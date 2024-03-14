New Dungeons and Dragons game on the way from Disney Dreamlight Valley team

The team behind Disney Dreamlight Valley is working on a new game based on Dungeons and Dragons.

This upcoming PC and console release will be helmed by Gameloft Montreal, which also created Lego Star Wars Castaways, and a number of games within the Dungeon Hunter series.

It will all be set in Dungeons and Dragons' Forgotten Realms, with the developer promising a mix of co-op adventures, real-time survival and action, which will test players' skills in an "unforgiving" campaign.

"We are honoured to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons and Dragons universe," said Gameloft Montreal executive producer Lee Kaburis. "We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future."

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro's SVP of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans added this upcoming partnership with the Disney Dreamlight Valley developer is a "prime illustration of [its] strategy" to grow its digital games portfolio.

"Given [Gameloft's] impressive record building incredible new experiences with major IPs combined with their passion for D&D and vision for this game, we are confident they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide," Evans said.

Gameloft is not the only studio working on a new Dungeons and Dragons game. Payday developer Starbreeze also has one in the pipeline. Will either release reach the impressive heights of Baldur's Gate 3? We will have to wait and see (although neither game has a firm release date as yet).

As for Disney Dreamlight Valley, last month Sully and Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. arrived on the scene. If you are still wanting to get these two monsters to live in your Disney Dreamlight Valley village, but don't know how, be sure to check out our aptly named guide: How to get Mike and Sully in Disney Dreamlight Valley.