You can now have multiple player houses in Disney Dreamlight Valley. No, the game isn't multiplayer at the moment - we're talking about you having a few different houses across your valley and in any biome you want to live in.

Storage space in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a coveted thing to have, so any way of majorly increasing this is a bonus and that's where multiple houses will come in handy. Also, if you have a house skin that's just sitting in your inventory, this is the chance to get it out and appreciate it in all its glory.

We're excited for this, so we're going to show you how to place multiple player homes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Watch on YouTube Disney Dreamlight Valley - The Remembering Update Trailer.

How to place multiple player homes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To place multiple homes down in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to own one or more house skins. You can get these by spending Moonstone in the Item Shop. The house skins in this shop change every so often, so if you see one you really want to have then it's worth getting.

Once you have an extra house skin, go to the biome you want to live in. Then, open up your inventory menu and select the 'Furniture' option.

From the menu that appears, select the 'House' option and you should see all of your currently unused house skins.

Select the house you want to place down and then simply place it down in your chosen biome.

You can move the house around as much as you want to for free, and you don't need to worry about any construction charges from Scrooge McDuck when doing this as you've already paid for the house skin itself.

Also, just like placing other furniture, the house cannot phase through or go on top of obstructions like rocks or seashells.

Here's where things get interesting, once you place your house down head inside and you'll find a big surprise...

THE HOUSE IS EMPTY!

This and any new player house you put down in the valley will be a complete blank canvas that mirrors the current level of your original home. We have three rooms on top of our main room and that was reflected in our second home on Dazzle Beach.

This means that you can decorate this house, fill it with storage, custom furniture or anything you'd like to fill it with and it won't change a thing in your original home or other houses!

We hope you enjoy your new home, and everything the latest update has to offer in Disney Dreamlight Valley.