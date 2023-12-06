The Give Me a Sign quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the first quests you'll have to complete as part of the A Rift in Time DLC. Goofy has shops on the DLC Island too, but like the ones in your main valley, you will need to help him restore and open them up again.

This Disney Dreamlight Valley quest is rather important as you will need to complete it to be able to get your hands on a new royal tool that was added with Eternity Isle, the brand new DLC island that's packed with new content and characters.

Without further ado, we're going to quickly show you how to complete the Give Me a Sign quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Give Me a Sign quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Give Me a Sign quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to have the A Rift in Time DLC, travel to Eternity Isle and find the broken half of the shop sign.

We started this quest as part of the 'Flying Nuisance' one to get the Hourglass, but if Goofy's broken sign appears before you begin the aforementioned quest then feel free to begin this one!

The broken half of the shop sign is sitting on some crates in the stall to the right of Goofy's broken one in The Docks in Ancient's Landing.

Pick up the broken half of the sign and take it to Goofy. This will mark the official beginning of the Give Me a Sign quest.

After you give them the sign, follow Goofy to the run-down shop in The Docks. After a brief conversation, you will then be tasked with finding multiple materials to fix the shop with.

To fix Goofy's Stall in The Docks you will need:

x25 Copper - Use your Pickaxe to break open Copper Rocks around Ancient's Landing.

- Use your Pickaxe to break open Copper Rocks around Ancient's Landing. x12 Plastic Scrap - Fish for this away from any ripples and bubbles (we also found some in the storage box near Goofy's stall).

Both of these items are exclusive to Eternity Isle, so you will not be able to collect them from your main Valley.

Once you've collected these items, take them back to Goofy who is thrilled at having your help again. After this, head over to Goofy's shop again.

Be ready for a shock - interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign beside the shop to open it up for...nothing! That's right, for some unknown reason, Scrooge has allowed you to open this shop without spending any coins.

Once the shop is open, speak to Goofy again to wrap up this quest and they will give you some Celery which is highly important for making the Best Fish Ever recipe.

