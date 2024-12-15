Finally, an awards show gives Silent Hill 2 Remake and other horror games the love they deserve
Silent Hill 2 Remake, Mouthwashing, and Still Wakes the Deep clean up at the Horror Game Awards.
Silent Hill 2 Remake may have been robbed of the awards it was nominated for at The Game Awards, but it took home the top Game of the Year prize at the 2024 Horror Game Awards last night.
Konami's horror game also won Best Survival Horror, Best Soundtrack, and awarded James Sunderland mocap and voice actor, Luke Roberts, Best Performance in the third annual horror game showcase, but did lose out in several other categories it was nominated for given the glut of brilliant horror games we've seen this year.
Best Indie Developer went to Chilla's Art, Best Multiplayer went to the brilliant Lethal Company, and the Chinese Room's Still Wakes the Deep took home Best Indie Horror, as well as Best Technical Achievement.
Pyramid Head designer Masahiro Ito also secured an individual lifetime achievement award.
Here's the full list of nominations and winners:
Best Performance
- Alec Newman/Caz - Caz in Still Wakes the Deep
- Luke Roberts/James Sunderland - Silent Hill 2 (WINNER)
- Vito Z. Holmes/Rambley the Raccoon - Indigo Park: Chapter 1
Most Accessible Horror Game
- Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut - Black Tabby Games (WINNER)
Best Narrative
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team
- Mouthwashing -- Wrong Organ (WINNER)
- Slay the Princess - The Pristine Cut -- Black Tabby Games
Best Soundtrack
- Indigo Park: Chapter 1 - UniqueGeese
- Psychopomp GOLD - Fading Club
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (WINNER)
Players’ Choice
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ (WINNER)
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA
- Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika
Best Survival Horror
- Crow Country - SFB Games
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team (WINNER)
- Until Dawn - Ballistic Moon
Best Indie Developer
- Chilla’s Art (WINNER)
- Puppet Combo
- Wrong Organ
Best Indie Horror Game
- Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (WINNER)
Best Multiplayer Horror Game
- Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive Inc.
- Lethal Company - Zeekerss (WINNER)
- Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games
Best VR Horror
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 - Steel Wool Studios
- Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games
- Resident Evil 4 VR - Capcom & Armature Studio (WINNER)
Best Developer
- Capcom (WINNER)
- Wrong Organ
- Puppet Combo
Horror Content Creator of the Year
- IGP
- ManlyBadassHero
- Markiplier (WINNER)
Technical Achievement
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (WINNER)
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Masahiro Ito (WINNER)
- Scott Cawthon
- Sam Lake
Most Anticipated Horror Game
- Alien: Isolation Sequel - Creative Assembly (WINNER)
- Little Nightmares III - Supermassive Games
- Resident Evil 9 - Capcom
Horror Game of the Year
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (WINNER)
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room
The awards also showcased several world first premieres of upcoming indie horror games, including Shiver, Cold Abyss: Directors Cut, Deadcam, Feed the Pit, Bye Sweet Carole, and Animal Use Protocol.
"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," I wrote in Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars.
In related news, Silent Hill 2 Remake players are still waiting for a fix for the game's poor performance on PS5 Pro.
Although Bloober Team deployed an update to address graphical glitches affecting the horror game on PS5 Pro after Silent Hill 2 Remake players called on Konami to address the technical issues still plaguing the game on PS5 Pro weeks on from the Pro's release, all the patch has done is remove PSSR and fails to address any of the underlying issues.