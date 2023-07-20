The Extreme Biome Makeover quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the second quest you get from Vanellope von Schweetz and it's all about helping her feel more at home in the valley. There's no candy trees, no race tracks, no race karts...yet.

As with many quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, this one will take more than just Vanellope to complete. You'll need to have a few coins stashed away, a bit of patience and a smidge of creativity.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Extreme Biome Makeover quest.

How to start the Extreme Biome Makeover quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Extreme Biome Makeover quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to have unlocked Vanellope and had her join your valley, then increase your friendship with her to level two. You also need to have Remy and Wall-E as they are important later in this quest.

When you've met these requirements, simply go and speak to Vanellope who will automatically lead the conversation.

Anyone else absolutely love Vanellope's house? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

She will inform you that she's amazed that you don't have a Candy Biome in your valley and she's on a mission to change that! This marks the official beginning of the Extreme Biome Makeover quest.

How to complete the Extreme Biome Makeover quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After expressing her amazement at the lack of candy in your valley, Vanellope will then give you 10 Candy Cane seeds. You then need to go and plant these seeds as you would do a normal seed. Candy Cane Sprouts only take one minute to grow.

That's something you don't see every day. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

When the Candy Cane Sprouts have grown, pick all ten of them and take them back to Vanellope. When you do, she will turn them into Candy Cane Trees. On top of this, she will also give you Giant Lollipops and a Deluxe Sugar Cookie pavement pattern too.

Decorate Vanellope's House

You now need to decorate around Vanellope's house to make her feel more at home. You may need to move Vanellope's house by entering the furniture menu and selecting her house to give yourself more room to decorate.

Then, to complete this task, you need to decorate around Vanellope's house with:

x50 Deluxe Sugar Cookie pavement

x5 Candy Cane Trees

x5 Giant Lollipops

Now, Vanellope has given you a lot more resources than you need so you can decorate her house more elaborately if you want to. If you just want to pass the quest, then hitting the ticklist above is the important bit. Also, the quest does say to use the pavement to make a race track but we used them as normal path decor for now.

Did we move everything after taking this picture? Yes, yes we did. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you're happy with your decorating, go back to Vanellope and speak to her again.

She'll then say that it looks great but the 'race track' is missing a vital component - the race car. That's right, you're going to make a replica of Vanellope's Sugar Rush Kart from Wreck-It Ralph!

Recreate Vanellope's Sugar Rush Kart

Vanellope will then give you some magical 'Sugar Rush Syrup' which is an important compontent when you come to bake the pieces for your Kart later on. Yep, you read that right, you're going to bake the pieces of Vanellope's Kart at a cooking station - so your first task is to gather the ingredients.

Here's a list of the other ingredients you'll need for Vanellope's Kart and where you can get them:

x6 Wheat - Buy item or the seeds to grow it from Goofy in Peaceful Meadow.

- Buy item or the seeds to grow it from Goofy in Peaceful Meadow. x5 Sugarcane - Buy item or the seeds to grow it from Goofy on Dazzle Beach.

- Buy item or the seeds to grow it from Goofy on Dazzle Beach. x4 Eggs - Buy from Chez Remy, all four will cost 880 Coins.

- Buy from Chez Remy, all four will cost 880 Coins. x1 Milk - Buy from Chez Remy, the carton will cost 230 Coins.

- Buy from Chez Remy, the carton will cost 230 Coins. x2 Butter - Buy from Chez Remy, both items will cost 380 Coins.

Once you have everything, go to your desired cooking station. When there, open up your recipe book (on Xbox this is the 'Y' button).

When you're in your recipes menu, select the 'Quest' tab and you should see three recipes here. These are all of the components for Vanellope's Kart.

Ignore our mess in the corner, we're sorting out a storage issue... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Here's the recipe for a Sugar Kart Seat:

x1 Sugar Rush Seat Fudge

x1 Wheat

x1 Milk

x1 Butter

You only need to make one of these.

Here's the recipe for a Sugar Kart Tail:

x1 Sugar Rush Tail Fudge

x1 Wheat

x1 Sugarcane

x1 Butter

Huh...interesting. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

You also only need to make one of these.

Here's the recipe for a Sugar Kart Wheel:

x1 Sugar Rush Wheel Fudge

X1 Wheat

x1 Sugarcane

x1 Egg

You need to make four of these.

When you've made all of these components, take them back to Vanellope. Speak to her again and you'll learn there are a few more things you need to get.

Gather Electronic Junk and Kart Glue

After speaking with Vanellope again, you'll learn that you need to get eletronic bits for inside the Kart to make it work and something to hold it all together.

This is where Wall-E and Remy come in. The first thing you need to do is go to Wall-E's house (it doesn't matter if they're in or not - the only issue will be is if they're sleeping).

When you're in Wall-E's house, search around and collect the following items (they will be sparkly bits on the floor):

x3 Electronic Junk

x2 Power Source

I kind of feel like this might be illegal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you've done this, go and find Remy. When you do, speak to him and follow the conversation until he eventually gives you glue.

Once you've got this, head back to Vanellope one more time and speak with her again to hand the pieces over. She will then inform you the Kart will take a while to put together and this marks the end of the Extreme Biome Makeover quest.

Ralph made it look so easy, how many more parts do we need? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Phew, that was quite a quest. We hope you enjoy your adventures in your valley!