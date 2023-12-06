How to get the Hourglass Tool in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Getting the Royal Hourglass Tool in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a little bit harder than it first appears. This Royal Tool was added as part of the A Rift in Time DLC released on Tuesday, 5th December 2023. This tool is pivotal in discovering what happened to Eternity Isle and how to save it.

The A Rift in Time DLC for Disney Dreamlight Valley takes you to a brand new island called Eternity Isle. Here, time has quite literally become out of control and cause a large rift to appear in the middle of the island. It's up to you to save the Isle and maybe, just maybe, help Jafar.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get the Royal Hourglass Tool in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the Royal Hourglass tool in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get the Royal Hourglass tool in Disney Dreamlight Valley you must own and download the A Rift in Time DLC that was released on Tuesday, 5th December 2023. Within this DLC you will gain access to a brand new Island called Eternity Isle where Jafar awaits your help with a big problem.

When you've installed the DLC, you need to complete the following story quests:

Port of Many Worlds.

The Secrets of Eternity Isle.

Once you've completed both of these main quests, you will then begin the 'Flying Nuisance' quest as part of the main story on Eternity Isle. This is the quest where you will earn the Royal Hourglass tool - but you need to complete it first.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

How to complete the Flying Nuisance quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Flying Nuisance quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to convince EVE to let you go past her and grab the Hourglass tool. She doesn't recognise you any more and won't let you pass, so you'll need to convince her that you're her old friend, but the first thing you need to do is find her!

Here is a quick breakdown of the steps for this quest, feel free to use a link to jump ahead to a specific point if you need help there:

Search for the Flying Metal Nuisance

To find EVE you need to head to the west section of The Docks in Ancient's Landing. The bridge across to this area past the waterfall will be blocked. Use your Pickaxe (which Jafar conveniently upgraded for you earlier) to smash the Copper Rocks blocking the end of the bridge.

Once you're through, look to your right and you will find EVE guarding the Hourglass in the wall here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Speak to EVE to try to convince them to let you through. Follow the conversation however you want to as the outcome will be the same for each option, EVE will not let you through.

Go back and speak to Jafar at any of the Hologram Stations in the area. The closest one is in The Docks where you arrived. Jafar will instruct you to go to EVE's house and find clues to help convince the little robot that you come in peace.

Look for clues in EVE's house

EVE's house is in the same area where the loyal robot is guarding the Hourglass. It's hard to miss as it's a big ol' spaceship.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Head inside EVE's house and interact with all of the junk piles here to dust them away. Within the last pile you will find a sheet of paper. Interact with this to pick it up and view the photograph. This is one of EVE's memories and an important one at that.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Take the picture back to Jafar.

Find the hidden area and the costume

Your next job will be to find the hidden area in the photograph. Luckily, the hidden area is behind the Waterfall in The Docks in Ancient's Landing.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Head into the hidden area by clearing the Copper Rocks with your Pickaxe. Once inside, head to your left to the picnic area set up in the corner. Interact with the chest here to open it and transfer the two clothing bags in here to your own inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Open the bags and then put the costume on. Go back to EVE again, and while the costume is good, EVE challenges you to make an old recipe to prove you are who you say you are.

Make the Best Fish Forever dish

We have a whole guide that shows you how to make the Best Fish Forever Recipe, but here are a few things you need to know:

You must complete the 'Give Me A Sign' quest to open Goofy's Stall in The Docks.

Have at least one piece of coal to use at a cooking station.

Have enough room in your inventory to house four separate ingredients.

Once you've made the Best Fish Forever dish, you need to take it back to EVE (preferably while in your full Robot costume). While EVE can't eat the dish, they can analyse it and finally they realise it's you!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Collect the Royal Hourglass tool

After EVE realises who you are, all you need to do is walk past them and interact with the Hourglass Tool in the wall to collect it and add it to your Royal Tool inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

If you're looking for more additions to your new Island, check out our guide on how to get Jack Skellington. If your home is feeling a little crowded, then we also have a page showing you how to remove villagers too.