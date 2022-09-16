If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list, best recipes for 3 star, 4 star, 5 star objectives and more

Every recipe, their ingredients and the best ones to make for money making, energy and objectives.
Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes are your ticket to more profits and a nearly endless supply of energy.

Gameloft’s farm-sim includes over 150 unique recipes, many of which you can make early in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help boost your valley investment activities.

They are also subject to a number of quest objectives - tasking you with finding 3-star, 4-star and 5-star recipes. We explain some of the cheapest and easiest recipes for these purposes - so you can resume your adventure swiftly.

On this page:

How to unlock recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlocking recipes happens by accident in most cases. You can sometimes dig up new recipe books.

If you enter the homes of Valley residents, you’ll occasionally find a telltale sparkle hidden in the corner or stuffed in the refrigerator that may be a recipe book as well.

However, the best way to unlock recipes is just by cooking them.

You can experiment with ingredients and successfully cook a new dish without knowing the recipe first.

Most ingredients, such as vegetables, fruits, and fish, come from the wild, but once you invite Remy to the valley and progress his quests - which require making ratatouille and bouillabaisse along the way - you can unlock other key items, including eggs, cheese, peanuts, and milk.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizer recipes list

Appetizers are your ticket to easy money and energy early in Dreamlight Valley. Most of them, even 4-star recipes and higher, use ingredients that are comparatively easy to source.

If you need easy and cheap recipes, this is the section for you.

RecipeQuality RatingIngredientsBase EnergyBase Sell Price
Arendellion Pickled Herring5 StarsHerring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, any Herb2102556
Bell Pepper Puffs3 StarsBell Pepper, Egg, Cheese1272606
Cheese Platter1 StarCheese482216
Chili Pepper Puffs3 StarsChili Pepper, Egg, Cheese1382669
Crackers1 StarWheat802
Creamy Soup4 StarsPotato, any Vegetable, any Herb, Milk1138576
Crudites1 StarCarrot or Cucumber, or Bell Pepper (just one, not all three)8326
Eggplant Puffs3 StarsEggplant, Cheese, Eggs1941991
French Fries2 StarsPotato, Canola342304
Gaspacho4 StarsCucumber, Tomato, any Herb, Cucumber821556
Green Salad2 StarsLettuce, any Vegetable18020
Grilled Vegetables1 StarSeaweed or Corn839
Grilled Veggie Platter3 Stars3 of any Vegetable16133
Hard-Boiled Eggs1 StarEgg578264
Large Seafood Platter5 StarsLemon, 4 Shellfish1810340
Marinated Herring2 StarsHerring, Onion723305
Okra Soup1 StarOkra99136
Onion Puffs3 StarsOnion, Egg, Cheese1392798
Oyster Platter2 StarsLemon, Oyster1155367
Pickled Herring4 StarsOnion, any Herb, Herring, Lemon1742431
Potato Leek Soup5 StarsMilk, Onion, Garlic, Potato, Leek19841400
Potato Puffs3 StarsPotato, Cheese, Egg1333736
Pottage3 StarsPotato, any non-potato Vegetable, any Herb461215
Pumpkin Puffs3 StarsPumpkin, Egg, Cheese14661400
Pumpkin Soup4 StarsPumpkin, any non-pumpkin Vegetable, Ginger, Milk14311500
Puree1 StarPotato230151
Roasted Asparagus2 StarsCanola, Asparagus221313
Salad1 StarLettuce1399
Sauteed Mushroom2 StarsMushroom, Butter712286
Seafood Appetizer1 StarAny Shellfish24254
Seafood Platter2 Stars2 of any Shellfish458116
Souffle4 StarsCheese, Egg, Milk, Butter23861200
Tomato Soup1 StarTomato8326
Vegetable Soup2 Stars2 of any Vegetable12020
Zucchini Puffs3 StarsZucchini, Egg, Cheese1216632

Disney Dreamlight Valley Entree recipes list

Dreamlight Valley features more than 80 entree recipes. These typically involve, and rarer, ingredients than your appetizer recipes.

In return, these complex creations restore more energy and frequently sell for a substantial number of Star Coins.

Make sure to weigh up ingredient costs and rarities compared to sell prices or how much energy a meal restores. A high-quality meal doesn’t always equate to a high-value meal.

