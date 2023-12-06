The Best Fish Forever recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is part of the A Rift in Time DLC released on Tuesday, 5th December 2023. As you work your way through gaining EVE's trust to get the Royal Hourglass tool, you will need to show them this specific 4-star recipe to prove you're their friend.

The A Rift in Time DLC for Disney Dreamlight Valley takes you to a brand new island called Eternity Isle. Here, time has quite literally become out of control and cause a large rift to appear in the middle of the island. It's up to you to save the Isle and maybe, just maybe, help Jafar.

Without further ado, were here to show you how to make the Best Fish Forever Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make the Best Fish Forever recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Best Fish Forever Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley you will need to have started 'The Flying Metal Nusiance' main story quest in the A Rift in Time DLC. Then, within this quest, you need to complete the 'Give Me A Sign' quest to open Goofy's Stall.

When you're ready, here's the recipe for the Best Fish Forever in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Remember, you also need to have at least one coal in your inventory to be able to make this dish at any cooking station.

As EVE gives you the blank recipe for the dish you can use autofill once you're at a cooking station and have the right ingredients to cook it quickly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft.

Where to find Best Fish Forever recipe ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The biggest task for this recipe is actually tracking down the ingredients. Remember, you must complete the 'Give Me A Sign' quest to open Goofy's Stall at The Docks first, otherwise you won't be able to get Celery for the recipe.

Robot Fish

You need to use your fishing rod to catch a Robot Fish at one of these places in Ancient's Landing:

The Docks.

The Overlook.

We had better luck catching a Robot Fish by targeting the gold ripples.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Cumin

Cumin can be foraged from a white flower that grows in the following areas around Ancient's Landing:

The Docks.

The Courtyard.

The Overlook.

The Ruins.

Look for the flowers in the image below, pick them and you will collect Cumin!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Celery

Goofy will give you five Celery Seeds for completing his stall quest, but you can also buy Celery Seeds/Celery from Goofy in the following areas:

The Docks.

The Courtyard.

The Overlook.

The Ruins.

All of these places are sections of the Ancient's Landing Biome in the A Rift in Time DLC.

If you're growing the Celery from seed, then it will take around ten real-world minutes to grow once watered.

You need to get this stall open before you can obtain Celery. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Sea Snail

You will need to use your fishing rod to fish for a Sea Snail in the following parts of Ancient's Landing:

The Docks.

The Overlook.

We caught ours in the river between The Docks and where you meet EVE.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

