Jack Skellington was added to Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of its Holiday update on 5th December 2023.

Although he was released at the same time as the A Rift in Time DLC, Jack is thankfully a free character, so anybody can add him to their valley as long as they complete the small 'Something Comes A'Knocking' quest.

To help you get Jack as soon as possible we've explained how to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley below, which includes where to find four Matryoshka doll locations and what to do with them.

How to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley you have to:

Unlock the Forgotten Lands (15,000 Dreamlight). Find four Matryoshka dolls. Place the four dolls on the pumpkin symbol tree in the Forgotten Lands.

Jack is a free character, so you don't have to purchase any content to add him to your valley.

In our experience, the Matryoshka dolls didn't appear at all until we unlocked the Forgotten Lands area in the northwestern area of the valley.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Matryoshka doll locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The four Matryoshka dolls you need to invite Jack Skellington to your valley seem to be slightly randomised. We found ours in the Plaza, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau and Peaceful Forest area, but we know that one can also spawn in the Glade of Trust.

We'll show you exactly where we found ours below, as the Plaza, Forest of Valor, and Sunlit Plateau locations seem to be the most common, but keep in mind that the areas and exact locations of your Matryoshka dolls might be different from ours.

Matryoshka doll location 1

Our first Matryoshka doll in Disney Dreamlight Valley was in the Plaza area, just down from the path that leads to the Sunlit Plateau in the southwestern corner. If it's not here, try checking for sparkles in other areas of the Plaza, but remember, your doll locations might be different from ours.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Matryoshka doll location 2

Our second Matryoshka doll was located in the Sunlit Plateau area, right beside the path that leads to the Plaza in the east. If it's not here, try checking for sparkles in other areas of Sunlit Plateau, but remember, your doll locations might be different from ours.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Matryoshka doll location 3

Our third Matryoshka doll was in the Forest of Valor area, in the northwestern corner that leds to Frosted Heights. If it's not here, try checking for sparkles in other areas of the Forest of Valor, but remember, your doll locations might be different than ours.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Matryoshka doll location 4

Our fourth and final Matryoshka doll in Disney Dreamlight Valley was actually in the Peaceful Meadows area by Merlin's house in the western corner. If you've moved Merlin's house and can't find the doll in this corner, try checking by his house's new location instead.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

If it's not here, try checking for sparkles in other areas of Peaceful Meadows, but if you still can't find it, your last doll might be in another area. We know that the last doll has also appeared in the Glade of Trust for some. If it's not in the Glade of Trust either, then it might have spawned in a completely different area of the village.

Once you've found all four dolls make your way to the Forgotten Lands area and look for the long, slim tree that has a faint picture of a pumpkin carved on it. If you can't see the tree, try restarting the game.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Interact with the pumpkin tree and add each of the four Matryoshka dolls individually. You'll see that the tree has more items and colour added to it the more dolls you place inside, and once all four dolls have been placed, Jack Skellington will arrive in your valley!

Snap a picture with Jack, then find a clear space to add his house to officially get Jack and finish the 'Something Comes A'Knocking' quest.

Hope you enjoy Jack's quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley!