If you want Mike and Sully to live in your Disney Dreamlight Valley village, then you need to complete the Eye on the Prize quest.

First, however, you need to make sure you've completed the Escape Claws quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley! If you don't, then you won't be able to move Mike nor Sully into your village.

Below you'll learn how to get Mike and Sully in Disney Dreamlight Valley by following our Eye on the Prize walkthrough.

Keep in mind you need 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock the Monsters Inc. Realm and have downloaded The Laugh Floor update released on Wednesday 28th February 2024. Thankfully, this is a free update.

If you want to invite Mike and Sully to your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to complete the Escape Claws quest followed by Eye on the Prize. Once you've completed this first quest, talking to Mike will start Eye on the Prize.

Eye on the Prize walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your first step in the Eye on the Prize quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to search reception for a set of keycards. The problem, however, is that the door to the reception area is jammed. To fix it, you need to collect the MIFT Toolkit, which can be found in the red cabinet in the top left-hand corner of the Laugh Floor. You've actually visited this cabinet before during Escape Claws - it's the one next to the television where you found a Fuse!

Toolkit in hand, it's time to return to the reception to fix that pesky door. Luckily, all you have to do is interact with the door, use the MIFT Toolkit on it and it shall open! Head round to the main reception where you'll find the keycards sitting on the desk.

Take the keycards back to Mike and you'll now be tasked with investigating a child's bedroom to find clues about what will make them laugh... (Okay, I haven't seen this movie so I'm going to assume this is relevant to the plot somehow. Doesn't stop it from being weird though.)

Head through the red door first and look at the following objects to create the child's file:

The elephant drawing by the bed.

The clown drawing near the Simba lamp.

Open the closed curtain to find a picture of a ringmaster's hat.

With these clues gathered, head back to Mike and tell him what you've learnt. Now it's onto the next children's bedroom to find more clues. (Yup - still feels weird.)

You need to take photos of the clues in the bedroom this time round, so make sure you photograph:

The Astrojet poster.

The book on the floor next to the bookcase.

The star lights on the ceiling.

With those photos taken, it's time to talk to Mike once again. One room remaining. Thankfully...

Mike wants you to bring him back a physical clue from this third and final room, but it's quite the mess. Remove (and by this, I mean stamp) all of the clothes pile away until the clue reveals itself. Pick it up and talk to Mike once again.

How to get Red Soda, Blue Soda and Green Soda

You now need to bring Mike a Red Soda, Blue Soda and Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The downside is that he's only given you two tokens for the vending machines, so it's time to get creative.

The Red and Blue Soda vending machines can be found next to the coffee machine in the reception area. The Red Soda machine is on, so exchange one Token for one Red Soda. The Blue Soda machine, however, is not, but you can turn it on by flipping the blue switch to its right. With that done, simply exchange a token for a Blue Soda.

Now the Green Soda is where things get tricky, because we're all out of tokens and it's out of order. Its glass is already cracked though, so it wouldn't hurt to whack it with the Pickaxe would it? (It won't - break that machine to get your Green Soda.) Now you can take all three sodas back to Mike and watch him work.

With that done, you can now place Mike and Sully's Apartment in your valley. Mike and Sully's Apartment doesn't take up as much room as past character houses, but it will still cost 20,000 Coins to build. After the apartment is built, Sully will arrive in your valley.

There's one last step to complete to make Mike move to the valley, so it's time to head back to the Monsters Inc. Realm. Once there, he'll ask you to take a selfie with him and, after doing so, talk to him again. This will cause Mike to move to your valley and now you simply have to chat to him one final time to finish Eye on the Prize.

Congratulations - Mike and Sully now live in your valley!