RecipeQuality RatingIngredientsBase EnergyBase Sell Price
Apple Cider Glazed Salmon3 StarsApple, Salmon, Sugarcane1572271
Baked Carp2 StarsButter, Carp1894767
Basil Omelet4 StarsEgg, Cheese, Milk, Basil2035982
Bouillabaise5 StarsShrimp, Tomato, any Vegetable, 2 Seafood (can be same or different type)2114671
Carp Salad3 StarsLemon, Lettuce, Carp2310617
Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod3 StarsWheat, Cheese, Cod840303
Chowder4 StarsMilk, Potato, any Vegetable, any Shellfish1186613
Creamy Garlic Scallops4 StarsLemon, Butter, Scallops, Garlic1844499
Crispy Baked Cod2 StarsCod, Wheat33747
Fish Creole5 StarsTomato, Rice, Garlic, any Fish, any Vegetable822280
Fish ‘n’ Chips4 StarsPotato, Fish, Wheat, Garlic697392
Fish Pasta4 StarsGarlic, Wheat, Milk, Fish1282475
Fish Pie3 StarsFish, Wheat, Butter867303
Fish Risotto3 StarsRice, Butter, Fish939386
Fish Salad3 StarsFish, Lettuce, Lemon114092
Fish Sandwich2 StarsFish, Wheat33734
Fish Soup3 StarsMilk, Fish, Vegetable978368
Fish Steak3 StarsTomato, Basil, Fish337100
Fish Tacos4 StarsCheese, Corn, Chili Pepper, Fish1171448
Fish Sushi3 StarsFugu, Seaweed, Rice32611300
Greek Pizza5 StarsCheese, Tomato, Onion, Wheat, any Herb1152630
Grilled Fish1 StarFish29030
Grilled Fish Entree2 StarsFish, any Vegetable34042
Gumbo5 StarsShrimp, Onion, Chili Pepper, Okra, Tomato22261000
Hearty Salad3 Stars2 Vegetable, Lettuce22433
Hors d’Ouvres1 StarAny Herb20224
Kappa Maki3 StarsRice, Cucumber, Seaweed462335
Kronk’s Spinach Puffs3 StarsCanola, Spinach, Cheese750461
Lancetfish Paella5 StarsTomato, Rice, Shrimp, Lancetfish, Seafood45501700
Leek Soup1 StarLeek414370
Lemon Garlic Swordfish3 StarsSwordfish, Lemon, Garlic37131100
Lobster Roll5 StarsWheat, Lemon, Garlic, Lobster, Butter49281900
Maguro Sushi4 StarsTuna, Seaweed, Rice, Ginger1206413
Maki3 StarsSeaweed, Rice, Fish471148
Margherita Pizza4 StarsCheese, Wheat, Tomato, any Herb818336
Mediterranean Salad5 StarsAny Herb, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion976605
Mushroom Pizza4 StarsMushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese837351
Mushu’s Congee5 StarsRice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic, Mushroom1658753
Omelet3 StarsEggs, Cheese, Milk1751882
Pan-Fried Angler Fish4 StarsAnglerfish, Zucchini, Potato, Tomato41942500
Pan-Seared Bass and Vegetables3 Stars2 Vegetables, Bass39457
Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables3 Stars2 Vegetables, Tilapia2194862
Pasta2 StarsTomato, Wheat30117
Peanut Butter Sandwich2 StarsWheat, Peanuts592262
Pizza3 StarsTomato, Wheat, Cheese607284
Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon4 StarsSturgeon, Basil, Butter, Lemon49612200
Porridge2 StarsWheat, Milk668301
Porridge with Fruit3 StarsWheat, Milk, any Fruit1155353
Ranch Salad5 StarsLettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Onion, Tomato714396
Ratatouille5 StarsTomato, Eggplant, Onion, Zucchini, any Herb1572914
Sake Maki3 StarsSalmon, Rice, Seaweed1101323
Sake Sushi2 StarsSalmon, Rice1000274
Savory Fish2 StarsLemon, Fish98574
Scrambled Egg2 EggsEgg, Cheese1070520
Seafood Pasta3 StarsSeafood, Milk, Wheat921387
Seafood Pie3 StarsButter, Wheat, Shellfish813331
Seafood Salad2 StarsShellfish, Lettuce34968
Seafood Soup3 StarsShellfish, 2 Vegetables34085
Seared Rainbow Trout3 StarsRainbow Trout, Onion, Tomato889338
Simple Fried Perch3 StarsPerch, Butter, Wheat1317380
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish2 StarsPeanuts, Anglerfish39602200
Sole Meuniere4 StarsWheat, Butter, Lemon, Sole2337637
Spaghetti Arabbiata3 StarsChili Pepper, Wheat, Tomato373141
Spicy Baked Bream3 StarsChili Pepper, Bream, Butter31551200
Steamed Fugu3 StarsFugu, Ginger, Garlic36681400
Sushi2 StarsRice, Fish405111
Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak3 StarsSugarcane, Lemon, Kingfish2292702
Tamagoyaki2 StarsSugarcane, Egg689310
Tasty Salad4 StarsAny Herb, any Vegetable, Zucchini, Lettuce650292
Tasty Veggies2 StarsAny Vegetable, any Herb24636
Tekka Maki4 StarsSeaweed, Rice, Soya, Tuna984366
Teriyaki Salmon5 StarsSoya, Rice, Ginger, Salmon, Sugarcane1726637
Tuna Burger5 StarsVegetable, Tuna, Wheat, Onion, Lemon1922491
Vegetarian Pizza5 StarsTomato, Cheese, Wheat, 2 Vegetable754350
Vegetarian Stew3 StarsOnion, Carrot, Tomato617475
Vegetarian Taco4 StarsCorn, Vegetable, Cheese, Chili Pepper925423
Veggie Casserole4 StarsCheese, any Herb, 2 Vegetable821324
Veggie Pasta3 StarsTomato, Wheat, Vegetable15843
Veggie Pie3 StarrsButter, Wheat, Vegetable634279
Veggie Skewers4 StarsMushroom, Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Onion767247
Walleye en Papillote4 StarsWalleye, Vegetable, Basil, Oregano36891700

