Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list, best recipes for 3 star, 4 star, 5 star objectives and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes are your ticket to more profits and a nearly endless supply of energy.

Gameloft’s farm-sim includes over 150 unique recipes, many of which you can make early in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help boost your valley investment activities.

They are also subject to a number of quest objectives - tasking you with finding 3-star, 4-star and 5-star recipes. We explain some of the cheapest and easiest recipes for these purposes - so you can resume your adventure swiftly.

How to unlock recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlocking recipes happens by accident in most cases. You can sometimes dig up new recipe books.

If you enter the homes of Valley residents, you’ll occasionally find a telltale sparkle hidden in the corner or stuffed in the refrigerator that may be a recipe book as well.

However, the best way to unlock recipes is just by cooking them.

You can experiment with ingredients and successfully cook a new dish without knowing the recipe first.

Most ingredients, such as vegetables, fruits, and fish, come from the wild, but once you invite Remy to the valley and progress his quests - which require making ratatouille and bouillabaisse along the way - you can unlock other key items, including eggs, cheese, peanuts, and milk.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizer recipes list

Appetizers are your ticket to easy money and energy early in Dreamlight Valley. Most of them, even 4-star recipes and higher, use ingredients that are comparatively easy to source.

If you need easy and cheap recipes, this is the section for you.

Recipe Quality Rating Ingredients Base Energy Base Sell Price Arendellion Pickled Herring 5 Stars Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, any Herb 2102 556 Bell Pepper Puffs 3 Stars Bell Pepper, Egg, Cheese 1272 606 Cheese Platter 1 Star Cheese 482 216 Chili Pepper Puffs 3 Stars Chili Pepper, Egg, Cheese 1382 669 Crackers 1 Star Wheat 80 2 Creamy Soup 4 Stars Potato, any Vegetable, any Herb, Milk 1138 576 Crudites 1 Star Carrot or Cucumber, or Bell Pepper (just one, not all three) 83 26 Eggplant Puffs 3 Stars Eggplant, Cheese, Eggs 1941 991 French Fries 2 Stars Potato, Canola 342 304 Gaspacho 4 Stars Cucumber, Tomato, any Herb, Cucumber 821 556 Green Salad 2 Stars Lettuce, any Vegetable 180 20 Grilled Vegetables 1 Star Seaweed or Corn 83 9 Grilled Veggie Platter 3 Stars 3 of any Vegetable 161 33 Hard-Boiled Eggs 1 Star Egg 578 264 Large Seafood Platter 5 Stars Lemon, 4 Shellfish 1810 340 Marinated Herring 2 Stars Herring, Onion 723 305 Okra Soup 1 Star Okra 99 136 Onion Puffs 3 Stars Onion, Egg, Cheese 1392 798 Oyster Platter 2 Stars Lemon, Oyster 1155 367 Pickled Herring 4 Stars Onion, any Herb, Herring, Lemon 1742 431 Potato Leek Soup 5 Stars Milk, Onion, Garlic, Potato, Leek 1984 1400 Potato Puffs 3 Stars Potato, Cheese, Egg 1333 736 Pottage 3 Stars Potato, any non-potato Vegetable, any Herb 461 215 Pumpkin Puffs 3 Stars Pumpkin, Egg, Cheese 1466 1400 Pumpkin Soup 4 Stars Pumpkin, any non-pumpkin Vegetable, Ginger, Milk 1431 1500 Puree 1 Star Potato 230 151 Roasted Asparagus 2 Stars Canola, Asparagus 221 313 Salad 1 Star Lettuce 139 9 Sauteed Mushroom 2 Stars Mushroom, Butter 712 286 Seafood Appetizer 1 Star Any Shellfish 242 54 Seafood Platter 2 Stars 2 of any Shellfish 458 116 Souffle 4 Stars Cheese, Egg, Milk, Butter 2386 1200 Tomato Soup 1 Star Tomato 83 26 Vegetable Soup 2 Stars 2 of any Vegetable 120 20 Zucchini Puffs 3 Stars Zucchini, Egg, Cheese 1216 632

Disney Dreamlight Valley Entree recipes list

Dreamlight Valley features more than 80 entree recipes. These typically involve, and rarer, ingredients than your appetizer recipes.

