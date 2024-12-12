The Game Awards 2024 live report - all of the announcements as they happen
Show starts 12.30am GMT.Live
Here we are again. Geoff Keighley is clambering out of his cryochamber for another Lord of the Rings-length showcase, in which new games will be announced, people will be given awards, and there'll probably be a lot of adverts. It's The Game Awards 2024 and you can't miss it. Or, well, you can - you can go to bed but don't do that. Don't leave us on our own.
The show begins tonight at 12.30am GMT, and there's going to be a 30-minute preshow followed by a main show of indeterminate length. These things normally run quite long so be warned - I wouldn't expect to be going to bed much before 2.30am, if not 3am. But don't worry, that's why we're here. We'll be keeping you up to date with everything as it happens, just in case you nod off for a bit.
You can either watch The Game Awards 2024 video stream here, embedded in the article, or pop it on the TV and wake everyone else in your house up.
So: what are we expecting to happen tonight? Some pretty exciting things, actually. The Last of Us maker Naughty Dog is expected to unveil its big new thing, which I believe is a new IP, and CD Projekt Red is rumoured to be taking The Witcher 4 to the show. Josef Fares is already in full Josef Fares mode about his new game, which is being unveiled tonight, and Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are on the slate for tonight, too.
There is the actual awards part of the Awards as well, for which Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead the nominees. Can Balatro beat its blockbuster brethren to get Game of the Year? We will have to wait and see.
See you later on?
Cookie_Monster says: Hi amazing peeps!! Question. Is the Naughty Dog reveal confirmed or just a rumour? I sincerely hope it’s something totally new, much as I love Uncharted and The Last Of Us games. I am pretty sure I stayed up for the last one and and it was creeping towards 4am or is that just my terrible sleepy head way of remembering it?
Time moves differently during The Game Awards. We might have been watching for an entire year.
There's an interesting roundup of Naughty Dog rumours on Reddit. Nothing is confirmed for tonight but there's a wind blowing, as it were.
EvilAspirin says: @2much I mean a recent trailer had Bloodborne at the end with the tagline "It's about Persistence". We're all pretty persistent about this, and it worked for Final Fantasy VII and Shenmue III...
It did, it did. Maybe we'll get a Half-Life 3 and Bloodborne Remaster double-drop. And Silksong!
TinyKaiju says: I eagerly look forward to sifting through all the trailers tomorrow morning. It's like Christmas, if all you get under the tree is a bunch of photos of things you might get next year, maybe. As always fingers crossed for a new Nier/Drakengard.
Haha - what a description!
2much says: Maybe THIS will be the time we hear about the Bloodborne remaster
Ha! Funnily enough, 10 years ago when The Game Awards started, Bloodborne was on show. A remaster announcement tonight would certainly be poetic.
It's the 10th anniversary of The Game Awards tonight, which low-key flattens me. Have we really been doing this for 10 years already? Oh good grief yes we have - here's our TGA live report from 2014. Wesley Yin-Poole wrote that one. He since left and joined IGN. And then IGN bought Eurogamer. I'm not saying the two things are connected but Wesley's a pretty suspicious character.
Well, look where we are again, in the Eurogamer comments section. Home, I like to call it. How are you all doing - excited about tonight?
How can you not be when Geoff has been tweeting things like this.