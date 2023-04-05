Disney Dreamlight Valley Stars to Guide Us Walkthrough for Simba quest

Completing Stars to Guide Us will allow you to add Simba to your valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Before you can unlock Simba, however, you must unlock The Lion King Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley and complete Eyes in the Dark to bring Nala to the valley.

Below you’ll find our Stars to Guide Us walkthrough for Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you add Simba to your character collection and have a lion pride in your valley!

How to make Rafiki’s Walking Stick in Disney Dreamlight Valley To help Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to make a Rafiki’s Walking Stick. First, however, you need to collect: 5 Softwood

5 Fiber

2 Purified Night Shard Softwood can be found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust so you shouldn’t have any problems finding it. Just keep an eye out for the light brown sticks on the ground! You can also purchase it from Kristoff’s stall for 5 Gold per piece and, luckily, it’s one of the items which is available every day. Fiber can be crafted at a workbench and you need one Seaweed to do so as this will give you the five Fiber you need. Seaweed can be found on the beach or from fishing at the beach. You can also craft Seaweed by using one Red Algae at a workbench. Fiber can also be purchased from Kristoff’s stall for 6 Gold, but, since it’s one of rotating items, it might not be available. Purified Night Shards are also crafted at workbenches and, to make two, you need 10 Night Shard and 2 Dream Shards. Night Shards can be found by using the shovel on various digging hotspots throughout the valley. Meanwhile Dream Shards are found by feeding critters, removing Night Thorns or, again, by using the shovel on the digging hotspots. After gathering these items you’ll be able to craft Rafiki’s Walking Stick from any workbench. It can be found under the Potion and Enchantment tab. Now it’s time to return to The Lion King Realm once again! Return to where you left Simba in the deepest part of the jungle, which is over the log you dropped down during Eyes in the Dark, past the waterfall and near the large rib bone. Talk to Simba and, once you’re done, interact with the small stone mound in front of him to place Rafiki’s Walking Stick. With that done, it’s time to talk to Simba again and, after watching a short cutscene, return to the dried-out oasis at the beginning of the realm.