In return, these complex creations restore more energy and frequently sell for a substantial number of Star Coins.

Make sure to weigh up ingredient costs and rarities compared to sell prices or how much energy a meal restores. A high-quality meal doesn’t always equate to a high-value meal.

Recipe Quality Rating Ingredients Base Energy Base Sell Price Apple Cider Glazed Salmon 3 Stars Apple, Salmon, Sugarcane 1572 271 Baked Carp 2 Stars Butter, Carp 1894 767 Basil Omelet 4 Stars Egg, Cheese, Milk, Basil 2035 982 Bouillabaise 5 Stars Shrimp, Tomato, any Vegetable, 2 Seafood (can be same or different type) 2114 671 Carp Salad 3 Stars Lemon, Lettuce, Carp 2310 617 Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod 3 Stars Wheat, Cheese, Cod 840 303 Chowder 4 Stars Milk, Potato, any Vegetable, any Shellfish 1186 613 Creamy Garlic Scallops 4 Stars Lemon, Butter, Scallops, Garlic 1844 499 Crispy Baked Cod 2 Stars Cod, Wheat 337 47 Fish Creole 5 Stars Tomato, Rice, Garlic, any Fish, any Vegetable 822 280 Fish ‘n’ Chips 4 Stars Potato, Fish, Wheat, Garlic 697 392 Fish Pasta 4 Stars Garlic, Wheat, Milk, Fish 1282 475 Fish Pie 3 Stars Fish, Wheat, Butter 867 303 Fish Risotto 3 Stars Rice, Butter, Fish 939 386 Fish Salad 3 Stars Fish, Lettuce, Lemon 1140 92 Fish Sandwich 2 Stars Fish, Wheat 337 34 Fish Soup 3 Stars Milk, Fish, Vegetable 978 368 Fish Steak 3 Stars Tomato, Basil, Fish 337 100 Fish Tacos 4 Stars Cheese, Corn, Chili Pepper, Fish 1171 448 Fish Sushi 3 Stars Fugu, Seaweed, Rice 3261 1300 Greek Pizza 5 Stars Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Wheat, any Herb 1152 630 Grilled Fish 1 Star Fish 290 30 Grilled Fish Entree 2 Stars Fish, any Vegetable 340 42 Gumbo 5 Stars Shrimp, Onion, Chili Pepper, Okra, Tomato 2226 1000 Hearty Salad 3 Stars 2 Vegetable, Lettuce 224 33 Hors d’Ouvres 1 Star Any Herb 202 24 Kappa Maki 3 Stars Rice, Cucumber, Seaweed 462 335 Kronk’s Spinach Puffs 3 Stars Canola, Spinach, Cheese 750 461 Lancetfish Paella 5 Stars Tomato, Rice, Shrimp, Lancetfish, Seafood 4550 1700 Leek Soup 1 Star Leek 414 370 Lemon Garlic Swordfish 3 Stars Swordfish, Lemon, Garlic 3713 1100 Lobster Roll 5 Stars Wheat, Lemon, Garlic, Lobster, Butter 4928 1900 Maguro Sushi 4 Stars Tuna, Seaweed, Rice, Ginger 1206 413 Maki 3 Stars Seaweed, Rice, Fish 471 148 Margherita Pizza 4 Stars Cheese, Wheat, Tomato, any Herb 818 336 Mediterranean Salad 5 Stars Any Herb, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion 976 605 Mushroom Pizza 4 Stars Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese 837 351 Mushu’s Congee 5 Stars Rice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic, Mushroom 1658 753 Omelet 3 Stars Eggs, Cheese, Milk 1751 882 Pan-Fried Angler Fish 4 Stars Anglerfish, Zucchini, Potato, Tomato 