Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time recipes
All of the a Rift in Time DLC Recipes.
There is a whole new set of A Rift in Time recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Multiple recipes were added alongside the arrival of Eternity Isle and the new ingredients it holds as part of the paid DLC. From spiky Cactoberries to Brilliant Blue Starfish, there's plenty of cooking to keep you occupied.
This page is detailing recipes for A Rift in Time for Disney Dreamlight Valley, these are recipes that were solely added with the DLC expansion. If you're looking for recipes for the base game, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list instead.
Without further ado, here are all Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time Recipes, including the best recipes to sell and best recipes for energy.
Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Appetizer Recipes
These are all of the A Rift in Time appetizer recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Star Rating
|Base Sell Price
|Base Energy
|Arepas Con Queso
|
|Three Star
|309
|770
|Baozi
|
|Four Star
|503
|842
|Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish
|
|Two Star
|1,200
|3,118
|Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish
|
|Two Star
|1,200
|2,812
|Bulgur Salad
|
|Five Star
|396
|910
|Clam Juice
|
|Two Star
|93
|289
|Coleslaw
|
|Two Star
|389
|387
|Conch Ceviche
|
|Four Star
|712
|2,646
|Crab Melts
|
|Two Star
|1,014
|2,549
|Dumplings
|
|Four Star
|493
|710
|Falafel
|
|Three Star
|159
|528
|Nuts and Bolts
|
|Two Star
|866
|3,195
|Roasted Almonds
|
|Two Star
|86
|1,070
|Royal Ice Tea
|
|Two Star
|234
|610
|Royal Latte
|
|Two Star
|338
|814
|Royal Tea
|
|One Star
|36
|218
|Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate
|
|Two Star
|1,100
|3,000
|Shad Ceviche
|
|Four Star
|427
|1,696
|Spicy Scorpion Skewer
|
|Two Star
|617
|1,792
|Takoyaki Stick
|
|Four Star
|898
|2,165
|Thousand Needles
|
|Three Star
|2,400
|5,000
|Tomato Basil Soup
|
|Two Star
|93
|255
|Vegetarian Dumplings
|
|Three Star
|109
|225
Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Entree Recipes
These are all of the A Rift in Time entree recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Star Rating
|Base Sell Price
|Base Energy
|Ajiaco
|
|Three Star
|898
|757
|Baked Beans
|
|Two Star
|388
|544
|Best Fish Forever
|
|Four Star
|1,400
|4,420
|Biryani
|
|Five Star
|1,000
|1,468
|Blend of the Bayou
|
|Five Star
|2,400
|4,238
|Bony Osso Buco
|
|Four Star
|272
|1,192
|Braised Abalone
|
|Four Star
|570
|2,500
|Braised Bamboo Shoots
|
|Four Star
|401
|898
|Brandade de Morue
|
|Five Star
|757
|2,336
|Burrito
|
|Four Star
|473
|809
|Butter Chicken
|
|Five Star
|1,200
|2,142
|Cheeseburger
|
|Four Star
|1,700
|1,113
|Chicken Souvlaki
|
|Four Star
|949
|1,816
|Classic Mac and Cheese
|
|Two Star
|236
|541
|Club Sandwich
|
|Four Star
|1,100
|1,075
|Coq en Barbouille
|
|Four Star
|1,000
|880
|Cream Cheese Bagel
|
|Three Star
|280
|652
|Crimson Burger
|
|Three Star
|231
|187
|Dragon Roll Maki
|
|Four Star
|1,600
|3,193
|Fabulous Fajitas
|
|Five Star
|851
|852
|Good Ol' Fashioned Burger
|
|Three Star
|1,400
|634
|Hamburger Steak
|
|Four Star
|1,700
|855
|Hawaiian Pizza
|
|Five Star
|1,500
|1,500
|Jerk Chicken
|
|Four Star
|1,100
|1,229
|Latkes
|
|Four Star
|937
|1,280
|Lo-Fries
|
|Three Star
|358
|387
|Meat Pie
|
|Three Star
|618
|1,047
|Meaty Taco
|
|Five Star
|1,700
|1,112
|Milky Way Stew
|
|Four Star
|733
|1,872
|Moqueca de Pirarucu
|
|Four Star
|1,000
|3,453
|Nachos
|
|Three Star
|383
|842
|Pasta with Herbs
|
|Three Star
|289
|759
|Pesto with Linguine
|
|Four Star
|438
|1,063
|Piquant Piranha Soup
|
|Three Star
|1,900
|4,000
|Poutine
|
|Three Star
|580
|845
|Pulled Pork
|
|Four Star
|738
|1,020
|Pupusas Revueltas
|
|Three Star
|790
|627
|Rainbouillabaisse
|
|Five Star
|2,000
|4,170
|Ramen
|
|Three Star
|660
|1,120
|Rhapsody Roll
|
|Four Star
|300
|335
|Roast
|
|One Star
|300
|450
|Royal Burger
|
|Five Star
|2,300
|1,670
|Ruby Masoor Dal
|
|Three Star
|357
|405
|Sand Stew
|
|Five Star
