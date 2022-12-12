Disney Dreamlight Valley codes for December 2022, how to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes offer players a mysterious golden potato in December 2022.

It's the only code released so far, so we've also went over how to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

We'll add more new codes when they're released, but for now, here's how to get the golden potato code in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes for December 2022, including golden potato code

The mysterious golden potato itself.

There's only one code to redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley right now, and it's for the mysterious golden potato. The code was discovered thanks to some sleuthing done from members of the Dreamlight Valley discord group, but nobody knows what it's for just yet.

We'll add more when they're discovered, but for now, as of 12th December, here's all codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley for December 2022:

GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM: x1 Mysterious Golden Potato

You need to write the codes in all caps and include the dashes to successfully redeem them.

Nobody knows what the mysterious golden potato does, but it's thankfully marked as a quest item, so you can't accidentally sell it (or eat it).

We don't know if the code for the golden potato will expire in the future, so make sure you redeem it as soon as possible to make sure you don't miss out!

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to open the main menu, go to the 'Settings' tab, then choose 'Help' from the options on the left-hand side.

Underneath the options to save to the cloud and import an avatar, you'll see a box with 'Redemption Code' inside it. This is where you redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley - but you need to make sure you're writing them in all caps and include the dashes, or it won't work.

Make sure you write the code in capital letters and include the dashes.

After you press 'Claim' and get the message telling you a code has been successfully redeemed, you can now go to your mailbox and redeem the rewards from your code!

While we haven't seen any expiry date for codes, there is an expiry date for claiming your reward from your mailbox. So we suggest getting the rewards from your mailbox as soon as possible once you've redeemed a code.