4194 2500 Pan-Seared Bass and Vegetables 3 Stars 2 Vegetables, Bass 394 57 Pan-Seared Tilapia and Vegetables 3 Stars 2 Vegetables, Tilapia 2194 862 Pasta 2 Stars Tomato, Wheat 30 117 Peanut Butter Sandwich 2 Stars Wheat, Peanuts 592 262 Pizza 3 Stars Tomato, Wheat, Cheese 607 284 Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon 4 Stars Sturgeon, Basil, Butter, Lemon 4961 2200 Porridge 2 Stars Wheat, Milk 668 301 Porridge with Fruit 3 Stars Wheat, Milk, any Fruit 1155 353 Ranch Salad 5 Stars Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Onion, Tomato 714 396 Ratatouille 5 Stars Tomato, Eggplant, Onion, Zucchini, any Herb 1572 914 Sake Maki 3 Stars Salmon, Rice, Seaweed 1101 323 Sake Sushi 2 Stars Salmon, Rice 1000 274 Savory Fish 2 Stars Lemon, Fish 985 74 Scrambled Egg 2 Eggs Egg, Cheese 1070 520 Seafood Pasta 3 Stars Seafood, Milk, Wheat 921 387 Seafood Pie 3 Stars Butter, Wheat, Shellfish 813 331 Seafood Salad 2 Stars Shellfish, Lettuce 349 68 Seafood Soup 3 Stars Shellfish, 2 Vegetables 340 85 Seared Rainbow Trout 3 Stars Rainbow Trout, Onion, Tomato 889 338 Simple Fried Perch 3 Stars Perch, Butter, Wheat 1317 380 Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish 2 Stars Peanuts, Anglerfish 3960 2200 Sole Meuniere 4 Stars Wheat, Butter, Lemon, Sole 2337 637 Spaghetti Arabbiata 3 Stars Chili Pepper, Wheat, Tomato 373 141 Spicy Baked Bream 3 Stars Chili Pepper, Bream, Butter 3155 1200 Steamed Fugu 3 Stars Fugu, Ginger, Garlic 3668 1400 Sushi 2 Stars Rice, Fish 405 111 Sweet and Sour Kingfish Steak 3 Stars Sugarcane, Lemon, Kingfish 2292 702 Tamagoyaki 2 Stars Sugarcane, Egg 689 310 Tasty Salad 4 Stars Any Herb, any Vegetable, Zucchini, Lettuce 650 292 Tasty Veggies 2 Stars Any Vegetable, any Herb 246 36 Tekka Maki 4 Stars Seaweed, Rice, Soya, Tuna 984 366 Teriyaki Salmon 5 Stars Soya, Rice, Ginger, Salmon, Sugarcane 1726 637 Tuna Burger 5 Stars Vegetable, Tuna, Wheat, Onion, Lemon 1922 491 Vegetarian Pizza 5 Stars Tomato, Cheese, Wheat, 2 Vegetable 754 350 Vegetarian Stew 3 Stars Onion, Carrot, Tomato 617 475 Vegetarian Taco 4 Stars Corn, Vegetable, Cheese, Chili Pepper 925 423 Veggie Casserole 4 Stars Cheese, any Herb, 2 Vegetable 821 324 Veggie Pasta 3 Stars Tomato, Wheat, Vegetable 158 43 Veggie Pie 3 Starrs Butter, Wheat, Vegetable 634 279 Veggie Skewers 4 Stars Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Onion 767 247 Walleye en Papillote 4 Stars Walleye, Vegetable, Basil, Oregano 3689 1700

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dessert recipes list

Desserts in Dreamlight Valley tend to restore more energy, though often sell for very little.

They also require rare ingredients found later in the game, so don’t expect to fill out this section of your collection right away.

