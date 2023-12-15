If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time recipes

All of the a Rift in Time DLC Recipes.

disney dreamlight valley a rift in time player standing next to bbq pit in the docks
Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

There is a whole new set of A Rift in Time recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Multiple recipes were added alongside the arrival of Eternity Isle and the new ingredients it holds as part of the paid DLC. From spiky Cactoberries to Brilliant Blue Starfish, there's plenty of cooking to keep you occupied.

This page is detailing recipes for A Rift in Time for Disney Dreamlight Valley, these are recipes that were solely added with the DLC expansion. If you're looking for recipes for the base game, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list instead.

Without further ado, here are all Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time Recipes, including the best recipes to sell and best recipes for energy.

On this page:

Recipes

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Appetizer Recipes

These are all of the A Rift in Time appetizer recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.

Recipe Ingredients Star Rating Base Sell Price Base Energy
Arepas Con Queso
  • Corn
  • Cheese
  • Agave
 Three Star 309 770
Baozi
  • Pork
  • Wheat
  • Soya
  • Any Spice
 Four Star 503 842
Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish
  • Brilliant Blue Starfish
  • Mint
 Two Star 1,200 3,118
Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish
  • Pretty Pink Starfish
  • Paprika
 Two Star 1,200 2,812
Bulgur Salad
  • Wheat
  • Tomato
  • Mint
  • Cucumber
  • Any Spice
 Five Star 396 910
Clam Juice
  • Clam
  • Tomato
 Two Star 93 289
Coleslaw
  • Cabbage
  • Carrot
 Two Star 389 387
Conch Ceviche
  • Sea Snail
  • Onion
  • Tomato
  • Lemon
 Four Star 712 2,646
Crab Melts
  • Crab
  • Cheese
 Two Star 1,014 2,549
Dumplings
  • Wheat
  • Soya
  • Any Meat
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 493 710
Falafel
  • Beans
  • Garlic
  • Cumin
 Three Star 159 528
Nuts and Bolts
  • Robot Fish
  • Almonds
 Two Star 866 3,195
Roasted Almonds
  • Almonds
  • Agave
 Two Star 86 1,070
Royal Ice Tea
  • Slush Ice
  • Majestea
 Two Star 234 610
Royal Latte
  • Milk
  • Majestea
 Two Star 338 814
Royal Tea
  • Majestea
 One Star 36 218
Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate
  • Sand Worm
  • Melon
 Two Star 1,100 3,000
Shad Ceviche
  • Tomato
  • Lemon
  • Onion
  • Shad
 Four Star 427 1,696
Spicy Scorpion Skewer
  • Scorpion
  • Paprika
 Two Star 617 1,792
Takoyaki Stick
  • Soya
  • Egg
  • Seaweed
  • Octopus
 Four Star 898 2,165
Thousand Needles
  • Brilliant Blue Starfish
  • Pretty Pink Starfish
  • Cactoberries
 Three Star 2,400 5,000
Tomato Basil Soup
  • Tomato
  • Basil
 Two Star 93 255
Vegetarian Dumplings
  • Soya
  • Wheat
  • Any Vegetable
 Three Star 109 225
disney dreamlight valley tomato and basil soup
Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Entree Recipes

These are all of the A Rift in Time entree recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.

