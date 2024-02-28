Disney Dreamlight Valley Escape Claws walkthrough

Escape Claws is the first Monsters Inc. themed quest to be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Completing Escape Claws unlocks the Eye on the Prize Realm quest, which itself allows you to move Mike and Sully into your Disney Dreamlight Valley village.

So, if you want some monster friends, check out our Escape Claws walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley below!

Make sure you've downloaded The Laugh Floor update released on Wednesday 28th February 2024 or else you won't be able to access the Monsters Inc. Realm at all.

If you want Mike and Sully to live in your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must first complete the Escape Claws quest followed by Eye on the Prize . First, however, you need to spend 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock the Monsters Inc. Realm in the castle. From this point onwards, you'll be able to visit the realm whenever you like.

Escape Claws walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your first step in Escape Claws in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to investigate the door to the Laugh Floor. Turns out you'll have to disguise yourself as a monster if you want to enter this floor. To do this, open the storage to the left of where you enter the realm.

Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

Opening up the clothes bag you find inside will unlock the Monsters Inc. Hard Hat and two sets of Monsters Ears. Next, open up your wardrobe to put on one of the Monster Ears and the Hard Hat - you can also experiment with the Fantasy Skin Tones and Contact Lens added in The Laugh Floor update if you so choose. Make sure you take a selfie when you're happy with your disguise! (No seriously - this is part of the quest.)

Now it's time to head onto the Laugh Floor so you can talk to Sully. He'll ask you to remove eight pieces of Party Trash and clean up four puddles of Slug Slime, which you can do using your Watering Can. All of these can be found on the Laugh Floor, so run about until you've got them all. When everything is nice and tidy, talk to Sully again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

Coffee Ingredients

It's time to do the classic intern task - making coffee! Head back to the reception area where you'll find the coffee machine, the ingredients and a handy post-it note detailing what you'll need for both coffee orders. Still, to help you out we've listed the ingredients below:

Sully's Coffee Ingredients - 5 Coffee

- 5 Coffee Mike's Coffee Ingredients - 1 Coffee, 3 Sugar, 1 Non-dairy Screamer

Grab the ingredients from the counter and then use the machine to make both of the coffees. With those drinks made, hand both over to Mike.

Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

Emergency Manual location

Well that certainly didn't go as planned, which means it's time to find the Emergency Manual in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Thankfully, you don't have to look far as it can be found sitting on the second desk from the entrance of the Laugh Floor. Once you've got it, go talk to Sully.

The Emergency Manual location in Disney Dreamlight Valley. | Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

Fuse locations

We now need to get the power flowing again on the Laugh Floor. To achieve this, you need to find and replace the broken fuses as well as fixing the Power Lines.

Let's start with the Fuse locations:

On a red cabinet in the top left-hand corner of the laugh floor next to the television.

On the desk nearest to the door leading into the Laugh Floor.

On the second to last desk on the Laugh Floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

After finding all three Fuses, head back to the fuse box and place them inside one at a time.

How to fix the Power Lines

Fixing the Power Lines is, thankfully, a lot simpler. All you need to do is follow the Power Lines along to their conclusion, reconnecting the lines and moving trolleys out of your way as you go. You do need to move some of the trolleys back and forth to reach all of the Power Lines. Don't forget to place the plugs back in their sockets either!

Sparks and smoke will come from active Power Lines. | Image credit: Eurogamer/GameLoft

With the power back on, Mike will be able to return from the human world. Now all you have to do is talk to Sully once again to complete Escape Claws. This doesn't, however, let you invite Mike and Sully to your village. To do that you'll first have to complete Eye on the Prize.

Hope you enjoyed Escape Claws!