Disney Dreamlight Valley Multiplayer, including how to invite and join multiplayer using ValleyVerse
Make sure you complete Valley Visits to unlock multiplayer!
Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, also known as ValleyVerse, means up to three players can visit your valley at the same time!
Before you get started, it's a good idea to know how to invite and join multiplayer mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley or else you’re going to find yourself locked out of the ValleyVerse.
First, however, you need to know how to unlock multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, alongside taking a look at what you can do in multiplayer mode.
On this page:
How to unlock multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley
If you want to use multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to complete the Valley Visits quest offered by Vanellope. This quest should be automatically available after you've downloaded the The Pumpkin King Returns Update released on Tuesday 5th December 2023.
If Valley Visit does not automatically start for you, then make sure you've unlocked Vanellope and completed her Extreme Biome Makeover quest. With these feats achieved, you'll be able to start Valley Visits.
Valley Visits is a very short quest - all you have to do is talk to Vanellope to receive the Valley Visit Station and place it wherever you like in the valley.
Congratulations! The quest is over and, for once, the required item doesn't even take up that much room. Now you're free to join multiplayer play, but how do you invite or join players…
How to invite players using multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley
You can invite up to three friends to your valley using multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley and doing so is easy to do:
- Go to the Valley Visits Station and interact with it.
- Select 'Open up a connection for Valley Visits!'
- Note down the number code which is generated.
- Give this code for your friends to use! (We cover how to join Multiplayer below.)
- Sit back and wait for your friends to arrive.
Remember - you need a working Internet connection for Disney Dreamlight Valley.
If you no longer want to receive any player visitors, interact with the Valley Visits Station again and select the 'Close connection' option. This will end that multiplayer session and, when you want to have another, you'll have to get a new code from the Valley Visits Station.
It's important to note that the first time you interact with the Valley Visit Station, you'll be asked whether you wish to enable crossplay. Doing so will allow players using other platforms to visit your valley and is recommended if you want to visit, or be visited by, players using different consoles.
Enabling crossplay does not remove the need for invite codes for multiplayer.
But what if you’re the player visiting…
How to join multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Joining multiplayer play in Disney Dreamlight Valley is easy to do (if you have friends that is) and can be done by following the steps outlined below:
- Go to the main menu either by starting the game or via the 'Return to Title Screen' option in the 'Settings' menu.
- Selecting 'Multiplayer' from the main menu.
- Inputting the invite code your friend has hopefully given you.
- Selecting 'Connect.'
Remember - you need a working Internet connection to use multiplayer mode.
With that done, you should now be able to visit your friend's valley. Just remember, you need a working Internet connection for multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
What can you do in Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer?
When visiting a friend's village using multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can indulge in nearly all of the activities you enjoy at home - from talking to villagers to gathering items to even snooping around your friend's home. It's worth stopping by Scrooge McDuck's Store while you're there to see if he's selling any different items or trading with your friend.
One of the only things you can't do, however, is visit another player's Disney Realms.
I doubt you'll mind though, because you'll most likely be too busy collecting the multiplayer exclusive resource - Pixel Shards. These shards can only be found when you’re visiting another player's valley, so keep an eye out for them.
Pixel Shards can be used to craft two new items, with the first being the Glitchy Pixel Duplicate Pack which can be used to replace ingredients when crafting. The second is the Pixelized Cooking Flame, which can be used to double the amount of meals you'll cook.
Depending on how you craft them, both of these very useful items can come in packs of five or 12 and the size of the pack decides how useful they will be.
Hope you enjoy multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley!