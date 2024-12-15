Finally, an awards show gives Silent Hill 2 Remake and other horror games the love they deserve

Silent Hill 2 Remake may have been robbed of the awards it was nominated for at The Game Awards, but it took home the top Game of the Year prize at the 2024 Horror Game Awards last night.

Konami's horror game also won Best Survival Horror, Best Soundtrack, and awarded James Sunderland mocap and voice actor, Luke Roberts, Best Performance in the third annual horror game showcase, but did lose out in several other categories it was nominated for given the glut of brilliant horror games we've seen this year.

What Was Life Like in Silent Hill 2 Before Its Downfall?Watch on YouTube

Best Indie Developer went to Chilla's Art, Best Multiplayer went to the brilliant Lethal Company, and the Chinese Room's Still Wakes the Deep took home Best Indie Horror, as well as Best Technical Achievement.

Congratulations to the teams over at @BlooberTeam and @Konami on winning FOUR awards at this year's @HorrorGameAward:



- GAME OF THE YEAR

- BEST SOUNDTRACK

- BEST SURVIVAL HORROR

Pyramid Head designer Masahiro Ito also secured an individual lifetime achievement award.

Pyramid Head designer Masahiro Ito also secured an individual lifetime achievement award.

Here's the full list of nominations and winners:

Best Performance

Alec Newman/Caz - Caz in Still Wakes the Deep

Luke Roberts/James Sunderland - Silent Hill 2 (WINNER)

Vito Z. Holmes/Rambley the Raccoon - Indigo Park: Chapter 1

Most Accessible Horror Game

Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive

Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut - Black Tabby Games (WINNER)

Best Narrative

Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team

Mouthwashing -- Wrong Organ (WINNER)

Slay the Princess - The Pristine Cut -- Black Tabby Games

Best Soundtrack

Indigo Park: Chapter 1 - UniqueGeese

Psychopomp GOLD - Fading Club

Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (WINNER)

Players’ Choice

Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ (WINNER)

Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA

Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika

Best Survival Horror

Crow Country - SFB Games

Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team (WINNER)

Until Dawn - Ballistic Moon

Best Indie Developer

Chilla’s Art (WINNER)

Puppet Combo

Wrong Organ

Best Indie Horror Game

Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika

Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ

Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (WINNER)

Best Multiplayer Horror Game

Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive Inc.

Lethal Company - Zeekerss (WINNER)

Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games

Best VR Horror

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 - Steel Wool Studios

Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games

Resident Evil 4 VR - Capcom & Armature Studio (WINNER)

Best Developer

Capcom (WINNER)

Wrong Organ

Puppet Combo

Horror Content Creator of the Year

IGP

ManlyBadassHero

Markiplier (WINNER)

Technical Achievement

Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ

Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (WINNER)

Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA

Lifetime Achievement Award

Masahiro Ito (WINNER)

Scott Cawthon

Sam Lake

Most Anticipated Horror Game

Alien: Isolation Sequel - Creative Assembly (WINNER)

Little Nightmares III - Supermassive Games

Resident Evil 9 - Capcom

Horror Game of the Year

Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (WINNER)

Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ

Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room

The awards also showcased several world first premieres of upcoming indie horror games, including Shiver, Cold Abyss: Directors Cut, Deadcam, Feed the Pit, Bye Sweet Carole, and Animal Use Protocol.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," I wrote in Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars.

In related news, Silent Hill 2 Remake players are still waiting for a fix for the game's poor performance on PS5 Pro.

Although Bloober Team deployed an update to address graphical glitches affecting the horror game on PS5 Pro after Silent Hill 2 Remake players called on Konami to address the technical issues still plaguing the game on PS5 Pro weeks on from the Pro's release, all the patch has done is remove PSSR and fails to address any of the underlying issues.