Recipe Ingredients Star Rating Base Sell Price Base Energy
Ajiaco
  • Corn
  • Poultry
  • Potato
 Three Star 898 757
Baked Beans
  • Beans
  • Pork
 Two Star 388 544
Best Fish Forever
  • Sea Snail
  • Celery
  • Robot Fish
  • Cumin
 Four Star 1,400 4,420
Biryani
  • Rice
  • Poultry
  • Mint
  • Cumin
  • Cinnamon
 Five Star 1,000 1,468
Blend of the Bayou
  • Butter
  • Celery
  • Rice
  • Prisma Shrimp
  • Any Spice
 Five Star 2,400 4,238
Bony Osso Buco
  • Skeleton Fish
  • Celery
  • Grapes
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 272 1,192
Braised Abalone
  • Sea Snail
  • Oyster
  • Garlic
  • Mushroom
 Four Star 570 2,500
Braised Bamboo Shoots
  • Canola
  • Soya
  • Bamboo
  • Ginger
 Four Star 401 898
Brandade de Morue
  • Potato
  • Milk
  • Cod
  • Garlic
  • Lemon
 Five Star 757 2,336
Burrito
  • Any Meat
  • Beans
  • Wheat
  • Cumin
 Four Star 473 809
Butter Chicken
  • Tomato
  • Butter
  • Lemon
  • Cumin
  • Poultry
 Five Star 1,200 2,142
Cheeseburger
  • Any Vegetable
  • Venison
  • Wheat
  • Cheese
 Four Star 1,700 1,113
Chicken Souvlaki
  • Poultry
  • Mint
  • Paprika
  • Lemon
 Four Star 949 1,816
Classic Mac and Cheese
  • Cheese
  • Wheat
 Two Star 236 541
Club Sandwich
  • Poultry
  • Pork
  • Tomato
  • Wheat
 Four Star 1,100 1,075
Coq en Barbouille
  • Poultry
  • Grapes
  • Onion
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 1,000 880
Cream Cheese Bagel
  • Poultry
  • Pork
  • Tomato
 Three Star 280 652
Crimson Burger
  • Ruby Lentils
  • Wheat
  • Any Vegetable
 Three Star 231 187
Dragon Roll Maki
  • Electric Eel
  • Rice
  • Seaweed
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 1,600 3,193
Fabulous Fajitas
  • Poultry
  • Wheat
  • Cumin
  • Any Vegetable
  • Any Vegetable
 Five Star 851 852
Good Ol' Fashioned Burger
  • Venison
  • Wheat
  • Lettuce
 Three Star 1,400 634
Hamburger Steak
  • Potato
  • Venison
  • Beans
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 1,700 855
Hawaiian Pizza
  • Pineapple
  • Wheat
  • Tomato
  • Pork
  • Cheese
 Five Star 1,500 1,500
Jerk Chicken
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Any Spice
  • Poultry
 Four Star 1,100 1,229
Latkes
  • Onion
  • Potato
  • Egg
  • Canola
 Four Star 937 1,280
Lo-Fries
  • Yam
  • Canola
  • Flute Root
 Three Star 358 387
Meat Pie
  • Butter
  • Wheat
  • Any Meat
 Three Star 618 1,047
Meaty Taco
  • Any Vegetable
  • Chili Pepper
  • Corn
  • Venison
  • Cumin
 Five Star 1,700 1,112
Milky Way Stew
  • Cosmic Figs
