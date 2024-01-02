Knowing where to find Green Fly Trap plants in Disney Dreamlight Valley will go a long way towards helping you craft new and fun furniture items from the A Rift in Time DLC. These small and spiky plants are a valuable resource, so we recommend hoarding them until you need them.

However, the first and arguably hardest task is knowing where to look for this resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As mentioned above, you will need the A Rift in Time DLC expansion to do so.

When you're ready, we're here to show you how to get Green Fly Trap plants in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Green Fly Trap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Green Fly Trap plants in the Grasslands and the Promenade areas of Wild Tangle on Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

To reach the Grasslands you need to have completed the following story quests on Eternity Isle to unlock Wild Tangle:

Once you've completed the quests above, you will have access to The Grasslands area in Wild Tangle where you can spend some of your hard earned magic to unlock The Promenade.

It's important to remember that you can only get Green Fly Trap plants as part of the A Rift in Time DLC island Eternity Isle for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This plant cannot be found anywhere else currently.

That's it for now! If you're looking for some Eternity Isle recipes, check out our A Rift in Time recipe list that houses every single one from the DLC. If you're looking for adventure check out our Directive Danger walkthrough instead.