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dessert recipes list

Desserts in Dreamlight Valley tend to restore more energy, though often sell for very little.

They also require rare ingredients found later in the game, so don’t expect to fill out this section of your collection right away.

RecipeQuality RatingIngredientsBase EnergyBase Sell Price
Apple Pie3 StarApple, Butter, Wheat1137303
Apple Sorbet3 StarsApple, Sugarcane, Slush Ice1077271
Aurora’s Cake5 StarsRaspberry, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane, Miilk2030786
Banana Ice Cream4 StarsSugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk, Banana1884641
Banana Pie3 StarsButter, Wheat, Banana1227308
Banana Split5 StarsBanana, Milk, Slush Ice, any Sweet, Sugarcane2074714
Beignets4 StarsEgg, Wheat, Canola, Sugarcane912524
Berry Salad3 StarsGooseberry, Raspberry, Blueberry2210139
Birthday Cake5 StarsCocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane, Butter2310749
Biscuits3 StarsButter, Wheat, Sugarcane679294
Blueberry Pie3 StarsButter, Wheat, Blueberry1227308
Candy1 StarAny Sweet12322
Caramel Apple2 StarsApple, Sugarcane63856
Carrot Cake4 StarsCarrot, Sugarcane, Wheat, Egg908427
Cheesecake4 StarsFruit, Cheese, Wheat, any Fruit1161332
Cherry Pie3 StarsCherry, Wheat, Butter1497326
Chocolate Chip Cookies4 StarsCocoa Bean, Butter, Wheat, Sugarcane1569373
Chocolate Ice Cream4 StarsMilk, Cocoa Bean, Slush Ice, Sugarcane2074655
Chocolate Waffles4 StarsCocoa Bean, Wheat, Eggs, Milk2223735
Coconut Cake4 StarsCoconut, Eggs, Wheat, Sugarcane1750424
Coconut Ice Cream4 StarsCoconut, Sugarcane, Milk, Slush Ice2169661
Crepe4 StarsEgg, Sugarcane, Wheat, Milk1624768
Fruit Salad1 StarAny Fruit45025
Fruit Sorbet2 StarsAny Fruit, Slush Ice857222
Gray Stuff3 StarsMilk, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane1046175
Ice Cream3 StarsMilk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice1.158558
Jam Waffles4 StarsAny Fruit, Wheat, Eggs, Milk1843709
Lemon Sorbet2 StarsLemon, Slush Ice1112237
Meringue Pie4 StarsLemon, Butter, Wheat, Egg2014667
Mint Candy2 StarsMint, Sugarcane391128
Mint Chocolate4 StarsMint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Butter1827490
Mint Sorbet2 StarsMint, Slush Ice695299
My Hero Cookie3 StarsAny Sweet, Wheat, Butter679294
Pastry Cream and Fruits5 Stars3 Fruit, Milk, Sugarcane2332497
Pawpsicle3 StarsAny Fruit, Slush Ice, Sugarcane987265
Peanut Butter Waffles4 StarsPeanut, Milk, Wheat, Egg1938978
Plain Snow Cones1 StarSlush Ice410180
Red Fruit Pie3 StarsRaspberry or Gooseberry, Butter, Wheat1047297
Red Fruit Sorbet4 StarsRaspberry, Gooseberry, Slush Ice, Sugarcane2179359
Shake1 StarMilk14282
Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie3 StarsWheat, Butter, Gooseberry1677338
Sour Snow Cones3 StarsLemon, Sugarcane, Slush Ice1257282
Sweet Slush2 StarsSugarcane, Slush Ice510219
Tropical Pop4 StarsAny Fruit, Coconut, Slush Ice, Sugarcane1989347
Vanilla Ice Cream4 StarsVanilla, Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice1475688
Waffles4 StarsWheat, Eggs, Milk, Any Sweet1455706
Wedding Cake5 StarsButter, Vanilla, Wheat, Eggs, Sugarcane1680785
Wonderland Cookies4 StarsSugarcane, Butter, Vanilla, Wheat970406

