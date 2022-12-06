Disney Dreamlight Valley 'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' walkthrough, including Bonnie's drawing locations

'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' is the first Toy Story Realm quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

You need to complete the quest to invite Buzz to the valley, which leads to you being able to invite Woody as well.

Below, we've got a walkthough for the 'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including where to find the AA batteries, magic growing cactuses, race car track pieces, and the four Bonnie's drawing locations.

On this page:

How to unlock Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock the Toy Story Realm and get Woody and Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to go the Dream Castle in the Plaza biome and use 7,000 Dreamlight on the door with the alien printed on it, to the right of the Frozen Realm.

You can get Dreamlight quickly by visiting a workbench and converting your Dream Shards into Dreamlight, or by completing Village Duties.

Where to find AA batteries for 'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you go through the door and into the Toy Story Realm, you need to talk to Buzz, who is on top of the desk near the bed. Go up the wooden blocks and red platform below the table to reach him.

Buzz is having a bit of a Spanish Mode moment when you meet him, so you have to find two AA batteries to fix him.

The two AA batteries in the Toy Story realm are located:

Directly opposite the bed, behind the ladder and stack of boxes and books.

To the left of the bed, by the stack of books.

Once you've found the batteries and picked them up, bring them back to Buzz to help him out. Next, you'll have to find ten race car track pieces to start the plan to rescue Woody.

Where to find race car track pieces for 'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are ten race car track pieces located all around Bonnie's room in the Toy Story Realm. Some are short, and some are long, but they all sparkle.

To speed up your search, here's where to find all of the race car track pieces in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Race car track piece location 1

The first long track piece is found opposite the bed, near the ladder where you found one of the batteries.

Race car track piece location 2

To the left of the bed, near the green box.

Race car track piece location 3

To the left of the bed, and just up from the second track piece, near the bedside table.

Race car track piece location 4

Inside the white wardrobe, to the left of the bed.

Race car track piece location 5

Opposite the bed, to the left of the white portal back to the Dream Castle.

Race car track piece location 6

Opposite the bed, to the left of the ladder, behind the green chair.

Race car track piece location 7

Opposite the bed, to the left of the ladder, behind the stack of books by the penguin.

Race car track piece location 8

To the right of the bed, in front of the green table legs.

Race car track piece location 9

To the right of the bed, behind the green table legs.

Race car track piece location 10

To the right of the bed in the corner of the room.

Now that you've found all the race car track pieces, take them back to Buzz to continue with the quest.

Magic growing cactus locations for 'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your next task is to gather five magic growing cactuses around the room. These don't look like cactuses, as they haven't grown yet. So be on the lookout for plastic circles of different colours.

After collecting these cactuses, you'll then have to place them on race track pieces and water them.

Magic growing cactus location 1

The first cactus is located right at the base of the bed, beside the blocks and red ramp you use to get up.

Magic growing cactus location 2

To the left of the bed and the bedside table, near a picture on the ground.

Magic growing cactus location 3

Inside the white wardrobe to the left of the bed.

Magic growing cactus location 4

Opposite the bed to the left of the ladder, near the green chair and pile of books.

Magic growing cactus location 5

To the right of the bed, in the corner of the room.

Now you've got all of the magic growing cactuses, place one on the small race track piece to the left of the bed.

Place two on either end of the track pieces near the portal back to Dream Castle.

Place the last two cactuses on the track pieces to the right of the bed, near the green chair.

You have to water the cactuses for them to grow, but make sure you're doing this while the track pieces are highlighted white, or it won't work. If it's not highlighting white for you, try watering it from the other side.

Make sure the race car track pieces are glowing white, or you won't be able to water the cactuses underneath them.

Talk to Buzz, and then take the toy car to the ladder opposite the bed to finally pull off his plan and get Woody back!

Bonnie's drawing locations for 'A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The last collection challenge of the Toy Story Realm tasks you with finding and taking pictures of four of Bonnie's drawings. The quest is worded a little confusingly, but you'll want to be on the lookout for drawings that have stars around the paper - not stars in the drawings themselves.

Once you locate one of Bonnie's correct drawings, take out your phone and snap a selfie with it in shot.

Here's where to find Bonnie's drawings in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Bonnie's drawing location 1

This is a pink drawing opposite the bed, above the green chair and stacks of books.

Bonnie's drawing location 2

The second of Bonnie's drawings is on yellow paper, and is inside the white box to the right of the bed.

Bonnie's drawing location 3

This is a drawing on green paper, and is located on the ground to the left of the bed, by the bedside table.

Bonnie's drawing location 4

You'll find the last of Bonnie's drawings inside the white closet. It's on the left-hand side, and is on purple paper.

Report back to Buzz and Woody when you take a picture of all four of Bonnie's drawings. All you have to do now is go back to the valley and place Buzz's caravan home in any biome (found in the furniture section of your inventory). It'll then cost 10,000 gold Star Coins to build the caravan.

Once you've given Scrooge McDuck the 10,000 Star Coins, Buzz will then join your village, and you can continue with his personal quest.

After speaking with Buzz, you'll also unlock the 'You're My Favorite Deputy' quest, which brings Woody to your village when you complete it.

