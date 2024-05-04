Today’s Connections hint and answer on Sunday 5th May for 329

Having a lovely Sunday morning? Then why not spend some time solving the Connections answers for today, 5th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - If you work hard you might get one of these.

- If you work hard you might get one of these. Green - Types of bagels.

- Types of bagels. Blue - All involved in making a movie.

- All involved in making a movie. Purple - The beginnings of monsters.

- The beginnings of monsters. Fruit is part of the Yellow group, while Mum belongs in the Purple group. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 5th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Frank Fruit Egg Direct Plain Produce Write Mum Return Act Reward Everything Vamp Poppy Were Benefit To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 5th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Something Gained From Hard Work - Benefit, Fruit, Return, Reward

Kinds Of Bagels - Egg, Everything, Plain, Poppy

Contribute To A Movie - Act, Direct, Produce, Write

Starts Of Monsters - Frank, Mum, Vamp, Were Image credit: The NYTimes