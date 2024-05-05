Today's Wordle hint and answer on Monday 6th May for 1052

It's that time of day again, so grab your favourite treat and spend five minutes with us to solve the Wordle answer for today, 6th May.

For the uninitiated, the aim of Wordle is to work out a daily five-letter word within six guesses. The fewer the guesses, the better - and if you fail to guess it at all, you'll break your streak.

The latter is why working out today's Wordle answer is such a priority, as players pride themselves on keeping their streak going. So why gamble on a risky final guess when you can learn a few clues and, failing that, get the definitive answer? This page can help with that.

Once you have today's word, learn more about Wordle and how the New York Times became interested in games in this interview with Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for the NYTimes. In keeping with the word theme, we've also discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy.

Clues for today's Wordle answer

Instead of going straight to the answer, you might only need a few hints to get you over the line:

Today's word has two different vowels in it.

There are no repeating letters today.

This word starts with 'S'.

Today's word finishes the title of a very famous Wallace and Gromit short film called 'A close [WORDLE]'.

Still not sure? Read on for the answer.

Wordle answer for word 1052 on 6th May 2024

Even with the above clues, still not sure and want to keep that streak going?

The Wordle answer today is SHAVE.

On my first guess I put in my usual word 'BEACH' which told me that today's word had both 'E' and 'A' in it, which was useful to a point. Then, I spent my next few attempts putting in words that I know haven't been seen before or at least in a while and, luckily, this method paid off. I managed to get today's word 'SHAVE' on my last guess - you could say it was a close shave... (No I am not apologising for that.)

Don't forget to share your Wordle answer once you're done. | Image credit: MichaelJBerlin - stock.adobe.com

Now you have the answer, do not spoil it for others! Remember, you can share your results spoiler-free in the form of a grid.

Of course, no one has to know you came to this page to work it out. Maybe put in two or three fake guesses first to throw them off the scent, perhaps?

Today's Wordle etymology

It's thought that today's word 'SHAVE' partially originated from the Old English word 'Sceafan' which means to scrape away something. Also, it's said that the modern day use of the word when referring to shaving a beard only really came about in the early 1600's.

Does anyone else remember that slightly odd era of Apple I-Pod Touch games where you could use your finger to shave people's beards and eyebrows when the technology first came out? I've got a distinct memory of my cousin getting one then showing me the game - the appeal confused me but, for my young brain, the touch screen was cool.

Wordle past answers for this week

And now for our 'Previously on Wordle' segement! (I know 'in' works better, but let me have this...) Yesterday we saw this semi-modern word make an appearance:

Sunday 5th May (1051) - DECAL

If you'd like to know all of the words which has graced Wordle in times gone by, check out our past Wordle answers archive.

What to play after Wordle

With your daily Wordle completed, the question is - what shall you play now?

You can, of course, try out the other word-based games offered by the New York Times, like Spelling Bee, the Mini Crossword and Letter Boxed. You can also take a crack at Connections, the daily Sudokus and Tiles - a rather additive motif matching game.

There’s also a range of games which have put a twist on the Wordle formula. Squaredle challenges you to find a series of words by connecting letters in a four by four grid. Meanwhile Dordle, Quorodly, Octordly and Sedecordle all keep to the standard Wordle, while increasing the number of words you have to find. The challenge comes in how your guesses count for all of the words, so you need to decide whether you’re going to focus on a specific word or try to solve multiple words at the same time. Thankfully, the number of guesses you’re given increases alongside the amount of words you’re expected to solve.

If you want a break from spelling though, try GeoGuessr. Here you’ll be given a picture of somewhere, anywhere, in the world and have to place a marker on where you think that location is. There’s even an Old School RuneScape version.

Hope you enjoyed playing Wordle today!