Recipe Quality Rating Ingredients Base Energy Base Sell Price Apple Pie 3 Star Apple, Butter, Wheat 1137 303 Apple Sorbet 3 Stars Apple, Sugarcane, Slush Ice 1077 271 Aurora’s Cake 5 Stars Raspberry, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane, Miilk 2030 786 Banana Ice Cream 4 Stars Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk, Banana 1884 641 Banana Pie 3 Stars Butter, Wheat, Banana 1227 308 Banana Split 5 Stars Banana, Milk, Slush Ice, any Sweet, Sugarcane 2074 714 Beignets 4 Stars Egg, Wheat, Canola, Sugarcane 912 524 Berry Salad 3 Stars Gooseberry, Raspberry, Blueberry 2210 139 Birthday Cake 5 Stars Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane, Butter 2310 749 Biscuits 3 Stars Butter, Wheat, Sugarcane 679 294 Blueberry Pie 3 Stars Butter, Wheat, Blueberry 1227 308 Candy 1 Star Any Sweet 123 22 Caramel Apple 2 Stars Apple, Sugarcane 638 56 Carrot Cake 4 Stars Carrot, Sugarcane, Wheat, Egg 908 427 Cheesecake 4 Stars Fruit, Cheese, Wheat, any Fruit 1161 332 Cherry Pie 3 Stars Cherry, Wheat, Butter 1497 326 Chocolate Chip Cookies 4 Stars Cocoa Bean, Butter, Wheat, Sugarcane 1569 373 Chocolate Ice Cream 4 Stars Milk, Cocoa Bean, Slush Ice, Sugarcane 2074 655 Chocolate Waffles 4 Stars Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Eggs, Milk 2223 735 Coconut Cake 4 Stars Coconut, Eggs, Wheat, Sugarcane 1750 424 Coconut Ice Cream 4 Stars Coconut, Sugarcane, Milk, Slush Ice 2169 661 Crepe 4 Stars Egg, Sugarcane, Wheat, Milk 1624 768 Fruit Salad 1 Star Any Fruit 450 25 Fruit Sorbet 2 Stars Any Fruit, Slush Ice 857 222 Gray Stuff 3 Stars Milk, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane 1046 175 Ice Cream 3 Stars Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice 1.158 558 Jam Waffles 4 Stars Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs, Milk 1843 709 Lemon Sorbet 2 Stars Lemon, Slush Ice 1112 237 Meringue Pie 4 Stars Lemon, Butter, Wheat, Egg 2014 667 Mint Candy 2 Stars Mint, Sugarcane 391 128 Mint Chocolate 4 Stars Mint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Butter 1827 490 Mint Sorbet 2 Stars Mint, Slush Ice 695 299 My Hero Cookie 3 Stars Any Sweet, Wheat, Butter 679 294 Pastry Cream and Fruits 5 Stars 3 Fruit, Milk, Sugarcane 2332 497 Pawpsicle 3 Stars Any Fruit, Slush Ice, Sugarcane 987 265 Peanut Butter Waffles 4 Stars Peanut, Milk, Wheat, Egg 1938 978 Plain Snow Cones 1 Star Slush Ice 410 180 Red Fruit Pie 3 Stars Raspberry or Gooseberry, Butter, Wheat 1047 297 Red Fruit Sorbet 4 Stars Raspberry, Gooseberry, Slush Ice, Sugarcane 2179 359 Shake 1 Star Milk 142 82 Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie 3 Stars Wheat, Butter, Gooseberry 1677 338 Sour Snow Cones 3 Stars Lemon, Sugarcane, Slush Ice 1257 282 Sweet Slush 2 Stars Sugarcane, Slush Ice 510 219 Tropical Pop 4 Stars Any Fruit, Coconut, Slush Ice, Sugarcane 1989 347 Vanilla Ice Cream 4 Stars Vanilla, Milk, Sugarcane, Slush Ice 1475 688 Waffles 4 Stars Wheat, Eggs, Milk, Any Sweet 1455 706 Wedding Cake 5 Stars Butter, Vanilla, Wheat, Eggs, Sugarcane 1680 785 Wonderland Cookies 4 Stars Sugarcane, Butter, Vanilla, Wheat 970 406

Best 3-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you need a quick 3-star recipe for a quest or just to bump your energy up, look no further than the puff appetizers.