  • Rainbow Trout
  • Milk
  • Turnip
 Four Star 733 1,872
Moqueca de Pirarucu
  • Coconut
  • Pirarucu
  • Any Vegetable
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 1,000 3,453
Nachos
  • Corn
  • Cheese
  • Chili Pepper
 Three Star 383 842
Pasta with Herbs
  • Wheat
  • Butter
  • Any Spice
 Three Star 289 759
Pesto with Linguine
  • Oregano
  • Garlic
  • Wheat
  • Butter
 Four Star 438 1,063
Piquant Piranha Soup
  • Bamboo
  • Chili Pepper
  • Piranha
 Three Star 1,900 4,000
Poutine
  • Cheese
  • Canola
  • Potato
 Three Star 580 845
Pulled Pork
  • Pork
  • Onion
  • Tomato
  • Oregano
 Four Star 738 1,020
Pupusas Revueltas
  • Corn
  • Beans
  • Poultry
 Three Star 790 627
Rainbouillabaisse
  • Any Vegetable
  • Chili Pepper
  • Prisma Shrink
  • Venison
  • Cumin
 Five Star 2,000 4,170
Ramen
  • Egg
  • Pork
  • Wheat
 Three Star 660 1,120
Rhapsody Roll
  • Rice
  • Seaweed
  • Flute Root
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 300 335
Roast
  • Any Meat
 One Star 300 450
Royal Burger
  • Pork
  • Cheese
  • Wheat
  • Venison
  • Any Vegetable
 Five Star 2,300 1,670
Ruby Masoor Dal
  • Chili Pepper
  • Tomato
  • Ruby Lentils
 Three Star 357 405
Sand Stew
  • Sand Worm
  • Dunebopper
  • Any Vegetable
  • Any Spice
  • Sand Fish
 Five Star 2,200 5,000
Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter
  • Potato
  • Pork
  • Cabbage
 Three Star 885 958
Schnitzel
  • Canola
  • Wheat
  • Poultry
 Three Star 854 640
Sesame Seed Bagel
  • Wheat
  • Any Sweet
 Two Star 26 160
Shawarma
  • Garlic
  • Lemon
  • Cinnamon
  • Venison
  • Rice
 Five Star 1,800 2,050
Shish Taouk
  • Garlic
  • Rice
  • Poultry
  • Lemon
  • Oregano
 Five Star 1,100 1,900
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry
  • Poultry
  • Broccoli
  • Dreamango
  • Pineapple
  • Canola
 Five Star 2,100 2,350
Tandoori Chicken
  • Cumin
  • Chili Pepper
  • Paprika
  • Poultry
 Four Star 964 1,200
Tofu
  • Soya
 One Star 82 142
Tourtiere
  • Wheat
  • Potato
  • Venison
  • Any Vegetable
 Four Star 1,700 815
Turkey Leg
  • Agave
  • Paprika
  • Cumin
  • Poultry
 Four Star 884 1,123
Turnip Tartiflette
  • Turnip
  • Pork
  • Cheese
 Three Star 863 1,460
Vegetarian Turnip Tartiflette
  • Turnip
  • Mushroom
  • Soya
 Three Star 399 816
Yakisoba
  • Wheat
  • Cabbage
  • Soya
 Three Star 710 789
disney dreamlight valley a rift in time sesame seed bagels on white plate on a stove.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Dessert Recipes

