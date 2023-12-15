There is a whole new set of A Rift in Time recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Multiple recipes were added alongside the arrival of Eternity Isle and the new ingredients it holds as part of the paid DLC. From spiky Cactoberries to Brilliant Blue Starfish, there's plenty of cooking to keep you occupied.

This page is detailing recipes for A Rift in Time for Disney Dreamlight Valley, these are recipes that were solely added with the DLC expansion. If you're looking for recipes for the base game, check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list instead.

Without further ado, here are all Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time Recipes, including the best recipes to sell and best recipes for energy.

Recipes

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Appetizer Recipes

These are all of the A Rift in Time appetizer recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.

Recipe Ingredients Star Rating Base Sell Price Base Energy Arepas Con Queso Corn

Cheese

Agave Three Star 309 770 Baozi Pork

Wheat

Soya

Any Spice Four Star 503 842 Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish Brilliant Blue Starfish

Mint Two Star 1,200 3,118 Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish Pretty Pink Starfish

Paprika Two Star 1,200 2,812 Bulgur Salad Wheat

Tomato

Mint

Cucumber

Any Spice Five Star 396 910 Clam Juice Clam

Tomato Two Star 93 289 Coleslaw Cabbage

Carrot Two Star 389 387 Conch Ceviche Sea Snail

Onion

Tomato

Lemon Four Star 712 2,646 Crab Melts Crab

Cheese Two Star 1,014 2,549 Dumplings Wheat

Soya

Any Meat

Any Vegetable Four Star 493 710 Falafel Beans

Garlic

Cumin Three Star 159 528 Nuts and Bolts Robot Fish

Almonds Two Star 866 3,195 Roasted Almonds Almonds

Agave Two Star 86 1,070 Royal Ice Tea Slush Ice

Majestea Two Star 234 610 Royal Latte Milk

Majestea Two Star 338 814 Royal Tea Majestea One Star 36 218 Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate Sand Worm

Melon Two Star 1,100 3,000 Shad Ceviche Tomato

Lemon

Onion

Shad Four Star 427 1,696 Spicy Scorpion Skewer Scorpion

Paprika Two Star 617 1,792 Takoyaki Stick Soya

Egg

Seaweed

Octopus Four Star 898 2,165 Thousand Needles Brilliant Blue Starfish

Pretty Pink Starfish

Cactoberries Three Star 2,400 5,000 Tomato Basil Soup Tomato

Basil Two Star 93 255 Vegetarian Dumplings Soya

Wheat

Any Vegetable Three Star 109 225

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Entree Recipes

These are all of the A Rift in Time entree recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.

