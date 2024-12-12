The Game Awards 2024 live report - all of the announcements as they happen

Here we are again. Geoff Keighley is clambering out of his cryochamber for another Lord of the Rings-length showcase, in which new games will be announced, people will be given awards, and there'll probably be a lot of adverts. It's The Game Awards 2024 and you can't miss it. Or, well, you can - you can go to bed but don't do that. Don't leave us on our own.

The show begins tonight at 12.30am GMT, and there's going to be a 30-minute preshow followed by a main show of indeterminate length. These things normally run quite long so be warned - I wouldn't expect to be going to bed much before 2.30am, if not 3am. But don't worry, that's why we're here. We'll be keeping you up to date with everything as it happens, just in case you nod off for a bit.

You can either watch The Game Awards 2024 video stream here, embedded in the article, or pop it on the TV and wake everyone else in your house up.

So: what are we expecting to happen tonight? Some pretty exciting things, actually. The Last of Us maker Naughty Dog is expected to unveil its big new thing, which I believe is a new IP, and CD Projekt Red is rumoured to be taking The Witcher 4 to the show. Josef Fares is already in full Josef Fares mode about his new game, which is being unveiled tonight, and Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are on the slate for tonight, too.

There is the actual awards part of the Awards as well, for which Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead the nominees. Can Balatro beat its blockbuster brethren to get Game of the Year? We will have to wait and see.

See you later on?