These are all of the A Rift in Time dessert recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.

Recipe Ingredients Star Rating Base Sell Price Base Energy
Apple Sauce
  • Cinnamon
  • Apple
 Two Star 70 824
Basil Berry Salad
  • Basil
  • Blueberry
  • Strawberry
 Three Star 142 1,355
Cannoli
  • Vanilla
  • Cheese
  • Wheat
  • Egg
 Four Star 678 1,482
Caramel Macarons
  • Egg
  • Agave
  • Almonds
 Three Star 400 1,724
Charlotte Cake
  • Strawberry
  • Agave
  • Wheat
 Three Star 70 760
Chocolate Macarons
  • Egg
  • Almonds
  • Cocoa Bean
 Three Star 420 2,354
Cinnamon Donut
  • Wheat
  • Cinnamon
  • Egg
  • Any Sweet
 Four Star 405 1,095
Cotton Candy
  • Sugarcane
  • Agave
 Two Star 56 298
Croissant
  • Butter
  • Wheat
 Two Star 250 566
Cupcakes
  • Wheat
  • Agave
  • Cherry
  • Egg
 Four Star 433 1,853
Danish
  • Wheat
  • Butter
  • Any Fruit
  • Any Fruit
 Four Star 315 705
Dreamango Boba Tea
  • Dreamango
  • Sugarcane
  • Milk
 Three Star 418 1,833
French Macarons
  • Egg
  • Almonds
 Two Star 340 1,460
Fruit Milkshake
  • Milk
  • Slush Ice
  • Any Fruit
 Three Star 544 1,113
Glazed Donut
  • Wheat
  • Egg
  • Any Sweet
 Three Star 336 760
Gourmet Grubs
  • Sea Snail
  • Sand Worm
  • Scorpion
 Three Star 2,000 5,00
Jam Macarons
  • Almonds
  • Any Fruit
  • Egg
 Three Star 378 1,581
Kanelbulle
  • Wheat
  • Butter
  • Any Fruit
  • Any Fruit
 Four Star 663 1,548
Kouign-Amann
  • Wheat
  • Butter
  • Butter
  • Agave
 Four Star 610 1,358
Maamouls
  • Wheat
  • Dates
  • Almonds
 Three Star 100 1,614
Makrout
  • Canola
  • Dates
  • Wheat
  • Cinnamon
 Four Star 254 1,157
Melon Boba Tea
  • Melon
  • Milk
  • Sugarcane
 Three Star 478 911
Mooncake
  • Canola
  • Agave
  • Beans
  • Wheat
 Four Star 276 465
Nestling Crepe
  • Canola
  • Agave
  • Beans
  • Wheat
 Four Star 715 1,938
Pasteis de Nata
  • Corn
  • Milk
  • Egg
  • Vanilla
 Four Star 774 1,645
Pear Upside-Down Cake
  • Egg
  • Nestling Pear
  • Wheat
 Three Star 345 1,218
Pineapple Soft Serve
  • Pineapple
  • Slush Ice
Two Star 886 717
Popcorn
  • Canola
  • Corn
Two Star 161 201
Raspberry Jam Sandwich
  • Raspberry
  • Wheat
Two Star 29 549
Red Velvet
  • Vanilla
  • Wheat
  • Cheese
  • Egg
  • Cocoa Bean
 Five Star 783 2,458
Spicy Macarons
  • Almonds
  • Egg
  • Chili Pepper
 Three Star 475 1,796
Spiky Berry Pie
  • Any Spice
  • Cactoberries
  • Strawberry
  • Butter
  • Wheat
 Five Star 421 2,188
Stellar Milkshake
  • Cosmic Figs
  • Milk
  • Slush Ice
 Three Star 562 1,169
Strawberry Pie
  • Strawberry
  • Butter
  • Wheat
 Three Star 300 1,093
Strawberry Shortcake
  • Strawberry
  • Wheat
  • Egg
 Three Star 342 1,173
Stuffed Dates
  • Dates
  • Almonds
 Two Star 91 1,495
Sugar-Free Banana Muffin
  • Banana
  • Wheat
 Two Star 39 677
Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffin
  • Blueberry
  • Wheat
 Two Star 39 677
Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin
  • Any Fruit
  • Any Fruit
  • Agave
  • Wheat
 Four Star 66 354
Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin
  • Any Fruit
  • Wheat
 Two Star 13 117
Sweet Popcorn
  • Canola
  • Agave
  • Corn
 Three Star 209 390
Sweet Tofu
  • Any Fruit
  • Soya
 Two Star 100 184
Taiyaki
  • Sand Fish
  • Beans
 Two Star 102 374
Vanilla Macarons
  • Canola
  • Agave
  • Corn
 Three Star 436 1,787
disney dreamlight valley a rift in time spiky berry pie
Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Best Recipes to Sell in A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's our list of the best recipes to sell for coins from the A Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Best A Rift in Time Appetizers to sell:

  • Thousand Needles - 2,400 Coins
  • Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish - 1,200 Coins
  • Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish - 1,200 Coins

Best A Rift in Time Entrees to sell:

  • Blend of the Bayou - 2,400 Coins
  • Royal Burger - 2,300 Coins
  • Sand Stew - 2,200 Coins
  • Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry - 2,100 Coins
  • Rainbouillabaisse - 2,000 Coins

Best A Rift in Time Desserts to sell:

  • Gourmet Grubs - 2,000 Coins
disney dreamlight valley a rift in time sand stew
One Sand Stew ready to sell! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Best Recipes for Energy in A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's our list of the best recipes for gaining energy from the A Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Best A Rift in Time Appetizers for energy:

  • Thousand Needles - 5,000
  • Nuts and Bolts - 3,195
  • Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish - 3,118
  • Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate - 3,000

Best A Rift in Time Entrees for energy:

  • Sand Stew - 5,000
  • Best Fish Forever - 4,420
  • Blend of the Bayou - 4,238
  • Rainbouillabaisse - 4,170
  • Piquant Piranha Soup - 4,000

Best A Rift in Time Desserts for energy:

  • Red Velvet - 2,458
disney dreamlight valley best fish forever close up
This truly seems like the Best Fish Forever for energy. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

If you're looking for more additions to your new Island, check out our guide on how to get Jack Skellington. If your home is feeling a little crowded, then we also have a page showing you how to remove villagers too.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Video Game

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