You can make these early in the game and with ingredients that you have greater control over.

These require:

Eggs

Cheese

Bell Pepper or Pumpkin or Eggplant

Unlike many 3-star entrees, which require fish of a specific variety, you can just grow the required vegetables and purchase milk and eggs from Remy.

Speaking of Remy, if you have the cash and don’t mind spending it, you can buy eggs, cheese, and milk to create an omelet.

Omelets use:

Eggs

Cheese

Milk

If you aren’t bothered by energy value and sell price, throw two vegetables in the pot with some lettuce for a Hearty Salad, and you’re good to go.

Best 4-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Look to Veggie Casserole for the quickest, cheapest 4-star recipe. Acquiring cheese is your biggest inconvenience, though once you invite Remy to the Village, you can pop over to the restaurant and buy what you need.

Veggie Casserole requires:

2 vegetables of any kind

Cheese

Any herb

For something a bit more involved, try the basil omelet. It also boasts easy-to-obtain ingredients and restores a substantial amount of energy.

A comparatively low sell price means you aren’t missing much by eating it.

For the Basil Omelet, you need:

Basil

Egg

Cheese

Milk

Best 5-Star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Large Seafood Platter and Potato Leek Soup are two of the less expensive five-star meals you can make. They use common ingredients, and low returns on energy and Star Coins make them an easy choice for giving away.

Large Seafood Platter requires:

Lemon

Four of any shellfish

For Potato Leek Soup, you need:

Milk

Onion

Garlic

Potato

Leek

Best recipes for energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish dishes rise above all others when it comes to energy restoration, and if you have the patience to try catching multiple anglerfish, the dishes you can cook with it are among the best.

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish, a 2-star recipe that only uses anglerfish and peanuts, restores nearly 4,000 energy and sells for 800 Star Coins more than you get from just hawking the anglerfish on its own.

Lobster Roll and Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon restore nearly 5,000 energy each, but require more ingredient hunting.

Lobster Roll uses:

Wheat

Lemon

Garlic

Lobster

Butter

Poached Basil Butter Sturgeon’s ingredients probably won’t come as a surprise given the name.

Basil

Sturgeon

Butter

Lemon

Outside fish dishes, your best choices for energy restoration are Porridge with Fruit and Basil Omelet we recommended under 4-star recipes, both of which use easily sourced ingredients.

Fruit Porridge takes:

Any fruit

Milk

Wheat

Best recipes to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish and Pan-Fried Anglerfish take the crown in this category as well. Meals tend to sell for less than other items, but both of these sell for over 2,000 Star Coins The only downside is relying on luck to catch the elusive Anglerfish.

Pan-Fried Anglerfish [sells for 2,400 Star Coins]

Anglerfish [free, can catch in Forgotten Lands]

Potato [seeds cost 55 Star Coins]

Tomato [seeds cost 8 Star Coins]

Zucchini [seeds cost 40 Star Coins]

For the less patient, any of the puff appetizer recipes we mention in the 3-star section fetch a respectable sum of money, especially early in the game, and they give you something to do with all those veggies you’re growing.

Bell Pepper Puffs – sells for 606 Star Coins

Potato Puffs – sells for 736 Star Coins

Eggplant Puffs – sells for 991 Star Coins

Pumpkin Puffs – 1,400 Star Coins

Once you access the Forgotten Land and acquire pumpkin seeds, we recommend always growing a small batch of pumpkins to make Pumpkin Soup.

Pumpkin Soup [sells for 1,500 Star Coins]

Pumpkin

Milk

Best of luck with you Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe needs!