Disney Dreamlight Valley 'With Great Power' walkthrough, including Mystical Cave puzzle solutions

'With Great Power' is a lengthy main story quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley that tasks you with solving a number of puzzles in the Mystical Cave to find the Orb of Power needed for the Pillar of Power on Dazzle Beach.

Below, we've got a walkthough for the 'With Great Power' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including where to find the Cursed Cave, how to solve the gem, crop, and cooking puzzles in the Mystical cave, and where exactly to find the Orb and Pillar of Power.

Where to find the Cursed Cave location for 'With Great Power' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The 'With Great Power' main story quest will appear when you unlock the Dazzle Beach biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To start it, you first need to talk to Merlin. If you've just spent your 5,000 Dreamlight to unlock Dazzle Beach, he'll be right in front of you. If not, bring up your map and look for Merlin's moving avatar to locate him.

Merlin will ask you to explore the Cursed Cave and look for Ursula to ask for her help. When you're done talking with Merlin, go to the largest part of Dazzle Beach to the east of the map. Here, you will find the Cursed Cave in the northeastern area of Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley, right under the path to the Forest of Valor biome. It's easily recognisable by the purple fog surrounding its entrance.

Go to the cave northeast of Dazzle Beach to locate the Cursed Cave.

Inside the Cursed Cave, you'll see Ursula floating in the small pool of water. Talk with her to get the Crystal Key you need to further the 'With Great Power' quest, but don't forget to open the chest on the right-hand side of the cave! We got a lovely red dress for our efforts, but the reward might be different for everyone.

Mystical Cave device location for 'With Great Power' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that Ursula has so graciously given up her Crystal Key, you need to place it on a device near the locked entrance to the Mystical Cave on Dazzle Beach.

The Mystical Cave device is located in the western grove of Dazzle Beach, just behind the Pillar of Power and a banana tree. You'll see a large stone door by the cliffs - the stone pillar in front of it is the device you need to place Ursula's Crystal Key on.

Once you transfer the Crystal Key onto the device, that stone door in front of you will open up and you'll gain access to the Mystical Cave and its three puzzles.

'With Great Power' Mystical Cave gem puzzle solution in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Nearly as soon as you start to explore the Mystical Cave, you'll come across the first Magical Gate blocking your progress, and you'll have to find a way to remove this first Magic Gate in the Mystical Cave by solving the gem puzzle in order to explore the cave further.

You get a helpful clue by clicking on the stone tablet in front of the door, which tells you to 'Provide the gem that matches best to continue on your hero's quest'. Basically, you need to insert the correct colour of gem that the three statues in front of you represent.

The solution to the gem puzzle as part of the 'With Great Power' quest is:

Green glowing statue - insert peridot gem

glowing statue - insert gem Blue glowing statue - insert aquamarine gem

glowing statue - insert gem Red glowing statue - insert garnet gem

Here's were you can find all the gems needed to solve this first Mystical Cave puzzle:

Peridot - Dazzle Beach and Peaceful Meadows

- Dazzle Beach and Peaceful Meadows Aquamarine Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor

Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor Garnet Peaceful Meadows and the Plaza

Once you have one of each gem, return to the Mystical Cave and insert them into the correct statue noted above. The first Magic Gate's seal will then lift, and you can walk down - but you'll soon find a second Magic Gate and another puzzle waiting for you.

Insert a peridot for the green statue, aquamarine for the blue statue, and garnet for the red statue.

'With Great Power' Mystical Cave crops puzzle solution in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For this crop puzzle in the Mystical Cave, the stone tablet tells you to 'Discover the right crops to grow to continue on below. One is underground, the other gold and brown. What remains is red and round'. In non-rhyming terms, the stone tablet is telling you to plant the correct ingredients below the right statue.

The solution to the crop puzzle as part of the 'With Great Power' quest is:

First statue - plant a carrot

- plant a Second statue - plant wheat

- plant Third statue - plant a tomato

We're noting the statue positions by starting from the one closest to the stone tablet.

Plant one carrot, one wheat, and one tomato to solve the crop puzzle in the Mystical Cave.

To grow these three crops, you're going to need to plant their seeds. You can get the required crop seeds by clearing Night Thorns in the same biomes Goofy sells each ingredient in. If you've used the seeds up, or were unlucky and didn't get any by clearing Night Thorns, then you're going to need to buy crop seeds from Goofy's various stalls instead.

Here's where you can buy all the crop seeds needed to solve this second Mystical Cave puzzle:

Carrot seeds - Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadows

- Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadows Wheat seeds - Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadows

- Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadows Tomato seeds - Goofy's stall in Dazzle Beach

If the seeds aren't appearing for you, try upgrading Goofy's stall to make more room. If they're still not appearing after you've upgraded Goofy's stall as much as you can, then you'll unfortunately need to wait until the next day when his stock refreshes - or by clearing any respawning Night Thorns in the area.

You can buy tomato seeds at Goofy's stall in Dazzle Beach.

Make sure you water the crops after planting them in the Mystical Cave, then wait until they all grow (the tomato will take the longest with a 25 minute grow time). Once all three crops have grown, the second Magic Gate will open, but you'll be met with yet another puzzle.

'With Great Power' Mystical Cave cooking puzzle solution in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thankfully, you don't need to do any mining or farming to complete this small cooking puzzle in the Mystical Cave. The third stone tablet reads 'The final riddle, let it be known: to cook and eat what you have grown'.

If you haven't already, harvest the carrot, wheat, and tomato you planted as part of the previous crop puzzle, then add them to the cooking pot in front of the third Magic Gate. If you need some coal to cook a meal, then break the grey rocks behind you to find some.

We recommend breaking the rocks even if you do have enough coal, as there's a treasure chest hidden in the biggest one.

Once you've cooked the carrot, wheat, and tomato, you'll get a veggie pasta meal. All you need to do now is eat the veggie pasta to lower the barrier on the third Magic Door.

Orb and Pillar of Power locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fear not, we're nearly at the end of the 'With Great Power' quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley! The last thing you need to do in the Mystical Cave is fish the Orb of Power out of the gold circle in the water at the bottom of the cave.

Switch to your fishing rod like normal, then cast your line into the middle of the gold circle. Once the prompt to reel the Orb of Power in comes up, press it in time with the white circle around the gold circle and you'll soon fish-up the Orb of Power.

All you have to do with the Orb of Power now is to insert it into the Pillar of Power, which is located just outside the Mystical Cave you're in.

Once the Orb of Power is in the Pillar on Dazzle Beach, go back to the Cursed Cave in the northeastern area of Dazzle Beach to speak with Ursula. She'll reveal some important story information on The Forgetting, then you'll have to find and talk to Merlin to finally finish the 'With Great Power' quest.

You'll get 1,000 Dreamlight for completing this quest, and can continue to progress with the main story of Disney Dreamlight Valley once you unlock the required biomes and characters.

