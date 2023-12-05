Disney Dreamlight Valley Multiplayer, including how to invite and join multiplayer using ValleyVerse

Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, also known as ValleyVerse, means up to three players can visit your valley at the same time!

Before you get started, it's a good idea to know how to invite and join multiplayer mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley or else you’re going to find yourself locked out of the ValleyVerse.

First, however, you need to know how to unlock multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, alongside taking a look at what you can do in multiplayer mode.

How to unlock multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley If you want to use multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to complete the Valley Visits quest offered by Vanellope. This quest should be automatically available after you've downloaded the The Pumpkin King Returns Update released on Tuesday 5th December 2023. If Valley Visit does not automatically start for you, then make sure you've unlocked Vanellope and completed her Extreme Biome Makeover quest. With these feats achieved, you'll be able to start Valley Visits. Valley Visits is a very short quest - all you have to do is talk to Vanellope to receive the Valley Visit Station and place it wherever you like in the valley. Image credit: GameLoft/Eurogamer Congratulations! The quest is over and, for once, the required item doesn't even take up that much room. Now you're free to join multiplayer play, but how do you invite or join players… Image credit: GameLoft/Eurogamer

How to invite players using multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley You can invite up to three friends to your valley using multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley and doing so is easy to do: Go to the Valley Visits Station and interact with it. Select 'Open up a connection for Valley Visits!' Note down the number code which is generated. Give this code for your friends to use! (We cover how to join Multiplayer below.) Sit back and wait for your friends to arrive. Image credit: GameLoft/Eurogamer Remember - you need a working Internet connection for Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you no longer want to receive any player visitors, interact with the Valley Visits Station again and select the 'Close connection' option. This will end that multiplayer session and, when you want to have another, you'll have to get a new code from the Valley Visits Station. It's important to note that the first time you interact with the Valley Visit Station, you'll be asked whether you wish to enable crossplay. Doing so will allow players using other platforms to visit your valley and is recommended if you want to visit, or be visited by, players using different consoles. Enabling crossplay does not remove the need for invite codes for multiplayer. Image credit: GameLoft/Eurogamer But what if you’re the player visiting…