|2,200
|5,000
|Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter
|
|Three Star
|885
|958
|Schnitzel
|
|Three Star
|854
|640
|Sesame Seed Bagel
|
|Two Star
|26
|160
|Shawarma
|
|Five Star
|1,800
|2,050
|Shish Taouk
|
|Five Star
|1,100
|1,900
|Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry
|
|Five Star
|2,100
|2,350
|Tandoori Chicken
|
|Four Star
|964
|1,200
|Tofu
|
|One Star
|82
|142
|Tourtiere
|
|Four Star
|1,700
|815
|Turkey Leg
|
|Four Star
|884
|1,123
|Turnip Tartiflette
|
|Three Star
|863
|1,460
|Vegetarian Turnip Tartiflette
|
|Three Star
|399
|816
|Yakisoba
|
|Three Star
|710
|789
Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Dessert Recipes
These are all of the A Rift in Time dessert recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Star Rating
|Base Sell Price
|Base Energy
|Apple Sauce
|
|Two Star
|70
|824
|Basil Berry Salad
|
|Three Star
|142
|1,355
|Cannoli
|
|Four Star
|678
|1,482
|Caramel Macarons
|
|Three Star
|400
|1,724
|Charlotte Cake
|
|Three Star
|70
|760
|Chocolate Macarons
|
|Three Star
|420
|2,354
|Cinnamon Donut
|
|Four Star
|405
|1,095
|Cotton Candy
|
|Two Star
|56
|298
|Croissant
|
|Two Star
|250
|566
|Cupcakes
|
|Four Star
|433
|1,853
|Danish
|
|Four Star
|315
|705
|Dreamango Boba Tea
|
|Three Star
|418
|1,833
|French Macarons
|
|Two Star
|340
|1,460
|Fruit Milkshake
|
|Three Star
|544
|1,113
|Glazed Donut
|
|Three Star
|336
|760
|Gourmet Grubs
|
|Three Star
|2,000
|5,00
|Jam Macarons
|
|Three Star
|378
|1,581
|Kanelbulle
|
|Four Star
|663
|1,548
|Kouign-Amann
|
|Four Star
|610
|1,358
|Maamouls
|
|Three Star
|100
|1,614
|Makrout
|
|Four Star
|254
|1,157
|Melon Boba Tea
|
|Three Star
|478
|911
|Mooncake
|
|Four Star
|276
|465
|Nestling Crepe
|
|Four Star
|715
|1,938
|Pasteis de Nata
|
|Four Star
|774
|1,645
|Pear Upside-Down Cake
|
|Three Star
|345
|1,218
|Pineapple Soft Serve
|
|Two Star
|886
|717
|Popcorn
|
|Two Star
|161
|201
|Raspberry Jam Sandwich
|
|Two Star
|29
|549
|Red Velvet
|
|Five Star
|783
|2,458
|Spicy Macarons
|
|Three Star
|475
|1,796
|Spiky Berry Pie
|
|Five Star
|421
|2,188
|Stellar Milkshake
|
|Three Star
|562
|1,169
|Strawberry Pie
|
|Three Star
|300
|1,093
|Strawberry Shortcake
|
|Three Star
|342
|1,173
|Stuffed Dates
|
|Two Star
|91
|1,495
|Sugar-Free Banana Muffin
|
|Two Star
|39
|677
|Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffin
|
|Two Star
|39
|677
|Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin
|
|Four Star
|66
|354
|Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin
|
|Two Star
|13
|117
|Sweet Popcorn
|
|Three Star
|209
|390
|Sweet Tofu
|
|Two Star
|100
|184
|Taiyaki
|
|Two Star
|102
|374
|Vanilla Macarons
|
|Three Star
|436
|1,787
Best Recipes to Sell in A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here's our list of the best recipes to sell for coins from the A Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
Best A Rift in Time Appetizers to sell:
- Thousand Needles - 2,400 Coins
- Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish - 1,200 Coins
- Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish - 1,200 Coins
Best A Rift in Time Entrees to sell:
- Blend of the Bayou - 2,400 Coins
- Royal Burger - 2,300 Coins
- Sand Stew - 2,200 Coins
- Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry - 2,100 Coins
- Rainbouillabaisse - 2,000 Coins
Best A Rift in Time Desserts to sell:
- Gourmet Grubs - 2,000 Coins
Best Recipes for Energy in A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Here's our list of the best recipes for gaining energy from the A Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
Best A Rift in Time Appetizers for energy:
- Thousand Needles - 5,000
- Nuts and Bolts - 3,195
- Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish - 3,118
- Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate - 3,000
Best A Rift in Time Entrees for energy:
- Sand Stew - 5,000
- Best Fish Forever - 4,420
- Blend of the Bayou - 4,238
- Rainbouillabaisse - 4,170
- Piquant Piranha Soup - 4,000
Best A Rift in Time Desserts for energy:
- Red Velvet - 2,458
