Wheat, Eggs, Milk, Any Sweet
|1455
|706
|Wedding Cake
|5 Stars
|Butter, Vanilla, Wheat, Eggs, Sugarcane
|1680
|785
|Wonderland Cookies
|4 Stars
|Sugarcane, Butter, Vanilla, Wheat
|970
|406
Best 3-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
If you need a quick 3-star recipe for a quest or just to bump your energy up, look no further than the puff appetizers.
You can make these early in the game and with ingredients that you have greater control over.
These require:
- Eggs
- Cheese
- Bell Pepper or Pumpkin or Eggplant
Unlike many 3-star entrees, which require fish of a specific variety, you can just grow the required vegetables and purchase milk and eggs from Remy.
Speaking of Remy, if you have the cash and don’t mind spending it, you can buy eggs, cheese, and milk to create an omelet.
Omelets use:
- Eggs
- Cheese
- Milk
If you aren’t bothered by energy value and sell price, throw two vegetables in the pot with some lettuce for a Hearty Salad, and you’re good to go.
Best 4-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Look to Veggie Casserole for the quickest, cheapest 4-star recipe. Acquiring cheese is your biggest inconvenience, though once you invite Remy to the Village, you can pop over to the restaurant and buy what you need.
Veggie Casserole requires:
- 2 vegetables of any kind
- Cheese
- Any herb
For something a bit more involved, try the basil omelet. It also boasts easy-to-obtain ingredients and restores a substantial amount of energy.
A comparatively low sell price means you aren’t missing much by eating it.
For the Basil Omelet, you need:
- Basil
- Egg
- Cheese
- Milk
Best 5-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Large Seafood Platter and Potato Leek Soup are two of the less expensive five-star meals you can make. They use common ingredients, and low returns on energy and Star Coins make them an easy choice for giving away.
Large Seafood Platter requires:
- Lemon
- Four of any shellfish
For Potato Leek Soup, you need:
- Milk
- Onion
- Garlic
- Potato
- Leek
Best recipes for energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Fish dishes rise above all others when it comes to energy restoration, and if you have the patience to try catching multiple anglerfish, the dishes you can cook with it are among the best.
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish, a 2-star recipe that only uses anglerfish and peanuts, restores nearly 4,000 energy and sells for 800 Star Coins more than you get from just hawking the anglerfish on its own.
Lobster Roll and Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon restore nearly 5,000 energy each, but require more ingredient hunting.
Lobster Roll uses:
- Wheat
- Lemon
- Garlic
- Lobster
- Butter
Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon’s ingredients probably won’t come as a surprise given the name.
- Basil
- Sturgeon
- Butter
- Lemon
Outside fish dishes, your best choices for energy restoration are Porridge with Fruit and Basil Omelet we recommended under 4-star recipes, both of which use easily sourced ingredients.
Fruit Porridge takes:
- Any fruit
- Milk
- Wheat
Best recipes to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish and Pan-Fried Anglerfish take the crown in this category as well. Meals tend to sell for less than other items, but both of these sell for over 2,000 Star Coins The only downside is relying on luck to catch the elusive Anglerfish.
- Pan-Fried Anglerfish [sells for 2,400 Star Coins]
- Anglerfish [free, can catch in Forgotten Lands]
- Potato [seeds cost 55 Star Coins]
- Tomato [seeds cost 8 Star Coins]
- Zucchini [seeds cost 40 Star Coins]
For the less patient, any of the puff appetizer recipes we mention in the 3-star section fetch a respectable sum of money, especially early in the game, and they give you something to do with all those veggies you’re growing.
- Bell Pepper Puffs – sells for 606 Star Coins
- Potato Puffs – sells for 736 Star Coins
- Eggplant Puffs – sells for 991 Star Coins
- Pumpkin Puffs – 1,400 Star Coins
Once you access the Forgotten Land and acquire pumpkin seeds, we recommend always growing a small batch of pumpkins to make Pumpkin Soup.
- Pumpkin Soup [sells for 1,500 Star Coins]
- Pumpkin
- Milk
Best of luck with you Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe needs!