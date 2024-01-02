Knowing where to find Scales in Disney Dreamlight Valley will help you create new and exciting items with this material found only on Eternity Isle. This means that you will need to have the A Rift in Time DLC expansion installed before you can access this material.

However, once you get to Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley you will need to put some hard work in to unlock a specific area of one of the island's biomes as you can only find Scales there.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Scales in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Scales in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Scales in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to unlock The Oasis section of Glittering Dunes on Eternity Isle as part of the A Rift in Time DLC.

When you've unlocked The Oasis, you need to use your fishing rod to fish in the water where there are no ripples. When you get a bite, reel it in as normal and you should have some Scales!

To unlock the Glittering Dunes biome to get to The Oasis you need to complete the following Eternity Isle story quests:

Once you've completed the quests above, you will have access to The Plains part of Glittering Dunes. From here, you can use your hard earned Eternity Isle magic to unlock the path to The Oasis.

That's it for now!