Recipe Ingredients Star Rating Base Sell Price Base Energy Ajiaco Corn

Poultry

Potato Three Star 898 757 Baked Beans Beans

Pork Two Star 388 544 Best Fish Forever Sea Snail

Celery

Robot Fish

Cumin Four Star 1,400 4,420 Biryani Rice

Poultry

Mint

Cumin

Cinnamon Five Star 1,000 1,468 Blend of the Bayou Butter

Celery

Rice

Prisma Shrimp

Any Spice Five Star 2,400 4,238 Bony Osso Buco Skeleton Fish

Celery

Grapes

Any Vegetable Four Star 272 1,192 Braised Abalone Sea Snail

Oyster

Garlic

Mushroom Four Star 570 2,500 Braised Bamboo Shoots Canola

Soya

Bamboo

Ginger Four Star 401 898 Brandade de Morue Potato

Milk

Cod

Garlic

Lemon Five Star 757 2,336 Burrito Any Meat

Beans

Wheat

Cumin Four Star 473 809 Butter Chicken Tomato

Butter

Lemon

Cumin

Poultry Five Star 1,200 2,142 Cheeseburger Any Vegetable

Venison

Wheat

Cheese Four Star 1,700 1,113 Chicken Souvlaki Poultry

Mint

Paprika

Lemon Four Star 949 1,816 Classic Mac and Cheese Cheese

Wheat Two Star 236 541 Club Sandwich Poultry

Pork

Tomato

Wheat Four Star 1,100 1,075 Coq en Barbouille Poultry

Grapes

Onion

Any Vegetable Four Star 1,000 880 Cream Cheese Bagel Poultry

Pork

Tomato Three Star 280 652 Crimson Burger Ruby Lentils

Wheat

Any Vegetable Three Star 231 187 Dragon Roll Maki Electric Eel

Rice

Seaweed

Any Vegetable Four Star 1,600 3,193 Fabulous Fajitas Poultry

Wheat

Cumin

Any Vegetable

Any Vegetable Five Star 851 852 Good Ol' Fashioned Burger Venison

Wheat

Lettuce Three Star 1,400 634 Hamburger Steak Potato

Venison

Beans

Any Vegetable Four Star 1,700 855 Hawaiian Pizza Pineapple

Wheat

Tomato

Pork

Cheese Five Star 1,500 1,500 Jerk Chicken Onion

Garlic

Any Spice

Poultry Four Star 1,100 1,229 Latkes Onion

Potato

Egg

Canola Four Star 937 1,280 Lo-Fries Yam

Canola

Flute Root Three Star 358 387 Meat Pie Butter

Wheat

Any Meat Three Star 618 1,047 Meaty Taco Any Vegetable

Chili Pepper

Corn

Venison

Cumin Five Star 1,700 1,112 Milky Way Stew Cosmic Figs

Rainbow Trout

Milk

Turnip Four Star 733 1,872 Moqueca de Pirarucu Coconut

Pirarucu

Any Vegetable

Any Vegetable Four Star 1,000 3,453 Nachos Corn

Cheese

Chili Pepper Three Star 383 842 Pasta with Herbs Wheat

Butter

Any Spice Three Star 289 759 Pesto with Linguine Oregano

Garlic

Wheat

Butter Four Star 438 1,063 Piquant Piranha Soup Bamboo

Chili Pepper

Piranha Three Star 1,900 4,000 Poutine Cheese

Canola

Potato Three Star 580 845 Pulled Pork Pork

Onion

Tomato

Oregano Four Star 738 1,020 Pupusas Revueltas Corn

Beans

Poultry Three Star 790 627 Rainbouillabaisse Any Vegetable

Chili Pepper

Prisma Shrink

Venison

Cumin Five Star 2,000 4,170 Ramen Egg

Pork

Wheat Three Star 660 1,120 Rhapsody Roll Rice

Seaweed

Flute Root

Any Vegetable Four Star 300 335 Roast Any Meat One Star 300 450 Royal Burger Pork

Cheese

Wheat

Venison

Any Vegetable Five Star 2,300 1,670 Ruby Masoor Dal Chili Pepper

Tomato

Ruby Lentils Three Star 357 405 Sand Stew Sand Worm

Dunebopper

Any Vegetable

Any Spice

Sand Fish Five Star 2,200 5,000 Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter Potato

Pork

Cabbage Three Star 885 958 Schnitzel Canola

Wheat

Poultry Three Star 854 640 Sesame Seed Bagel Wheat

Any Sweet Two Star 26 160 Shawarma Garlic

Lemon

Cinnamon

Venison

Rice Five Star 1,800 2,050 Shish Taouk Garlic

Rice

Poultry

Lemon

Oregano Five Star 1,100 1,900 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry Poultry

Broccoli

Dreamango

Pineapple

Canola Five Star 2,100 2,350 Tandoori Chicken Cumin

Chili Pepper

Paprika

Poultry Four Star 964 1,200 Tofu Soya One Star 82 142 Tourtiere Wheat

Potato

Venison

Any Vegetable Four Star 1,700 815 Turkey Leg Agave

Paprika

Cumin

Poultry Four Star 884 1,123 Turnip Tartiflette Turnip

Pork

Cheese Three Star 863 1,460 Vegetarian Turnip Tartiflette Turnip

Mushroom

Soya Three Star 399 816 Yakisoba Wheat

Cabbage

Soya Three Star 710 789

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time all Dessert Recipes

These are all of the A Rift in Time dessert recipes you can make from ingredients found on Eternity Isle and in your main Valley.