Best 3-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you need a quick 3-star recipe for a quest or just to bump your energy up, look no further than the puff appetizers.

You can make these early in the game and with ingredients that you have greater control over.

These require:

  • Eggs
  • Cheese
  • Bell Pepper or Pumpkin or Eggplant

Unlike many 3-star entrees, which require fish of a specific variety, you can just grow the required vegetables and purchase milk and eggs from Remy.

Speaking of Remy, if you have the cash and don’t mind spending it, you can buy eggs, cheese, and milk to create an omelet.

Omelets use:

  • Eggs
  • Cheese
  • Milk

If you aren’t bothered by energy value and sell price, throw two vegetables in the pot with some lettuce for a Hearty Salad, and you’re good to go.

Best 4-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Look to Veggie Casserole for the quickest, cheapest 4-star recipe. Acquiring cheese is your biggest inconvenience, though once you invite Remy to the Village, you can pop over to the restaurant and buy what you need.

Veggie Casserole requires:

  • 2 vegetables of any kind
  • Cheese
  • Any herb

For something a bit more involved, try the basil omelet. It also boasts easy-to-obtain ingredients and restores a substantial amount of energy.

A comparatively low sell price means you aren’t missing much by eating it.

For the Basil Omelet, you need:

  • Basil
  • Egg
  • Cheese
  • Milk

Best 5-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Large Seafood Platter and Potato Leek Soup are two of the less expensive five-star meals you can make. They use common ingredients, and low returns on energy and Star Coins make them an easy choice for giving away.

Large Seafood Platter requires:

  • Lemon
  • Four of any shellfish

For Potato Leek Soup, you need:

  • Milk
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Potato
  • Leek

Best recipes for energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish dishes rise above all others when it comes to energy restoration, and if you have the patience to try catching multiple anglerfish, the dishes you can cook with it are among the best.

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish, a 2-star recipe that only uses anglerfish and peanuts, restores nearly 4,000 energy and sells for 800 Star Coins more than you get from just hawking the anglerfish on its own.

Lobster Roll and Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon restore nearly 5,000 energy each, but require more ingredient hunting.

Lobster Roll uses:

  • Wheat
  • Lemon
  • Garlic
  • Lobster
  • Butter

Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon’s ingredients probably won’t come as a surprise given the name.

  • Basil
  • Sturgeon
  • Butter
  • Lemon

Outside fish dishes, your best choices for energy restoration are Porridge with Fruit and Basil Omelet we recommended under 4-star recipes, both of which use easily sourced ingredients.

Fruit Porridge takes:

  • Any fruit
  • Milk
  • Wheat

Best recipes to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish and Pan-Fried Anglerfish take the crown in this category as well. Meals tend to sell for less than other items, but both of these sell for over 2,000 Star Coins The only downside is relying on luck to catch the elusive Anglerfish.

  • Pan-Fried Anglerfish [sells for 2,400 Star Coins]
  • Anglerfish [free, can catch in Forgotten Lands]
  • Potato [seeds cost 55 Star Coins]
  • Tomato [seeds cost 8 Star Coins]
  • Zucchini [seeds cost 40 Star Coins]

For the less patient, any of the puff appetizer recipes we mention in the 3-star section fetch a respectable sum of money, especially early in the game, and they give you something to do with all those veggies you’re growing.

  • Bell Pepper Puffs – sells for 606 Star Coins
  • Potato Puffs – sells for 736 Star Coins
  • Eggplant Puffs – sells for 991 Star Coins
  • Pumpkin Puffs – 1,400 Star Coins

Once you access the Forgotten Land and acquire pumpkin seeds, we recommend always growing a small batch of pumpkins to make Pumpkin Soup.

  • Pumpkin Soup [sells for 1,500 Star Coins]
  • Pumpkin
  • Milk

Best of luck with you Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe needs!

