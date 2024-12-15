Yes, The Witcher 4's Ciri has been recast

Yes, the rumours are true - CD Projekt Red has indeed recast The Witcher 4's Ciri.

Whilst originally it only sounded as though the character's original actor, Jo Wyatt, had been replaced in Witcher 4's reveal trailer, the development studio has now confirmed it.

"Ciara Berkeley was cast as Ciri for The Witcher 4 cinematic reveal trailer," the studio said in a statement to TheGamer.

"Ciara is a talented actress who impressed us with her enthusiasm and vocal acting skills, and in this trailer we believe she truly brought Ciri to life in a way that is both faithful to the character and exciting for fans of the series."

The studio did not expand on why Berkeley had been brought in to replace Wyatt, but did confirm to press that Berkeley wasn't only brought in for the trailer, but will portray Ciri in the full game, too.

No, your ears were not deceiving you about Geralt, either. That was definitely Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle popping up at the end of the Witcher 4's reveal trailer, and yes, the white-haired monster hunter will absolutely feature in some way in the upcoming game.

While many had assumed as much - let's be honest, it is hard to miss the gravelling tones of Cockle's Geralt - developer CD Projekt has now officially confirmed what we all thought.