Recipe Ingredients Star Rating Base Sell Price Base Energy Apple Sauce Cinnamon

Apple Two Star 70 824 Basil Berry Salad Basil

Blueberry

Strawberry Three Star 142 1,355 Cannoli Vanilla

Cheese

Wheat

Egg Four Star 678 1,482 Caramel Macarons Egg

Agave

Almonds Three Star 400 1,724 Charlotte Cake Strawberry

Agave

Wheat Three Star 70 760 Chocolate Macarons Egg

Almonds

Cocoa Bean Three Star 420 2,354 Cinnamon Donut Wheat

Cinnamon

Egg

Any Sweet Four Star 405 1,095 Cotton Candy Sugarcane

Agave Two Star 56 298 Croissant Butter

Wheat Two Star 250 566 Cupcakes Wheat

Agave

Cherry

Egg Four Star 433 1,853 Danish Wheat

Butter

Any Fruit

Any Fruit Four Star 315 705 Dreamango Boba Tea Dreamango

Sugarcane

Milk Three Star 418 1,833 French Macarons Egg

Almonds Two Star 340 1,460 Fruit Milkshake Milk

Slush Ice

Any Fruit Three Star 544 1,113 Glazed Donut Wheat

Egg

Any Sweet Three Star 336 760 Gourmet Grubs Sea Snail

Sand Worm

Scorpion Three Star 2,000 5,00 Jam Macarons Almonds

Any Fruit

Egg Three Star 378 1,581 Kanelbulle Wheat

Butter

Any Fruit

Any Fruit Four Star 663 1,548 Kouign-Amann Wheat

Butter

Butter

Agave Four Star 610 1,358 Maamouls Wheat

Dates

Almonds Three Star 100 1,614 Makrout Canola

Dates

Wheat

Cinnamon Four Star 254 1,157 Melon Boba Tea Melon

Milk

Sugarcane Three Star 478 911 Mooncake Canola

Agave

Beans

Wheat Four Star 276 465 Nestling Crepe Canola

Agave

Beans

Wheat Four Star 715 1,938 Pasteis de Nata Corn

Milk

Egg

Vanilla Four Star 774 1,645 Pear Upside-Down Cake Egg

Nestling Pear

Wheat Three Star 345 1,218 Pineapple Soft Serve Pineapple

Slush Ice Two Star 886 717 Popcorn Canola

Corn Two Star 161 201 Raspberry Jam Sandwich Raspberry

Wheat Two Star 29 549 Red Velvet Vanilla

Wheat

Cheese

Egg

Cocoa Bean Five Star 783 2,458 Spicy Macarons Almonds

Egg

Chili Pepper Three Star 475 1,796 Spiky Berry Pie Any Spice

Cactoberries

Strawberry

Butter

Wheat Five Star 421 2,188 Stellar Milkshake Cosmic Figs

Milk

Slush Ice Three Star 562 1,169 Strawberry Pie Strawberry

Butter

Wheat Three Star 300 1,093 Strawberry Shortcake Strawberry

Wheat

Egg Three Star 342 1,173 Stuffed Dates Dates

Almonds Two Star 91 1,495 Sugar-Free Banana Muffin Banana

Wheat Two Star 39 677 Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffin Blueberry

Wheat Two Star 39 677 Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin Any Fruit

Any Fruit

Agave

Wheat Four Star 66 354 Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin Any Fruit

Wheat Two Star 13 117 Sweet Popcorn Canola

Agave

Corn Three Star 209 390 Sweet Tofu Any Fruit

Soya Two Star 100 184 Taiyaki Sand Fish

Beans Two Star 102 374 Vanilla Macarons Canola

Agave

Corn Three Star 436 1,787

Best Recipes to Sell in A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's our list of the best recipes to sell for coins from the A Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Best A Rift in Time Appetizers to sell:

Thousand Needles - 2,400 Coins

Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish - 1,200 Coins

Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish - 1,200 Coins

Best A Rift in Time Entrees to sell:

Blend of the Bayou - 2,400 Coins

Royal Burger - 2,300 Coins

Sand Stew - 2,200 Coins

Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry - 2,100 Coins

Rainbouillabaisse - 2,000 Coins

Best A Rift in Time Desserts to sell:

Gourmet Grubs - 2,000 Coins

Best Recipes for Energy in A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here's our list of the best recipes for gaining energy from the A Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Best A Rift in Time Appetizers for energy:

Thousand Needles - 5,000

Nuts and Bolts - 3,195

Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish - 3,118

Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate - 3,000

Best A Rift in Time Entrees for energy:

Sand Stew - 5,000

Best Fish Forever - 4,420

Blend of the Bayou - 4,238

Rainbouillabaisse - 4,170

Piquant Piranha Soup - 4,000

Best A Rift in Time Desserts for energy:

Red Velvet - 2,458

If you're looking for more additions to your new Island, check out our guide on how to get Jack Skellington. If your home is feeling a little crowded, then we also have a page showing you how to remove villagers too.